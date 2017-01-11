Amazon Offers 5% Off Of Everything

Welcome to the Rewarding issue of M&A Daily

Today is about the last day to take advantage of the full benefits of signing up for the Chase (NYSE:JPM) Sapphire Reserve Visa (NYSE:V) card. Want another? The best new card for this new year is from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). For background on Amazon discount opportunities, please check out 3 Steps For Over 10% Off Of Everything. But today, it has much improved the opportunity. With the new Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you get $70 and 5% back on Amazon purchases. For someone like me who does 99% of my shopping on Amazon, this is great news. Thank you, Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, the company continues to do well and the stock price is up over 50% since September 2015.

Integra (NASDAQ:IART) is buying Derma (NASDAQ:DSCI) in a $200 million cash deal. DSCI holders get $7 per share. The buyer is working with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) while the target is working with Greenhill (NYSE:GHL).

HSR expires today for the CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT).

Team Health (NYSE:TMH) shareholders vote today on its acquisition by Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC) set January 19 as the record date and February 23 as the shareholder vote date for its acquisition by Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH).

Today is the regulatory filing deadline for the Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) acquisition of Heritage Oaks (NASDAQ:HEOP).

The FTC commissioners are likely to accept a staff recommendation to approve the Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) acquisition of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) with the divestiture to Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) before the end of President Obama's waning term. This is despite opposition from CVS (NYSE:CVS). Of course, vigorous opposition from a cutthroat competitor could be a sign of competition, not a lack of competition. The $0.35 arbs spread is likely to collapse by President-elect Trump's inauguration. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily.

Done deal.

Colony (NYSE:CLNY) closed its deal with NorthStars (NSAM and NRF).

