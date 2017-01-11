Johnson & Johnson: Should It Be In Your 2017 Dividend Portfolio?

Ultimately, the expectation of higher shareholder returns and the potential for M&A should drive J&J’s stock this year, making it a valuable staple in any dividend investor’s portfolio.

That being said, we expect that J&J will become more aggressive on the acquisitions once its overseas cash is repatriated.

Analysis

Johnson & Johnson's Cash Pile Could Come Home

As the United States makes ready for the inauguration of President-Elect Trump, companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are likewise considering their strategic alternatives as the reality of business-friendly tax reform looms.

Specifically, President-Elect Trump's desire to reduce taxes on corporations overall - as well as give large American multinationals a one-time incentive to bring their overseas profits (in the form of significant cash reserves) back home - should provide corporate chiefs with ammunition to pursue acquisitions, in addition to boosting returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

J&J is no exception - by some estimates, it keeps all of its cash overseas to defer paying taxes. In a recent 'fireside chat' at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, J&J's CEO, Alex Gorsky, suggested that the odds of it repatriating its $40.4 billion cash trove has increased in light of Trump's victory.

Dividend

Before we look at how J&J will look like as Trump takes over, it's worth noting that it remains one of the strongest dividend plays among blue chips. To wit, while its 2.75% dividend yield is not particularly high, it remains above the averages of both the S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, both off which count J&J among their components. This yield is also around 70-basis points better than the average of its industry peer group.

What's more, during an era when many of J&J's fellow Dow components like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are intent on leveraging their balance sheets in order to return capital their shareholders, J&J has maintained its excellent financial metrics - its working capital and debt ratios are far better than that of its competitors and fellow S&P500 components. Consequently, it remains - together with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - one of the two remaining U.S. companies that have 'AAA' credit ratings.

Taxes, Taxes, Taxes

The interesting thing about Trump's tax reform plan, at least as far as J&J is concerned, is that while it will provide a sort of amnesty on past earnings, it could actually result in marginally higher effective taxes for the company, according to Gorsky.

J&J's current effective tax rate is 19.1%, which is a mix of the various tax rates in the jurisdictions where it recognizes its profits. Given Gorsky's statement, it's probably safe to say that the mix of his company's tax rates imputes a rather low one for the United States (because of deductions, exemptions and the like), such that the lower corporate tax rate of 15% proposed by Trump would actually mean a 'hike' in its effective tax rate.

In our view, 'marginally' for J&J could mean that its tax rate could rise to around 20%. Taking its results from the 3rd quarter as a benchmark, when J&J reported $5.28 billion in pre-tax income, this would imply an additional tax burden of around $47 million - or around $0.02 per share in reduced earnings. This would've translated into an annual earnings diminution of nearly $386 million - or $0.14 per share - based on its trailing 4 quarters' pre-tax income.

This is not insignificant - on average, analysts expect J&J to report earnings of $6.71 per share for 2016 - or around $0.51 better than in 2015. Consequently, a 'marginal' increase to a 20% effective tax rate would have effectively wiped-out 28% of J&J expected earnings if Trump's tax plan had been in place in 2016. Even if J&J's effective rate increases to just 19.5%, it could still be looking at an earnings diminution of $0.07 based on the last 4 quarters.

Given the above, investors should carefully asses the purported friendliness of Trump's tax plan to businesses. That being said, we fully expect J&J to manage the transition to the new tax regime in a way that will spread out or disperse the increase in its effective tax rate.

Special Dividends and Special Transactions?

Of course, the headline-grabber tax-wise is the 10% tax on unrepatriated earnings. In and of itself, it would imply a tax-savings windfall of close to $8.9 billion. Astute investors will note that this amount is greater than either the total amount of its stock repurchases in the four quarters ending in September or the dividends it paid to shareholders during the same span.

In short, with just the tax savings from its offshore cash, J&J could elect to increase its stock repurchases by 50% and pay a special dividend of around $1.60 per share sometime in the next year. Alternatively, J&J could choose to double its share repurchases or issue a one-time dividend of $3.20 per share.

In our view, there is a third alternative: acquisitions. In the last four quarters (ending in September), J&J spent just around $4 billion in acquisitions. Rather than accelerating its buybacks or paying a special dividend, J&J could instead acquire smaller biotechnology firms that will enable it to buttress is pharmaceutical pipeline, allowing it to head-off the threat to its incumbent blockbusters like Remicade from biosimilars developed by competitors such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by introducing new revenue channels.

Indeed, beyond just the tax savings, J&J's repatriation of its $40 billion cash reserve could allow it to be more aggressive in the size of its pursuits, perhaps even targeting smaller listed biotech firms. Revenue growth and higher earnings driven by acquisitions would also have the effect of muting the impact of a higher effective tax rate. Naturally, the danger is that J&J becomes overly aggressive, eroding its superb financial standing.

Conclusion

In the medium-term, we anticipate that J&J will see a small hit to its earnings from higher effective taxes, but for now, we see J&J seeing its 2017 earnings coming in at $7.15 per share, implying a forward earnings ratio of 16.25-times, which is at a discount to the Dow and S&P500's respective multiples of 18.7-times and 17.7-times.

Consequently, we believe that J&J's forward multiple should rise to around 18-times as investors pile into J&J shares in anticipation of a special payment and M&A speculation. Such a multiple would give us a target price of $129 per share, which is in range of the consensus target of $125 per share, representing a 1-year return of around 11%. Together with its dividend yield of 2.75%, investors could be looking at a total return of around 13.5% - a solid return for what should be a stable in dividend investors' portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.