Heartland Express Has Some Blockages When It Comes To Growth

Heartland is not obviously cheap, but superior performers often trade at above-average valuations and there's a surprising amount of negativity on HTLD from the sell-side due to that sub-standard leverage.

With minimal exposure to trends outside of dry-van operations, extensive contract coverage, and the need to pay well and re-invest in its fleet, Heartland's leverage to market improvements is limited.

Long a superior operator, Heartland's performance has been dented by the incorporation of Gordon Trucking and management's decision to cull less desirable businesses as contracts roll off.

As problems go, Heartland Express's (NASDAQ:HTLD) collection of challenges could certainly be worse. Long one of the best-run truckload operators out there, Heartland runs an exceptionally tight ship. This company's history of tight cost control, relentless efficiency, and high standards for driver performance has led to excellent operating ratios, good asset turnover, and strong operational metrics, which have in turn translated into good cash flows and excellent returns on capital.

The problem for shareholders, though, is that this already-excellent company doesn't have a lot of levers to pull to do meaningfully better. An improving trucking market will certainly help, but it likely won't help Heartland as much as other operators and the company still has some distance to go before returning to the sort of margins it generated before the Gordon deal (if that is even possible). Heartland does look reasonably valued on an EBITDA basis, though, and in this market "reasonably valued" is often about the best you can find.

One Of The Biggest, And One Of The Best

Heartland is one of the largest truckload carriers, and it is unusual relative to rivals like Swift (NYSE:SWFT), Werner (NASDAQ:WERN), and Knight (NYSE:KNX) in that it has prioritized "dry van" operations and really stuck to that. While its rivals generate around 20% or more of revenue from climate-controlled trucking operations (refrigerated) and various logistic service offerings like brokerage and intermodal, that has never been Heartland's approach.

As is normal for the truckload trucking market, most of Heartland's business is in relatively short trips - the average length of haul is close to 500 miles and 70% of its loads move less than 500 miles. Heartland tries not to do that much business through the spot market, and it is relatively concentrated in terms of its business mix.

Heartland's five largest customers have historically made up close to a third of revenue, with the largest 10 making up close to half and the largest 25 making up almost 70%. In terms of its cargo mix, Heartland is more skewed to food/beverage than its peers, but not dramatically so and its other exposures are likewise within 10% of industry norms.

Truckload carriers don't tend to have a lot of bargaining power, as barriers to entry are low and the top 15 carriers are collectively less than 10% of the market. That said, Heartland's strong operational metrics (on-time delivery, damage to cargo, etc.) does give it some modest bargaining power. What's more, Heartland sticks to its guns with respect to pricing and has always hauled less cargo than it could, with the company refusing loads that don't meet its margin/profit requirements.

In a market where operators can't do much to influence demand, Heartland management has focused extensively on its operational efficiency. I don't want to draw too many parallels to Old Dominion (NASDAQ:ODFL), as the less-than-truckload industry is quite different, but both companies have succeeded in part by paying relentless attention to operating costs and driver performance, minimizing empty miles, and reinvesting in the business to keep the fleet as modern and efficient as possible.

With that, the company's operational ratio has been in the low 80%'s for over 15 years, while its peers tend to be in the low-to-mid 90%'s (lower is better). To be fair, those figures include gains on sale, which are meaningful for Heartland as the company is very active in turning over its fleet (and runs that through the income statement). Take out the gains, though, and Heartland is still a standpoint - with operating ratios in the low-to-mid 80%'s and still ahead of its peers. Likewise, the company's historical asset turnover and returns on capital are superior to industry norms.

A Transformative Deal, But Not All In Good Ways

Heartland has basically stuck to organic growth throughout its operating history, but the 2013 acquisition of Gordon Trucking was a transformative exception. This deal significantly expanded the business and took it west of the Rockies, giving the company a much more meaningful business in the western U.S..

While the company has seen some leverage from the deal, including cost synergies, the process of integrating the two businesses has come with some ongoing costs. Post-deal, Heartland's "clean" operating ratio has increased into the mid-80%'s and that gap between the company and its peers has noticeably narrowed. What's more, integrating Gordon has hurt revenue performance as well, as the company has been culling businesses on contract expirations that don't meet its margin/return requirements.

It's unfair to evaluate the Gordon deal without also acknowledging the recent downturn in the industry, but so far I think it is fair to say that it has made the company bigger but has not yet made it better. "Yet" is a key word here, though, as I believe Heartland will start to move beyond these contract-culling headwinds relatively soon and will be able to drive operating ratios back into the low 80%'s in the coming years.

Limited Levers

One of the ironies of the stock market is that superior operators don't always (or even often) excel during industry recoveries. The trucking industry has been hit recently by excess capacity, reduced demand, and weak pricing. Those factors are starting to turn up, but Heartland isn't likely to be as big of a beneficiary as rivals like Knight likely will be.

The company's contracts have allowed it to see some price gains in recent times, but weak volume and utilization has led to double-digit declines in freight revenue in the last two quarters, overall declines in seven straight quarters, and sequential declines in eight of the last nine quarters (since the Gordon deal, basically).

For the near term, then, Heartland's hands are likely to be mostly tied. Culling out the insufficiently profitable Gordon business is critical to achieving long-term margin targets, but it will hurt volumes. Weak used truck prices are making the company's fleet renewal efforts more expensive (and the company has recently let its average tractor age tick up a bit, to 1.6 years), but it is important to keep the fleet relatively new - new trucks have lower maintenance needs, less down time, higher reliability, and are more attractive to drivers.

Likewise on the subject of drivers, Heartland has little choice but to keep its pay competitive. Heartland has long been one of the higher payers in rate-per-mile terms, and they need to be as they are a demanding employer that is not necessarily "fun" to work for.

The Opportunity

An improvement in the U.S. economy will help demand for trucking services. What's more, the recent tough patch has squeezed some excess capacity out of the market (as seen, in part, in lower Class 8 truck orders). Looking ahead, full implementation of new hours of service and electronic logging rules should take out a few more percentage points of capacity as smaller operators that "run hot" (drivers exceeding regulatory limits on hours of service) will find that a lot harder to manage.

Some of this is already showing up. Knight talked about improving conditions with its third quarter earnings and industry statistics have continued to show improvements in volume and pricing. There is likely still too much capacity out there, but the trucking market can firm up pretty quickly when economic activity picks up.

While Heartland won't be a standout in terms of its reported financials in the near term, I think the company will at least manage low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth over the long term, with solid double-digit free cash flow margins as the company drives more costs out of its operations. Although Heartland shares don't look attractively priced on a DCF basis, that's the norm in trucking (and if/when you can buy a good trucking company below its DCF value, that's a rare opportunity).

EBITDA-based approaches are more popular and the trucking industry has historically traded at an average forward multiple of 7x EBITDA. I believe Heartland's demonstrated superiority merits a premium, and an 8x multiple to my 2017 EBITDA estimate gives me a fair value of $20 today.

The Bottom Line

Heartland is not a popular stock right now, with seven "underperform" or "sell" ratings and no "buy" ratings, and the shares have lost about 10% of the post-election bump (about 25%). While I agree that Heartland is not the trucking company most leveraged to improving conditions and is still facing headwinds from fully integrating Gordon (and open questions as to whether past operating levels can be regained), I think the negativity is a bit much for a proven operator.

There isn't enough valuation upside here for me, but Heartland could have some appeal as a relative value/contrarian play, and it's a name to watch if the trucking space pulls back even further with fourth quarter earnings and guidance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.