As Russia-Gate Unfolds, U.S. Sanctions May Impact Russia's Oil Supply

The U.S. response to one of the biggest political scandals of the recent years, Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election, has taken a long time to shape up. However, legislative action is finally gaining some momentum and may result in sanctions on Russia, including significant sanctions on the country's energy industry. If imposed, the sanctions are unlikely to have an instantaneous impact on oil and natural gas volumes produced by Russia. However, over time, consequences for Russia's ability to grow production may be material.

The Proposed Countering Russia's Hostilities Act

A bipartisan legislation was introduced yesterday by Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), the ranking member of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, and nine other U.S. senators. The bill is meant to be a response to Russia's cyberattacks on the U.S. as well as Russia's aggressive actions in other parts of the world, including war brutalities in Syria, aggressions against the Ukraine and Georgia and belligerent, destabilizing behavior in Europe. Extensive cyber warfare and disinformation campaigns against democratic nations were also cited.

Given the sponsorship by some of the most influential GOP senators and broad bipartisan support, the bill has a reasonable chance of being passed by both the Senate and the House and being signed into law within 10 days. However, the content of the bill may end up diluted on the way from its original version.

The bill is co-sponsored by GOP Senators John McCain (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Rob Portman (Ohio), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Ben Sasse (Neb.), as well as Democratic Senators Bob Menendez (N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.). Separately, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also announced that he will support the bill and urged the Senate to review it and act upon it promptly.

To understand the bill's context, intended design and possible consequences for the U.S. and global oil industry, I recommend that readers take several minutes to watch the press conference that includes strongly worded comments by Sens. Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Ben Cardin and other senators sponsoring the bill.

The draft of the proposed bill has not been published yet, as the support building process appears to be in progress. According to reports, the support of the chairman of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is yet to be secured.

Potential Impact On Global Oil Market

If passed, the bill will require a broad range of sanctions be imposed on Russia, including sanctions targeting large investments (greater than $20 million) in Russia's oil and natural gas sector, energy infrastructure and nuclear power sector. The bill is drafted to also pass into law the existing sanctions on Russia that have been imposed by executive order. The legislation also includes anti-corruption provisions and requires that the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes and Enforcement Network to establish a Russia unit.

The bill is apparently designed to provide the President with sufficient discretion as it relates to specific sanctions to be used. However, but sanctions are intended to be mandatory and waivable only if the President certifies that Russia's behavior has changed.

Worth noting, the senators commented that the soft sanctions imposed on Russia to date have been insufficient and have not worked. As a reminder, the existing U.S. sectoral sanctions on Russia's oil and natural gas sector predominantly target select strategic growth areas, such as Arctic exploration and unconventional oil development (including the massive Bazhenov shale). Given the severe downturn in oil, these activities have been largely off the agenda for Russia's oil industry for economic reasons, regardless of the sanctions. On the other hand, conventional production and exploration, have been essentially unimpacted by the sanctions. In other words, the existing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas sector have been a strong political statement but not a meaningful economic penalty, most likely by design.

While Russia has a strong domestic industrial base in oil and natural gas, the country's extraction industry has re-invented itself since the fall of the Soviet Union in strong reliance on modern Western technology and continues to strongly depend on contracted work provided by Western oilfield service companies or their affiliates in Russia and imported equipment and supplies. Depending on the bill's final draft and the administration's implementation, the proposed legislation could potentially have tangible consequences for Russia's oil and natural gas industry.

The Outlook

The debate around the U.S. policy with regard to Russia brings to the fore structural conflicts of interest that can exist between the proposed legislation on one hand and international oil companies ("IOCs"), such as Total (NYSE:TOT), BP (NYSE:BP) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM), as well as major oil service companies, such as Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), on the other.

IOC's core business model is grounded in using their scale, government political backing and project management skills to receive access to large-scale projects abroad on favorable terms. The difficult-to-avoid side effects of this business model is the assumption of political risks that are often quite high and being forced to play the game on the rules dictated by host governments or national oil companies. Dealing with potentially corrupt counterparties is one of obvious challenges.

At the same time, IOCs often find themselves at a disadvantage in competing against smaller independent companies in developed, highly competitive markets such as North America. For example, the largely unsuccessful attempt by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to establish meaningful presence in U.S. shale plays ended up in multi-billion write-offs and exit from the majority of the plays.

Potential resistance to the proposed bill via lobbying should not be underestimated. In addition, the price of passing the legislation quickly may be a diluted version of the bill that gives broad discretion to the administration over the use of specific measures, effectively reducing the policy's effectiveness.

