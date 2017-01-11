Dividend Stock With 12% Yield And Plenty Of Dry Powder Ready For Deployment

Given the resurgence in the equity and IPO markets, we could see a strong first half of 2017 as Carlyle takes advantage of the 'animal spirits'.

The company has a significant amount of dry powder along with the intention of raising another $100 billion in new fund capital.

The hedge fund group has been a headline-grabbing and a catalyst for asset outflows but that should be ceasing shortly.

Shares of Carlyle Group has been weak for several years now due to underperformance in a certain segment of their operations.

The Carlyle Group LP- (CG)

Overview

The company is an alternative investment asset manager with four differing segments: corporate private equity, real assets, global market strategies, and investment solutions. They are a leader in asset raising and private equity placement. Total assets are approximately $169 billion. As institutional investors continue to shift assets towards alternative classes in order to reduce risk, Carlyle Group should benefit.

Carlyle's main business operation is the acquisition of distressed businesses, repairing them, and then selling the rehabilitated company. But they also buy direct real estate, invest in infrastructure, make loans, and supply capital to middle-stage businesses.

Operations are conducted in four business groups:

Corporate Private Equity- buyout and growth capital Real Assets- real estate, infrastructure, and energy and renewable investments. Global Market Strategies- This segment houses their distressed debt and mezzanine financing operations along with hedge funds and structured credit. Investment Solutions- access to a broad array of alternative investment strategies including private equity and real estate.

Investment Thesis

The business has been around a long-time and has a lengthy history of generating strong returns for their investors. Why we like the shares here:

Carlyle generates very strong performance situated in the top quartile of long durations. The historical return outpaces all other asset classes and is comparable to the top private equity firms. One of the largest difficulties of alternative asset managers is the ability to raise capital. Carlyle is one of the best at fundraising which helps differentiate them from other alternative managers. They continue to grow through targeted acquisitions and organically. The organic growth strategy is an outcropping of their fundraising ability. Short-and-long-term secular trends favor alternative and private equity given regulatory framework and opportunity set in public equities. Carlyle has a very diverse set of alternatives across their four segments. This helps to diversify revenue generation and reduce volatility in economic net income. More than 90% of the fee-earning AUM is locked into long-term fund structures. Fee-earning AUM was $125 billion with an avg fee rate of 92 bps for long-term assets for fee revenue of $1.150 billion. Shares are cheap due to the perceived weakness of hedge fund and alternative asset managers given the shift to passive investments. Lawsuits and other losses are making headlines and causing widespread selling pressure. IPO window is opening back up and could lead to significantly increased realizations in the next year.

Why The Opportunity?

For one, while the allocations to alternatives continues to increase, the allocation to hedge funds and other low-liquidity investment vehicles has declined. Investors, mainly institutions like pensions and insurance companies, are increasingly moving away from hedge funds placing some association pressure on firms like Carlyle.

However, even within the space there are opportunities. Over the last five years, Carlyle has suffered by 22% while chief competitor Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is up 138%. Why the discrepancy?

Shares of Carlyle peaked in early 2014 before some well-publicized investment losses were realized. One of the largest was with an investment made in hedge fund Claren Road. The hedge fund group was founded by four former Citigroup traders in 2010. Carlyle took a majority position. Not long later it purchased a stake in other managers, ESG Asset Management and Vermillion Asset Management, a commodities manager. This is no different than the strategy that Blackstone has undertaken acquiring positions in hedge fund managers.

Since early 2014, approximately $8 billion of capital exited Claren Road and management noted that they expect another $1 billion to leave in coming quarters. They also ceased ties with the founders of Vermillion after moving from commodity investing to a commodity lending platform. Management expects to have just $1 billion in hedge fund assets by the end of the year.

These headline grabbing losses (and lawsuits) have lead to dour sentiment on the name. But performance had also suffered as well. Distributable earnings from their Global Market Strategies segment (which houses this hedge fund business) has declined to just a $12 million annual run-rate (net of the $5 million loss in fee-related earnings), down from over $65 million two years ago. But management is currently pivoting the segment away from hedge funds to credit.

In the third quarter, management stated that they are initiating a strategic review of the segment:

Turning to the final message of this call, the strategic direction of Global Market Strategies or GMS. As you know, in certain areas of the firm our performance has not met our or our investors' expectations. And when our performance fall short, it is critical for both fund investors and for the firm that we deal with the consequences. As a result, we recently undertook a strategic review of our GMS business segment and have made several important decisions that we believe will help us better serve our investors and should over time increase this segment's profitability.

As they fix the components of their operation that are outside of their wheelhouse, we think the business will see better earnings growth. The GMS segment is their lowest margin business. More recently, they reported stronger distributable earnings and economic net income. Management's outlook has improved considerably as these losses subside and reverse.

The influx in capital into the private equity space in recent years is simply due to superior performance (20% annual returns net of fees). The high-level of competition among PE firms has led to stiff premiums and lower returns for their core leveraged buyout strategy. Equity valuations are at or near all-time highs making it hard for firms like Carlyle and Blackstone to bargain-hunt and find distressed opportunities. But this current environment will not last forever and the dry powder on hand plus investment inflows will be available for deployment.

Dry Powder Accumulation Sets Them Up Well

The medium-term investment fund returns have been strong despite the investment losses that have been front-and-center in the media. What peaked interest in the fund was a report in the WSJ about the company raising $100 billion for their funds over the next four years. The capital raise would be used for distressed opportunities that they believe will materialize in the next downturn.

The returns on the funds sets them up for that next round of capital raising in anticipation of future opportunities. The $100 billion in additional assets would vastly increase their asset base and create a much stronger fee earning profile.

This is in addition to their previous fundraising that has raised approximately $40 billion in dry powder from 2008- 2012. Total cash that can be deployed is now over $55 billion split among the four segments fairly evenly.

Distribution Yield

The fund earns fees on assets under management and distributable earnings on realizations of investments it makes into private businesses. Revenue in the third quarter increased to $540 million, from $94 million in Q3 2015. But distributable earnings fell to $228 million, down from $244 million and total assets fell to $169 billion from $188 billion the year before, hence the weakness in the share price.

Those quarterly figures looked worse than it did as economic net income, an all-inclusive metric that incorporates unrealized gain and losses from investments, totaled $0.21 per share, up from a loss a year ago. The number would have been three times as large if they didn't take the $100 million reserve charge for litigation in relation to the hedge fund issues noted above.

Click to enlarge

Revenue is expected to rebound next year by a mid-teens rate, which should help drive economic income to $2.25 per share by the end of 2018. The opportunity in the shares is a direct result of the complexity and shifting of their business model. As AUM run-off is completed, the fee yield on the newly raised funds will more than offset the losses. The average fee bps of roll off funds is approximately 40 bps compared to the 70 bps they are earning on newly raised capital.

As they enter the next fundraising cycle, fee-generating AUM will increase and help rebound revenue and more importantly, earnings. They have invested over $12.5 billion in the past twelve months which includes $1.6 billion in the latest quarter. As these new investments harvest, we see a much strong underlying performance for the business.

Valuation

The best measure of the company's value creation is the ENI or economic net income. As we noted above, it is a measure of both realized and unrealized gains in the portfolio, essentially creating a mark-to-market accounting figure on their investments. With realized (long term harvested capital) being included with the short-term unrealized (gains and income from investments), you get a complete picture of the underlying operating value of the company.

For investors, most are focused on distributable earnings, which is similar to a dividend in that it doesn't really illustrate the value creation of the business but a return on their investment. One can think of distributable earnings as the dividend payment of a stock while ENI is the earnings per share.

ENI is composed of incentive income, operating income, and investment earnings. Incentive income (performance fees) and management fees are the largest components of total revenue. The largest expenses are compensation and benefits followed by G&A.

In 2015, they earned ENI of $428 million or $1.31 per share. Their distributable earnings were $2.73, down just a nickel from the year before.

A hypothetical look at future carry fund performance fees shows the opportunity available. The current dry powder fair value is $59 billion with the carry fund dry powder at $40 billion. If you assume an exit of 1.75x - 2.25x average investment performance that would equate to $6 to $10 billion in net realized performance fees over the next decade. That does not include the upside from new funds that are expected to launch.

If that comes to fruition, it would mean ENI of more than $4 per share, after-tax on the low-end. At just 6x that figure, it would equate to a $24 share price- plus cash. But in actuality, the dividend yield is all we need for a solid return over the next several years. Buying shares at or below $17 equates to a 12.00% yield that is well covered by their distributable cash flow.

The current valuation is dependent on where we are in the cycle. Some believe we are late-cycle which would indicate that the shares are fairly valued at this point. However, given the rise in the equity markets and the potential for stronger economic growth, there is a stark possibility that we are mid-cycle. In that case, the shares are materially undervalued as we would calculate a $3.50 complete-cycle ENI. With one-quarter of the market capitalization sitting in cash or other investments, the shares are trading just 3.7x that total cycle ENI figure.

Conclusion

The selloff in private equity generally has been well publicized due to the belief that the amount of capital in the space is chasing too few opportunities, depressing yield. But we think the LBO space is likely to see an increased spotlight as the large amount of leverage on corporate balance sheets and rising rates cause depressed valuations in some sectors of the market. Carlyle is well-positioned with a large payload of cash to deploy while in the process of raising another $100 billion over the next four years. Even if they raise half of that, it would greatly increase their management fee generation and boost economic net income.

The firm is a misunderstood business model with an overhang that is subsiding. If the firm can sell off the GMS unit, it would eliminate a key component of their recent underperformance. Meanwhile, as they shift and focus more on their core competency, visibility and growth should return. The upside comes from a convergence of dividend yields between Carlyle and Blackstone.

