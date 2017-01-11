Norway Appeals Court Clears Transocean In Tax-Evasion Case Worth $47 Million - Case Closed

I still recommend to take some profit off the table at $15.85-$16 and wait for an eventual 20% stock price correction to accumulate again.

Source: Deepwater.com - Semi-Submersible Transocean Barents

This article is an update of my preceding article on Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) published on November 4, 2016, which was focused on Q3 2016.

Investment Thesis:

Transocean is by far the most important offshore driller, measured by its fleet size, backlog and its ingenuity to navigate positively through these financial troubled waters that the oil industry has encountered in the past three years.

The company is often used as a bellwether for the Industry, and it is important to keep updated of anything that can affect the company.

Today, I will comment about an important ruling on Monday regarding the accusations of tax evasion brought by the Norwegian Tax authorities.

News on January 9, 2017.

We learned from Reuters the following:

Offshore rig firm Transocean was cleared of accusations of tax evasion in a civilian case brought by the Norwegian state, a Norwegian appeals court said in a verdict on Monday * By reversing the verdict made by a lower court, Transocean avoided claims of about 400 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million) to the Norwegian tax authorities * In January, Norwegian police said they had dropped a planned appeal in a criminal case against Transocean declaring that the company and its advisers were considered innocent in the decade-long tax fraud case * The civilian case was based on the same foundation as the criminal case, the court said in the verdict.

History of the Case:

Transocean was accused of having underpaid taxes in 1999-2002, when it merged and acquired with rivals worth $21 billion and moved its headquarters to Switzerland from the Cayman Islands.

In 1999, Transocean merged with Sedco-Forex (Offshore drilling subsidiary of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in $3.2 billion stock deal.

In 2002, Transocean acquired R&B Falcon Corp., owner of 115 drilling rigs in a $17.7 billion deal.

The Norwegian prosecution claimed that the underpayments arose from several transactions in connection with the sale of 12 oil rigs from Transocean's Norwegian subsidiary to other company divisions.

Transocean was also accused of providing tax authorities with incomplete or misleading information.

The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (ØKOKRIM) launched an investigation into the transactions in 2005.

In June 2011, OffshoreEnergyToday said:

Norwegian authorities issued criminal charges against two of the Company's subsidiaries alleging misleading or incomplete disclosures in, as well as inaccuracies in, Norwegian statutory financial statements for the years ended December 31, 1996 through 2001. Another subsidiary was charged at a later stage. In addition to the criminal charges, the Norwegian authorities asserted financial claims of NOK 1.8 billion, equivalent to approximately $302 million, jointly and severally, against one of the Company's subsidiaries, two external tax attorneys and an external tax advisor, plus criminal fines and interest. The District Court yesterday acquitted all defendants of all charges. The Prosecution Authorities have 14 days from receipt of the ruling to appeal the same. Separately, on June 26, 2014, the District Court in Oslo, Norway issued its ruling in a civil dispute over a related tax assessment of NOK 412 million, equivalent to $68 million U.S. dollars, levied against an affiliate of the Company. While waiving all interest and penalties, the Court concluded that the Transocean affiliate owes the associated tax assessments.

In July 16, 2014, Norway appeals acquittal of Transocean, advisers in tax fraud case.

Economic crime unit Økokrim announced on Wednesday it would appeal parts of the Transocean judgment, Norway's largest ever tax fraud case. The Oslo city court acquitted all parties to the nine-year investigation earlier this month, but the unit said it would appeal three of the five matters involved.

Finally, the decision today cleared totally Transocean in both civil and criminal case. The Norwegian Tax authorities decided not to appeal.

Conclusion:

This long and onerous litigation has finally come to an end, after over 11 years of judicial conflict.

Not only it was a waste of time, but we are talking about $47 million in claim, that will not be paid to the Norwegian Tax authorities, and instead the same federal agencies will have to pay a minimum of $6.6 million to cover the Transocean's lawyer fee.

The company will be able now to focus on more important business and secure new contracts, which is a very difficult task as we speak. Despite a strong oil prices momentum, the industry is still waiting for the oil majors to invest new fresh exploration CapEx in the offshore segment that seems totally lethargic.

However, one good potential for Transocean is the ONGC offer for three drillship/Semisub, for its offshore KG-DWN-98/2 block East of India.

On December 23, 2016, we learned that ONGC submitted offers for two units able to drill in 1500 metres of water, and one rig to drill in 600 metres.

I expect Transocean to be one of the winners in this new tenders. Already, the company has two drillships working for ONGC in this area.

On June 3, 2016, ONGC awarded a 2-year contract in the 600-m category for the Transocean semi-submersible Jack Bates, which rolled off contract in May 2016 at a day rate of $127k/d. In the first quarter 2016, Transocean was awarded by ONGC a three-year contract on the mid-water floater Actinia until 5/2019 @101K/d.

I expect ONGC to release the rigs selected in 2Q'17.

Click to enlarge

The stock is now trading at resistance around $16 with still a long term positive trend. However, we will have to watch the oil prices very closely and I expect the stock to correct in the $13 level (support) on any oil price weakness.

Oil Prices Rose today unexpectedly despite Larger-Than-Expected Build in U.S. Crude Inventories. However, if the numbers cannot show quickly a better outlook and a curb in oil production worldwide, we are talking about a possible correction in oil prices, thereby, a significant drop in oil related stock prices.

I do not say it will occur, but it is a likely event that should be considered when establishing a good trading/investing strategy. I still recommend to take some profit off the table at $15.85-$16 and wait for an eventual 20% stock price correction to accumulate again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.