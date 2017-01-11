3 Things Gilead Will Do In 2017

"If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in 5 years there'd be a shortage of sand." - Milton Friedman

The biotech and pharma sectors are getting beat up today after The Donald went after the drug industry in his first press conference. As I stated in my instablog today this is more smoke than fire. Nevertheless, biotech has given back around half of its gains in 2017. I have used today's hiccup to put some "dry powder" to work in the sector.

I have been getting a lot of questions around Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) of late given this one time biotech stalwart has been a laggard in the market for two years now. This is despite being the market leader in both HIV and Hepatitis C markets and generating some $21 billion in free cash flow over the past five quarters.

Given this, I offer up three predictions that are highly probable in my opinion for Gilead in 2017 and its shareholders.

1. The dividend is hiked in the 1st half of 2017:

This is pretty much a no-brainer as the company has stated it will be less focused on stock buybacks than it has been. The company lifted the dividend by 10% last year and made the new payout in mid-June of last year. I think that type of increase will probably be the "floor" and I expect Gilead to announce a 10% to 20% lift in its payout sometime in the first quarter. The stock currently yields 2.5% and I would not be surprised if after the payout increase it will yield three percent at these trading levels.

2. Gilead will be more active with M&A:

I am not exactly stepping out on a limb with this prediction either. Management has made more frequent comments recently about the need to pursue strategic acquisitions in the $1 billion to $5 billion range. The company is also getting increasing pressure from analysts and shareholders to develop a growth engine outside its core HIV franchise which is still growing nicely and change the narrative around the declining revenues from its hepatitis C franchise.

Piper Jaffray has speculated in its "17 surprises for 2017" that Gilead would buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN). However, this would be a $40 billion to $50 billion purchase with a decent premium. Leerink Swann has speculated that Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) would make an ideal acquisition target which would "only" be a $30 billion to $35 billion pick-up. I just don't see Gilead's management doing something so bold.

Given some of the company's recent hires and Gilead's previous guidance, a $1 billion to $5 billion acquisition to gain more of a beachhead in oncology seems a logical bet. Two names that would meet this criteria are Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

3. $70 a share is the "floor" for Gilead shareholders:

This also seems more than reasonable speculation especially if items one and/or two occur as expected. One could logically argue that if we are not already at a bottom already, we certainly are close. The company should produce more than $15 billion in revenues from its non-hepatitis C franchise in 2017. Those revenues represent over 50% of overall sales and are growing in the mid-teens.

Click to enlarge

This part of Gilead should make up a majority of the value assigned to it by the stock's $100 billion market capitalization. This leaves the market assigning little value to its vast pipeline especially in NASH, wonderful balance sheet and what may be a declining Hepatitis C market but one that is still extremely lucrative and profitable.

And those are my three predictions for Gilead in 2017.

Speaking of predictions!

Note: Don't forget to register for the 1st Annual Seeking Alpha Online Investing Summit on January 23rd. 25 of the top contributors here on Seeking Alpha will be giving their investment views on 2017 and the best places to invest in the markets in the New Year.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum