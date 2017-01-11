Oil: The Only Question That Matters For Crude Prices

There's really only one question that matters for the kingdom when it comes to production cuts.

I'm skeptical about a lot of things. The idea that OPEC cuts will sustainably boost oil (NYSEARCA:USO) prices is one of them.

It's not that I think the cartel is dead. In fact, I think reports of its demise are greatly exaggerated. If their pricing power had truly been lost, then no one would care whether they cut production or not.

It kind of reminds me of Bill Gross and Jeff Gundlach. Gross ceded the "bond king" title to Gundlach years ago. This week, Gross released his monthly investment outlook and Gundlach hosted a webcast detailing where he sees markets headed in the year ahead. Guess which one got the most attention? Indeed, Gundlach even suggested Gross was now a "second tier" bond manager.

The point: Gross no longer has much influence therefore no one really pays a whole lot of attention to what he has to say. The attention paid to OPEC and more specifically to whether promised production cuts are actually being implemented, certainly suggests that the cartel is not only still relevant, but is in fact still in the driver's seat when it comes to pushing prices around.

So it's not that I doubt OPEC's influence. Rather, it's that I doubt the sincerity of the cartel's more influential members when it comes to raising prices.

As I've said previously, the role of geopolitics in determining oil prices makes predicting their direction a fool's errand. Here's how I put it earlier this month:

Because forecasts are subject to the vagaries of geopolitics, they are inherently suspect. So while statements about what will determine the trajectory of oil prices are often only one step removed from being tautologies (i.e. more supply than demand will put downward pressure on commodities), attempts to get a handle on the determinants of supply are almost always snarled by the unstable nature of global politics.

Of course I was talking primarily about the relationship between Riyadh and Tehran.

To be clear, I obviously have no idea what the Saudis' long-term plan is. What I do know is that in the short-term, the Iranians are cashing in. Here are some excerpts from a Reuters piece that ran a few days ago (my highlights):

Iran has sold more than 13 million barrels of oil that it had long held on tankers at sea, capitalizing on an OPEC output cut deal from which it is exempted to regain market share and court new buyers, according to industry sources and data. In the past three months, Tehran has sold almost half the oil it had held in floating storage, which had tied up many of its tankers as it struggled to offload stocks in an oversupplied global market. The amount of Iranian oil held at sea has dropped to 16.4 million barrels, from 29.6 million barrels at the beginning of October, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Flows data. Before that sharp drop, the level had barely changed in 2016; it was 29.7 million barrels at the start of last year, the data showed. Unsold oil is now tying up about 12 to 14 Iranian tankers, out of its fleet of about 60 vessels, compared with around 30 in the summer, according to two tanker-tracking sources. The oil sold in recent months has gone to buyers in Asia including China, India and South Korea and to European countries including Italy and France, according to the sources and data. It was unclear which companies bought the oil.

We can debate the details, but at the end of the day, there's only one thing that matters. That is, this is basically all about how Riyadh views the trade-off between shoring up its own fiscal situation and creating more revenue for Tehran.

Higher prices help the Saudis close a yawning budget gap, but that has to be weighed against the fact that by driving prices higher, Saudi Arabia is effectively helping its mortal sectarian rival get richer at a time when the two countries are effectively at war both in Syria (where Riyadh's Sunni proxies are on the run in the face of pressure from Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah) and Yemen (where Iran's own proxy army, the Houthis, likely won't be able to hold out forever against the Saudi-led coalition that includes Qatar and the UAE).

What then, are the Saudis to do? Well I don't know. And that's the whole point. It's the reason why predicting crude prices is such a crapshoot.

For now, Riyadh looks to be holding up its end of the production cut deal. Here's a bit of color out Wednesday morning from Bloomberg:

Saudi Arabia was said to cut February crude sales to China and southern Asian nations while largely sparing countries including Japan and South Korea, as it curbs supply as part of a deal between OPEC and other producers. Two Southeast Asian refiners received cuts of about 30 percent from the world's biggest crude exporter, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. Reductions to a buyer in India were about 20 percent, one of the people said. Click to enlarge Saudi Arabia is trying to implement its portion of promised reductions under a deal between global producers, the success of which will determine if a recovery in benchmark prices is sustainable.

But it's still not entirely clear to me that Riyadh needs to comply in order to muddle through what was, until recently anyway, a rather vexing fiscal crisis. Going into the downturn in oil prices, Riyadh's debt-to-GDP ratio was essentially zero:

(Chart: Barclays)

That meant the kingdom had plenty of room to borrow should they decide to offset the FX reserve burn with a dash of debt.

And indeed they did borrow, tapping international investors for $17.5 billion last October in a record deal that was massively oversubscribed.

On Tuesday, we learned that Riyadh may sell Islamic bonds in H1. "Saudi Arabia plans to follow its record-breaking debut on global debt markets with an Islamic bond issue in a sale that could come as early as February," FT wrote, adding that "the sharia-compliant sukuk will form part of a pipeline of bond sales to finance the kingdom's budget deficit and invest in economic diversification away from oil and is likely to appeal to regional investors in the Gulf."

This is notable because it shows the extent to which the debt market is open to the Saudis should they choose to go that route. In other words, they can finance at least part of the budget deficit without oil prices rising. If they determine that going into debt is better than letting Iran get rich (and don't forget, Tehran is taking market share by default thanks to its exemption from the OPEC deal), then the incentive to stick to the cuts is commensurately reduced.

Meanwhile, US stockpiles are rising. "Unexpectedly large builds in U.S. stockpiles of crude, major refined products, combined with big jump in domestic crude production show oil rebalancing remains elusive as OPEC and some non-OPEC producers begin to cut output," Bloomberg wrote on Wednesday, following the latest EIA numbers which showed nationwide crude stockpiles rising 4.1m bbl versus estimates of a much smaller build.

The above should serve as a useful summary of where we stand in terms of the factors affecting crude prices, but as an added bonus, I thought I'd close with a chart which shows just how optimistic investors are on oil.

The following graphic shows that the premium investors demand to hold HY energy bonds versus HY bonds as a group has collapsed from 1,100bps to just 21 in the short span of 12 months. As FT writes, "[that's the] lowest level since September 2014, when oil last traded above $90 a barrel."

(CHART: FT)

Now that's priced to perfection.

