United Airlines: Improving Revenue Metrics Are Crucial For Multiple Expansion

Even after the rally, the stock is too cheap for an industry focused on profits over capacity growth.

The airline is on the cusp of positive revenue metrics after reporting large declines in 2016.

A typical adage on Wall Street is to let your winners run. A prime example is United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), which is up another 2.5% following its December traffic report.

The stock trades at $75, which is probably a huge surprise for investors since shares of UA touched at little as $37.75 at one point in 2016. My previous investment thesis questioned whether investors should hold onto United Airlines after the big rally to end 2016, mostly because the CFO made alarming statements.

The question investors should be asking is: Will the return to positive revenue metrics push the stock price even further?

December Traffic

The thesis for the airline industry during 2016 was that higher oil prices and more discipline in the sector would ultimately lead to improving revenue metrics. Most airlines spent last year observing negative key passenger revenue metrics, which caused weakness in airline's stock price.

For United Airlines, December was the month where this metric saw a material improvement. Not surprising, the stock soared at this time.

The airline saw traffic increase 2.6% during December, with the load factor up 0.1% (to 83.1%). The main increase came from improved international traffic from the Atlantic and Latin America region.

The key number is that United Airlines now expects Q4 passenger unit revenues to decline only 1.5%, which is a drastic improvement from the 4.0% decline expected only one month ago.

For the full year, passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) declined around 5.3%. The updated Q4 number shows how much the unit revenues have improved over the last few months.

Compelling Valuation

As the airlines begin to see revenue growth, the focus turns to valuations. One of the biggest issues is the company's effective tax rate.

The stock trades at about 11x forward EPS estimates, which are expected to dip in 2017. The effective tax rate is currently at 36%, which suggests that there is upside from a Trump corporate tax cut.

United Airlines currently isn't paying taxes due to net operating losses that have accumulated, but this should change as revenues grow. Even without including the tax benefit in forward numbers, United still trades around 10x forward EPS estimates.

UAL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Based on the December traffic report, analyst Helane Becker sees earnings estimates rising in the near future. The big bump in PRASM is probably already starting to have a direct improvement on the pre-tax margin.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that valuation questions are starting to pop up surrounding United Airlines, and the airline sector in general. For now, though, the shift to positive PRASM should boost profits and attract investors willing to pay higher multiples for airline stocks.

The ability to pivot back to positive revenue metrics will finally send the signal that United and other airlines are now managed differently. While the industry focused on capacity growth in the past, it is now focusing on profits. Expect further multiple expansion in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.