Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Can See Substantial Upside In 2017

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has lost ~55% of its market cap since early 2013 when its shares were trading at ~$10. The main culprit was significant losses that the company incurred in its environmental and infrastructure (E&I) segment over the last few years. In addition, the company's dredging business has also slowed down in the first nine months of 2016 which caused further downside.

However, things have started improving for the company. Its E&I segment is on the path of profitability and is likely to break even next year. Bidding environment in the dredging business is also set to improve and the company's $140mn ATB hopper dredge will be deployed to work from March 2017. This will help in meaningfully improving margins and EBITDA of dredging business. In addition, the company's free cash flows are expected to improve substantially once ATB hopper dredge is delivered. Activist investors like Privet Fund and Clinton Group have recently taken stake in the company, and we may see investor-friendly steps like major share buybacks going forward.

Environmental and infrastructure turnaround

Great Lakes acquired certain assets and liabilities of Terra Corporation for $26 million on 31 Dec. 2012. It also acquired Magnus Corporation for $40 million on 4 Nov. 2014. Both form the majority of the company's E&I business now. These acquisitions didn't go well for the company, and its E&I segment has been reporting major losses over the last few years. The company's strong results in Dredging segment were to a good degree offset by these heavy losses, resulting in declining share prices.

All figures in USD mn 2013 2014 2015 9M2016 Dredging segment Revenue 643 698 681 453 Operating Profit 55 42 64 27 E&I segment Revenue 95 114 182 103 Operating Profit -3 -18 -41 -10 Total operating income 51 24 23 17 Click to enlarge

In order to stem losses and return to profitability, the company started divesting the services portion of Terra contracting services which was making significant losses (~$7.2mn losses in trailing 12 months or $0.6mn per month). The company also focused on project execution and implementation of a robust risk management for rest of the segment. While it has resulted in a slight decline in the backlog (due to the company being selective on bidding new projects), there are no projects with losses in the backlog and in total the margin on contracts to date is higher than the original bid estimates.

If we adjust for $8.6 million benefit related to a reversal of the potential earn-out and restricted stock units, the company's E&I segment posted a loss of $1.3mn last quarter (3Q 2016). The company sold a part of loss-making Terra contracting services business in October and the remainder in December last year. Since this business was making a loss of $0.6mn per month or $1.8mn quarterly, E&I will turn to ~$0.5mn ($1.8mn-$1.3mn) quarterly profit from Q12017. There is further upside as the company continues to improve execution in rest of the E&I business over the next few years.

Recovery in dredging segment

The first nine months of 2016 were exceptionally slow for the company from a US dredging bid market perspective. The domestic dredging bid market through the first nine months of the year totaled $668 million compared to $1 billion through the first nine months of 2015. International business also faced headwinds from a fire incident in Saudi Arabia, which caused project losses, and tougher comparisons from a year ago when the company completed the higher-margin Suez Canal project. These headwinds in dredging business coupled with poor performance in E&I segment panicked investors and dragged the stock to ~$3 levels.

However, the good thing is that domestic dredging bid market is set to meaningfully improve going forward as several large jobs are to be tendered, with particular opportunities in the coastal protection and Gulf Coast restoration markets. A large coastal protection project in New Jersey, funded from the Sandy Supplemental Appropriation, was bid in the fourth quarter; and the first phase of Mississippi Coastal Improvement program is expected to be tendered in the first quarter of 2017. Despite $332mn less in bids in the first nine months of 2016, management expects that bids for the full-year 2016 will be down only around $100 million. This means it is implying 4Q2016 bid market will improve by ~$200mn yoy.

Longer term, with the newly expanded Panama Canal, there will be several port deepening projects along the east coast in the next few years. It appears that Jacksonville will likely be the next port that tenders a bid, most likely in early 2017. Charleston and Port Everglades will also potentially kick off their projects in 2017. In the middle-east, management expects a big Suez Canal dredging project in 2018. So, even without any boost from Trump administration, we can expect the dredging business improving over the next couple of years. If there is any help from Trump administration, which is talking about improving infrastructure, it would be a further tailwind for the stock.

In addition to improving end markets, Great Lakes' EBITDA margins will also benefit from Ellis Island, a $140mn ATB hopper dredge, which will enter its fleet in March and will be deployed in projects from Q2 onwards. Ellis Island has higher efficiency, low manpower requirement and is completely automatic. Also, since it is new, its maintenance expense will be significantly lower. It is well suited for the large scale port deepening projects along the east coast and will give Great Lakes a competitive advantage. I expect it to help improve the company's EBITDA margins meaningfully.

Great Lakes' dredging segment has seen an operating margin in mid- to high-single digits and operating profit in $42-64mn range over FY2013-FY2015. FY2016 operating profit and margin are going to be on the lower side since this year was exceptionally tough. I except 2017 to be slightly better, particularly the back half as the company's ATB hopper dredge gets deployed. However, the big delta will come in 2018 when some of the international projects start coming back and the dredging business's performance will reach its normalized range (~$50mn in operating profit).

Cash flow and activist investors

One thing which makes Great Lakes a very interesting target for activist investors is the free cash flow profile of its business. In dredging business, economic life of heavy operating equipment (dredges and barges) can be prolonged way beyond a 10-30 year period which is used to calculate depreciation for GAAP purposes. So, in a normalized scenario, the requirement for investment in property, plant and equipment (PPE) is much less than depreciation and amortization expense the company books in its income statement. Till 2011, this was the case with Great Lakes. The company spent $24mn, $25mn and $12mn in net capex in FY2009, FY2010 and FY2011, respectively. However, things have changed meaningfully over the last few years as the company decided to build ATB hopper dredge costing ~$140 mn.

The following chart shows the company's net cash used in PPE since 2008:

Great Lakes has incurred significant capex over the last few years for its ATB hopper dredge. In the first nine months of 2016, the company spent $39mn on ATB hopper dredge while in FY2015 it spent $35mn.

Once the ATB hopper dredge gets delivered in Q1 2017, the company's annual capex run-rate will reduce substantially to $30-35mn. The company incurs depreciation and amortization charge between $60mn and $65mn annually. This means, if we assume working capital and other factors to be constant (*), the company's cash flow available for shareholders will be greater than net income by ~$30mn annually unless it decides to do any other major capital investment (presence of activist investors will likely discourage that). If the company's dredging business reaches its normalized operating margin levels (~$50 mn) in 2018 and E&I segment is able to post ~$5-10mn in profit in 2018, the company can post $30mn in net income and $60mn in free cash flow to the shareholders in 2018. The company's market cap is ~$265mn as of now, which means it is trading at less than 10x FY2018 EPS and less than 5x FY2018 cash flows.

This cheap valuation and excellent future cash flow profile explains why activist investors like Privet and Clinton group are interested in the company and insiders are buying shares. In the past the company has wasted its cash flow on acquisitions like Terra and Magnus which cost it dearly ($26mn Terra acquisition + $40mn Magnus acquisition + $72mn in losses in E&I segment due to failed acquisitions = $138 mn or ~50% of current market cap). The presence of activist investors is likely to ensure that management uses it excess cash flow to buy back shares, re-instate dividends or reduce debt levels. I expect a meaningful buy back announcement in near term.

(* Impact of working capital and other factors: Like any other engineering and construction company, Great Lakes' working capital requirements are highly volatile. At the time when major projects are ramping up the company may use working capital, while at the time of completion it may release it. Over the last seven years (FY2009-FY2015), the impact of working capital on the company's annual cash flow has varied from +$44.3mn in 2010 to -$38.8mn in 2011. During this period, working capital has impacted the company's operating cash flow by minus $7mn per year on an average while other items (except D&A, net income) have impacted operating cash flow by plus $6.5mn per year. While it is impossible to predict with any accuracy, impact of working capital and other items in the near term, over the longer term, I expect their net impact to be neutral on FCF.)

Where can the stock go?

In a recent letter to Great Lakes' shareholders, Clinton Group and Kenny International presented a case where upside in the common stock of the company can be over $9.00 a share with a new leadership team and a renewed view towards profitability and international growth.

It's not very difficult to imagine the scenario where the stock doubles from the current level. Most of the turnaround work has already been done and the environmental and infrastructure segment is set to turn profitable in FY2017. Investment in ATB is almost complete and the company's free cash-flow profile is expected to meaningfully improve from this year onward. Sell-side is expecting $0.13 in EPS for the current year which translates into a net profit of ~$10mn and FCF of ~$40mn in 2017. Even if we remain conservative and assume $35mn in FCF for 2017, a 10x FCF multiple will imply $350mn market cap or a $6 short-term price target for the stock. Further upside will depend on recovery in dredging business. I am optimistic of a 2018 recovery in dredging business with ATB deployment from 2Q2017 helping margin profile and major domestic/international projects coming for bid helping FY2018 revenues.

The company has seen activist and insiders buying shares in $4-4.5 range. The stock is currently trading at $4.35 and I believe there is very limited downside from the current levels. The stock can reach $6 in the short term as new management announces shareholder-friendly measures and $9 in the medium term as the dredging bid-market improves. This assumes no benefit from Trump administration policy towards infrastructure investments. Any positives from Trump administration will lead to further upside.

Catalysts

Commentary on environmental and infrastructure business segment turning profitable on next earnings calls (Feb. 2017).

ATB deployment and related commentary/news (March 2017 onwards; 2Q 2017 results in July will indicate the potential impact it can have on the company's margin).

Big project wins for dredging business (2H2017 and FY2018).

Any announcement of significant share buybacks.

Risks

Volatility in the stock associated with actions of activist investors

Upside beyond $6.00 will depend on how fast the dredging business segment reaches its normalized levels. If the dredging bid-market doesn't start improving going into the back half of this year and early next year, the stock may settle in the $5.50-6.00 range and further upside may be limited in the medium term.

Note: Stock prices and market cap are calculated according to closing price on Monday, January 09, 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.