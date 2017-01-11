4 Strong Buy Columbia Mutual Funds To Boost Your Returns

Columbia Management and Threadneedle Investments came together as Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is one of the leading global asset management groups, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. The company manages assets worth over $462 billion (as of June 30, 2016) based on assets raised in the country. It has more than 2,000 employees, including 450 investment professionals across the world. It provides investment services and equity and income strategies across 18 countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Below, we share with you four top-rated Columbia mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Columbia Strategic Income Fund A (MUTF:COSIX) invests heavily in U.S. government bonds, mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate bonds, inflation-protected securities, convertible securities as well as high-yield instruments. COSIX seeks a total return that includes current income and capital appreciation. Columbia Strategic Income A returned 9.1% over the past one year.

Colin Lundgren is one of the fund managers of COSIX since 2010.

Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (MUTF:NMIAX) seeks returns surpassing the total returns of the S&P 500 index. NMIAX invests the lion's share of its assets in common stocks of companies, which are included in the benchmark index. Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A returned 17.9% over the last one-year period.

NMIAX has an expense ratio of only 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

Columbia High Yield Muni Z (MUTF:SRHMX) invests a major portion of its net assets in relatively high-yielding securities, which includes below investment grade or medium grade debt securities. SRHMX seeks a high level of total return consisting of current income exempt from ordinary federal income tax. Columbia High Yield Muni Z returned 0.5% over the past one year.

As of September 2016, SRHMX held 331 issues, with 1.04% of its assets invested in Tobacco Settlement Fing Corp V Asset 5%.

Columbia Small Cap Growth I Z (MUTF:CMSCX) seeks capital growth by investing a bulk of its assets in equity securities of companies having market-cap within the universe of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. CMSCX focuses on acquiring common stocks of companies that are believed to have impressive growth potential over the long run. The fund may also invest in companies with short- and medium-term above-average growth potential. Columbia Small Cap Growth I Z returned 26.7% over the last one-year period.

CMSCX has an expense ratio of only 1.12% compared with the category average of 1.31%.

