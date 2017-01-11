4 Great Oil Prospects For 2017

The fourth I do not own but it is near the top of my watchlist for companies and seems to have attractive potential if costs drop or energy prices rise.

With 2016 over and the new year begun, I figured that now would be a wise time to look at some of the companies I've been analyzing over the past year and see what kind of opportunities make sense for investors for the next 12 months and beyond. In what follows, I will dig into some firms, three of which I hold shares in, and give my thoughts on what kind of prospects long-oriented oil investors might have moving forward.

In doing this, I had to make various assumptions, the most uncertain of which is the price of oil and natural gas moving forward. For the sake of simplicity, I've elected to assume that oil prices will average $53.75 per barrel in perpetuity, while natural gas prices will average $3.257 per Mcf. More likely than not, oil will probably be above these levels while natural gas will probably be at or below them, but I am not a fan of baseless speculation.

Whiting Petroleum

As measured by market cap, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is the largest oil and gas play that I own shares in, with a market value of $3.08 billion as of the time of this writing. It also happens to be my newest play in the space and a company I may increase my stake in if I like what I see as time progresses.

The reason why I was scared of venturing into Whiting for so long (I only purchased it after shares soared following OPEC's decision to cut oil production this year), is not due to its debt or production levels or anything else besides its poor hedging. Due to the fact that management has not had a strong hedge book for the firm, cash flow is extremely volatile and, had OPEC decided to not cut and had non-OPEC producers done the same, shares almost certainly would have plummeted.

That said, so long as OPEC and non-OPEC nations adhere to their promises, the downside of the business now seems limited and its upside potential is tremendous. After all, for every $10 move in the price of oil, keeping natural gas unchanged, cash flow for the business should change by $239.75 million this year and by $329.75 million in 2018. Even if prices don't move higher, though, the table below shows that the cash flow picture for Whiting should look pretty nice moving forward and, with shares still going for 7.87 times this year's projected free cash flow, they appear to be pretty cheap.

Legacy Reserves

Another play that I hold that I believe offers investors attractive opportunities in the year to come is Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY). In addition to ending its Fall redetermination with plenty of excess borrowing capacity (its base was only lowered from $630 million to $600 million), the company has a Second Lien borrowing facility that it can use, subject to restrictions, with up to $300 million ($294 million net of fees) in capacity, only $60 million of which it has tapped. Not only does this allow for growth and, under the right conditions, debt buybacks, but it also gives management some wiggle room should its credit facility be slashed again next Spring.

In the table above, you can see the firm's projected cash flow for the next three years under current conditions and with management's guidance for 2016 holding firm in perpetuity. Based on these numbers, the financial condition of Legacy is actually pretty impressive (though it does need to focus on debt reduction) and, of the firms in this article, it's the cheapest with a price/free cash flow ratio for 2017 of 1.92. Personally, I own some of its preferred shares, which are building up distributions in arrears that must be paid out if the firm is to ever resume payouts for its common units, but I have moved somewhat into its common units due to how cheap they are.

Approach Resources

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) is, right now, the only other pure oil and gas company that I currently own shares in. Like Legacy, the company was burdened by debt but not to the same extent Legacy had. However, while its debt burden was better, the firm's cash flow was still negatively impacted by its interest expense so management took it upon itself to set up a deal wherein the company could convert in excess of $230 million worth of Senior Notes into common shares, a move that would dilute common shareholders by up to 62.5% but which has significant benefits for the business in the way of stronger cash flow and a meaningful drop in the amount of principal it must eventually pay out.

In the table above, you can see the cash flow picture of Approach based on current conditions and expectations. This year, the company should generate free cash flow of around $46.76 million. In both 2018 and 2019 both, as hedges will have since rolled off, cash flow should climb to $49.89 million. Of course, this assumes that shareholders vote in favor this year of allowing all Senior Notes to be converted, without which cash flow will be lower to the tune of $16.12 million per year. Under the optimistic perspective (from a cash flow angle) where management converts these notes into equity, shares of the enterprise are trading for 2.91 times forward free cash flow. This is a nice in-between compared to Whiting and Legacy.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) is the largest company I'm recommending investors take a look at for the new year with a market cap of $6.21 billion. Interestingly, it's also the only prospect I'm looking at that should not be cash flow positive or even cash flow neutral for the year but this isn't due to poor operational performance or a high cost structure. Rather, the reason relates to a high level of capital expenditures. If management hits the mid-point of its 2017 guidance across the board, the firm should spend about $2 billion on drilling and related activities in an effort to keep production flat (after adjusting for asset sales) or coming close to it.

This, combined with the fact that management has been very proactive in either paying down debt recently or extending the maturities of debt it is not paying off, is one reason why its free cash flow picture doesn't bother me. That said, as you can see in the table above, if management continues this trend and if energy prices don't change for the better and/or if management cannot find a way to inexpensively increase output or to reduce its cost structure or a mixture of all of these, then there could be a problem at some point in time.

As a side note, this assessment assumes that management does not have any net operating losses that it can apply to taxable income for 2016. Investor relations was unable to tell me what kind of range they expect for the year but said that it's possible they may have enough to cancel out income for tax purposes so Chesapeake may not pay taxes. If this holds true, then the firm's cash flow picture could look materially better but this is something we will need to wait and see about.

Takeaway

Over the past couple of years, the road for energy investors has been hard; harder than I had been ready for thanks to OPEC's stubbornness, but so long as they adhere to their plan the energy environment is looking, without a doubt, far better than it has in a while. As a result, I believe that 2017 might provide investors with really attractive opportunities absent a global economic downturn or some other unforeseen event, and the four companies I highlighted here may be among the best prospects for investors to keep an eye on as a result. I, for one, plan on continuing to hold all of the players I currently have and, if I feel it's appropriate, I may end up buying into Chesapeake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY. I may end up buying CHK at some point