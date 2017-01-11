Why Regeneron May Have Lots Of Growth Ahead

My conclusion remains to look past the operational and political issues to focus on solid cash generation, near-term growth possibilities, and scientific leadership in a long-term secular growth sector.

This article reviews these challenges, then addresses possible value drivers over time in some detail.

REGN has had a few bumps on the road after an amazing 6-year run-up in the stock.

Introduction

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) became a hyper-growth stock after the Great Recession, rising from low double digits in 2009 to nearly $600 in mid-2015.

The stock is down to the $370 range after the growth story stopped following the bullish script a little over a year ago. We are now seeing the problems manifest themselves in the stock. Investors and mo-mo traders got used to REGN being the leader of, first, the mid-cap biotechs, then of the large-caps as its market cap surged to $30 B and beyond into large cap status. Now, we see it lagging a large cap-oriented biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), which has now popped above its 50-day ema for about the 6th time since last summer, while the last time REGN accomplished that was in November after biotech's surged post-election.

So, since the charts say the onus is on the bulls to prove their (our) case now, it's appropriate to lay out the negatives for three high profile business matters.

What was supposed to happen seriously lags what has happened - a summary

Praluent

There was massive insider buying of REGN in Q3 and Q4 2014, well into 2015, spurred initially by strong though retrospective cardiovascular outcomes data for Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering injectable drug. So, the plan was for a good launch for Praluent in Q3 2015. However, two things went wrong. First, it was overpriced, far above Street expectations that may have centered around $8000 per year as a US list price.

Instead, lead partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and REGN priced it at $14,300, a level I called inappropriate even if formal outcomes studies came out positive in the range expected. Strangely (suspiciously?), competitor Repatha from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was introduced shortly thereafter, at almost the identical price, $14,000 per year.

The second problem was that in late 2014, AMGN announced a sweeping set of patent suits asserting that Praluent infringed certain claims that covered Repatha. These suits were consolidated into one, which AMGN won in a jury trial last year, and now has received an injunction from a judge ordering Praluent off the market. The injunction and the underlying verdict that Repatha's infringed claims are valid are both being appealed. In addition, AMGN has filed similar suits in the EU, though it has not (yet) requested that Praluent be removed from the market.

Sales of both Praluent and Repatha have fallen far short of modest expectations. In addition, Praluent is behind Repatha in reporting data on the CV outcomes trial. Repatha has also generated positive data on coronary atherosclerosis using intravascular ultrasound, a study that SNY/REGN disdained doing.

Finally, REGN has invested large sums in a US sales force for Praluent, even though it knew from the start that insurers were going to be highly restrictive on utilization.

Thus, a lot of questions about planning, capital utilization, patent analysis, risk-taking, and pricing of drugs have been raised regarding SNY and REGN.

While SNY is the senior member of the partnership and may have driven the pricing and product launch decisions, REGN has not publicly indicated any disagreement with any decision, and it was under no obligation to participate in the marketing of Praluent as I understand the deal with SNY. So REGN management must face questions about the various decisions that have worked out so poorly; the company cannot just point to SNY as the boss.

Anyway, none of this is fatal, but in addition to tarnishing REGN's image, it makes investors wary of betting on the success of new products yet to be introduced.

Sarilumab

Supporting that caution is the delayed FDA approval of this pending drug for rheumatoid arthritis. SNY/REGN completed 4 Phase 3 studies with strong results, including one in which sarilumab bested the market leader Humira in at least some measures of efficacy. Yet the FDA could not approve the BLA in November as planned due to deficiencies with the SNY manufacturing plant in France. REGN's CEO reported at an industry conference that the plant is now in compliance, and a Q2 approval is expected.

Sarilumab is going to be the second member of its class approved. The first, Actemra from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), is a blockbuster, with sales approaching $2 B annualized and growing at a high-teen's rate yoy. A third member of this IL-6 blocking class, sirukumab from GSK (NYSE:GSK) and J&J (NYSE:JNJ) has had a BLA filed. It would have been helpful for sarilumab to have had a full year lead over sirukumab, but now the lead may be half a year or less.

So, another issue is now planting doubts about the SNY partnership.

Eylea

REGN is thus, for now, basically a one-product company, whereas it was already supposed to consist of Eylea as the lead drug, with Praluent growing rapidly and sarilumab adding to the growth story.

Now we are faced with a significant slowing of growth of Eylea sales in the US. REGN announced this week that preliminary Q4 sales of Eylea in the US were $858 MM, compared with $854 MM in Q3.

These compared with $746 and $734 MM in Q4 and Q3 2015, respectively.

While this represents high teens yoy growth, the trend is clear. The 2015 numbers represented about 50% yoy growth. And CEO Len Schleifer commented at this week's presentation in San Francisco that REGN has taken steps within the trade to assist sales of Eylea. He did say, though, that ex-US sales are strong. So at least until a hoped-for positive result in 2018 on the broad PANORAMA study of Eylea in diabetic retinopathy, I am now assuming Eylea sales peaking sooner and lower than I previously did.

Now, all the above is known on the Street; it's not my "scoop" exclusively to you. So, the rest of this article asks whether REGN's weaknesses have unduly tainted what is basically a strong growth story. If so, then over time, investors have a superior chance to obtain alpha as REGN plays catch-up with today's biotech leaders such as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).

To look at this as objectively as I can, the next sections run through some assumptions I've made about REGN's product components. Because so much of the potential value comes from products that have yet to come to market, estimates are riskier than for an established company such as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), where the great bulk of the value, in contrast, comes from marketed products or add-ons to existing successful product lines.

I'll begin with a brief valuation of REGN.

What is Mr. Market valuing REGN at?

As of Q3, REGN reported about 116 MM diluted shares. I assume that this will grow and that the amount of cash injected into the company via options exercises will be nominal. So I assume 120 MM diluted shares in about two years and a $372+ share price, for an all-in market cap looking out to 2019 of about $45 B.

There is no net debt, and the book value is mostly comprised of capital assets such as R&D and manufacturing plant, so there is no need to further adjust that $45 B up or down for much net debt or net cash.

I'll assume a 6% discount rate where I think it's appropriate by product.

The discussion is of products for which almost all studies have been completed, except as noted; meaning, they have been derisked except for additional indications. I'm going to assume no value for Praluent, and leave that as an option of unknown value; right now, it's a cost center.

I'll begin with a valuation of Eylea.

What's the present value of the Eylea franchise?

Last year's US sales were $3.33 B. Last quarter's royalty payment from ex-US partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) annualized a little below $700 MM and is growing through geographic expansion and label expansion in different territories. Given decelerating growth and sooner rather than later, biosimilar competition for brand competitor Lucentis, plus probably other VEGF agents entering the market, I'm going to assume that peak sales are reached soon. My assumption is for $5 B in Eylea revenues, consisting of $3.8-4.0 B in US revenues and $1.0-1.2 B in royalties from BAYRY.

The next variable is how long the gravy train lasts before biosimilar competition to Eylea comes in, after which I assume that sales drop to zero (to be conservative). Eylea reached the US market in November 2011. Under current law as provided in the PPACA (Obamacare) legislation, there can be no biosimilar marketed until November 2023. In addition, regulations allow patent term extensions to a maximum of 14 years.

Finally, to make matters more obscure, biologic products do not have their patents listed with the FDA as small molecule drugs (NDAs) do, so exactly what patents REGN has that it says protect Eylea are not easy to discern. Generally, though, I'm seeing products get their 14 years, so I'll assume 2025 as a US and global expiration date for Eylea sales. By doing so, as Eylea sales will not go to zero just because one or more biosimilars are launched, I'm able to make the following assumptions:

The arithmetic I'm using for now involves $5 B in sales for 9 years, from 2017-2025. That's $45 B, about 20% or so is pure pre-tax income with no associated costs. The rest has immense profit margins with small marketing costs relative to revenues. So I'm going to adjust that $45 B down to $39 B in pre-tax income, and assume that tax rates drop this year so that the after-tax profits are $29 B.

Since I'm assuming no pricing flexibility, then this must further be discounted for present value. This brings the number to more like $22 B.

This should then be adjusted upward for the optionality that the Eylea-nesvacumab combo succeeds in gaining either an indication for wet AMD and/or diabetic macular edema, though it's only in Phase 2 for both of these (results this year; probably in Q2 for one study and Q3 for the other). Either of these would be material, both by increasing sales and extending protected life of the product into the 2030s. Then there is the PANORAMA study, which could allow a new indication to the label by 2019 and could allow a reacceleration of growth. Since this is in Phase 3, not just Phase 2, it must be considered a realistic possibility and deserves a positive value.

I give the combo a 20% chance of some success and PANORAMA more like a 50% chance of success. The combo has a greater value, so net-net, I give each of these optionalities a $3 B present value. This gives the Eylea franchise a guesstimated present value of $22 + 3 + 3 = $28 B.

Next, Dupixent.

What assumptions underlie a present value analysis of Dupixent?

Chemically called dupilumab, REGN is increasingly looking at this as a key drug that can block a number of allergic (or, atopic) diseases. Its lead indication is moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis ("AD," and often called eczema); the PDUFA date is late March. While no long-term data are available, which is a risk, the short to intermediate-term studies that have been done make this product look like an important breakthrough.

REGN considers dupilumab so important that out of the 30 slides it prepared for the recent conference it attended, dupilumab was assigned 12 (see #8-19).

Assuming the current law is continued, then if Dupixent is approved this year, it will have FDA protection until 2029 with potential patent protection until 2031. Note that the patent protection could be earlier or later than 2031, however. But I'll use 2031 both for the US and globally.

I assume that the AD indication will be granted timely by the FDA and then timely by the EU and later by Japan and other important markets. Then I assume that the second pivotal asthma study, which is now fully enrolled, is completed successfully, allowing FDA approval in Q3-4 of 2018.

I further expect that the Phase 3 study of dupi in sinusitis/nasal polyposis, now getting going, will be successful, based on strongly positive Phase 2 data. Finally, a once-rare disease that is increasing in prevalence, eosinophilic esophagitis, and food allergies, both of which will be in Phase 2 by year-end, may be successful. Given that REGN is looking at dupi as a "pipeline in a pill (injection)," other indications may also be sought. One can think of intractable hives as another one that could be investigated. This would put dupi on the same track as Humira and Botox, gaining indications throughout the product's life span.

Guesstimating the value of Dupixent

REGN is now estimating the number of US adults with moderate-to-severe AD at 275,000, +/- 10%. Extrapolating the populations of richer parts of Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world, this could provide a patient pool of 750,000. This could further increase if pediatric patients become able to use this drug, which I expect at least for the adolescent cases. That would bring the addressable population to 900,000 or so. I agree with Dr. Schleifer that insurers will have to cover these patients, who are suffering and have no choice but to try a biologic.

Pricing is said to be "to value," but with Otezla from CELG listed in the US near $30,000 per year, and TNFs such as Humira around $40,000, it's unclear what that means. I'm going to assume a realized global average price per year for Dupixent of $20,000. Given the high efficacy and safety demonstrated so far in AD, it may be reasonable to think of 250,000 patients being on this drug in any given year. (That's a wild guess!) If so, then revenues for AD would be $5 B.

Pricing could be higher, especially in the US, and usage could be higher or lower.

For asthma, Dupixent would be the first biologic to treat refractory "low eo" asthma, which represents about half of all cases. Despite a black box warning that it can be fatal, Xolair from Genentech (Roche) is a blockbuster; other biologics are on or coming to market. But none treat low eo asthma.

So I think that given Xolair is a blockbuster, and still growing sales, despite the black box warning, there is a significant market for low eo cases waiting for Dupixent. It also should compete well in "high eo" refractory asthma, as if it gains both indications, there really will no longer be a need to get a sputum sample to analyze for eos (= eosinophils, a type of blood cell associated with allergy).

I give Dupixent for asthma a $3 B sales goal.

The rest, plus indications yet to be announced, are worth $2 B to me at peak.

Thus, my peak sales goal for Dupixent is $4 + 3 + 2 B = $9B.

Since it will take a number of years to get there, but there are significant unmet needs in AD and low eo asthma, I'm going to estimate an average annual sales figure of $6 B. This would turn into $84 B in lifetime Dupixent sales, of which REGN might be in line to benefit from 48% of them per its deal with SNY.

Using these numbers and a 54% attributable after-tax profit margin (another guess involving COGS, SG&A and taxes), total profits to REGN would be $22 B.

I would then discount the ex-US sales to present value, but since Dupixent is promised to be priced to value in the US, and it's a unique drug, I expect price increases to match the discount rate. Thus, I adjust $22 B down to $19 B.

Sarilumab

I'm sure this will be approved and be a worthy competitor in a crowded market. With Actemra seemingly headed well over $2 B in annual sales and the industry hot and heavy for the Actemra/sarilumab class of RA drugs, I am also expecting moderate and durable success with this drug.

Estimated present value of future profits to REGN: $2 B.

Interim summary

Giving Praluent no value, which could be overly conservative given all the possibilities within the US and ex-US possibilities, the other drugs mentioned may be worth $28 B + $19 B + $2 B, or $49 B.

That comes out strangely similar to the current adjusted market cap I used at a share price of $372.

What else may create value?

There is a large pipeline. I would point to 4 items as worthy of special note.

REGN2222

This is a next-generation version of Synagis, the venerable RSV preventative from the MedImmune division of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). Marketed in the US by AZN and in Europe by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), this appears to have generated $675 MM in revenues in Q3. Since the appeal of REGN is a longer half life and thus only 1-2 doses per RSV season rather than the current 3-5, and greater potency, I think this can be a billion dollar drug.

REGN is in the lead over MedImmune in developing a next-gen improvement over Synagis, but I'm assuming they split the market. REGN is in Phase 3 and could reach the market next year. I give it a $3 B present value, because this product is unpartnered; REGN has full rights to it. But it can fail to reach the market, so there's a lot of guesswork here.

Immuno-oncology

This is an extensive program involving a partnership with SNY, which is providing extensive financial support. There are also REGN-only products moving along the pipeline. See slides 5 and 27 from REGN's recent presentation for a little more detail. Early data from the partnered antibody REGN2810, a PD-1 antibody, in metastatic squamous cell skin cancer, was reported by Dr. Schleifer to be encouraging. This study could be registrational, so REGN/SNY could have a competitor to the PD-1/PD-L1 players on the market this decade. Other studies of REGN2810 in larger indications are planned or underway.

If I had to guess, and nothing has been revealed, REGN has developed some improved drugs in I/O. Improvements could relate to half-life, allowing less frequent dosing, or, greater specificity for the receptor, leading to fewer side effects. Otherwise, why bother?

I have to think that the I/O program has a low multibillion-dollar present value to REGN shareholders, given the immense size of this market.

Advanced technologies

REGN has now inked deals with Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA) in CRISPR technology and the private company Adicet in next-generation CAR-T products. I cannot put a dollar value on these. Let's say I'm optimistic here that REGN is now moving intelligently into new frontiers of biotech, beginning to leave plain old antibodies behind.

Personalized medicine - Regeneron Genetics Center

See slide 29. This has already led to identification of one or two drugs in the pipeline. More will likely come. REGN likes to say that it has the best such personalized medicine effort in this regard, tying into health system data with genetic analysis of enrollees in the health system. I can't opine on that; AMGN has a similar effort, and likely other companies. But it does look to be cutting-edge.

Summary and concluding observations

First, I am concluding this just after IBB and REGN have reversed from up modestly to down over one percent after Donald Trump is quoted as saying that "they are getting away with murder... we are going to start bidding [for U.S. business], we are going to save billions of dollars."

As many readers know, I have taken the view all along that the election was almost an irrelevancy for drug stocks, once I was confident this would not be a wave election to the far left part of the political spectrum. The bigger point is that economics are what they are. If there is excess capacity in an industry that has had boom times with lots of investment, such as in PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapies, that allows all buyers to negotiate harder. So all the President-elect is telling me, as I interpret things, is that he's a businessman and understands the lie of the land well. Eventually, at today's P/Es, I take the view that all this evens out in the end.

With REGN, I further observe that its products are largely differentiated. Certainly, Eylea has certain dosing and some efficacy advantages over its competition. Dupixent will be highly differentiated. If Praluent can make a comeback legally and commercially, only it and Repatha will be the choices in the class; a duopoly usually is relatively stable from a pricing standpoint.

In any case, getting back to REGN, the company has a cash cow, Eylea. Its US growth has slowed, and its international growth will slow, perhaps soon, but it's immensely profitable. It has two major shots on goal to extend the franchise, one with the combo product with nesvacumab and one with the PANORAMA Phase 3 program.

Dupixent is not on the market yet. Nonetheless, I think it's possible that just as Praluent and Repatha left even cautious analysts being over-optimistic, it's possible that once burned, twice shy, and perhaps analysts could be appropriately skeptical and now could be forced to raise their sales goals for this drug. I do think that Dupixent could be a highly successful product and may have little competition for a number of years to come.

Finally, looking top-down at REGN, nothing has changed in the big picture that I'm looking at. I continue to see a company with great science that is looking forward; skating to where the scientific puck will be, as the hockey metaphor used by Wayne Gretzky used to say.

Thus, if existing products, including the two products awaiting FDA approval in March and then in Q2, even without any contribution from Praluent, can be worth today's share price, including some modest discounting for present value, I have trouble finding other profitable companies that offer the chance to ride along at the forefront of innovation in biotechnology.

What a politician, or in Mr. Trump's case, a politician-businessman, says one day or the next usually gives me a better entry point when dealing with a core growth industry such as biotech. Buy the dip, and all that.

All that said, for new money, it usually pays in a challenged sector such as biotech not to get too brave. Both CELG and INCY are above their moving averages. They are both innovating like crazy, and they are where I have been putting new money in the biotech sector. If I were a fund manager with money to allocate, though, I see REGN as a core holding within biotech. I would expect Dr. Schleifer, who is 63, to be thinking about moving from the CEO position, perhaps to be chairman; Dr. Vagelos, the current chairman, is 87.

REGN's scientific assets, and its location just north of New York City, will allow it to attract the cream of the crop when Dr. Schleifer wishes to have an easier life. I'm expecting strong management and great science from this company for many years to come. If so, given the long timelines involved in the industry, if the commitment to cutting-edge science begins to falter somewhere down the road, I would hope to have advance warning.

For now, I see an investment in REGN as a reasonable bet on one of the most scientifically-excellent companies in a dynamic sector of the economy that could undergo secular rapid growth for decades to come. Thus, if matters go well, I own it with the goal of seeing its price compound over time at a rate that will look attractive when looking backward 10 or more years from now.

Clearly, there are risks in investing in REGN. Its regulatory filings go into them in detail. At base, this is a non-dividend-paying stock that easily could give anyone buying at today's price around $372 a permanent impairment of capital. The numbers proffered above for what it might be worth are mere guesses and could be materially too high; and in any case, the stock market as a whole (NYSEARCA:SPY) could see much lower valuations, dragging REGN down even if operations go well.

So, please be careful. I like the risk-reward over time with this stock, but that means little to Mr. Market.

