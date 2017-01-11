Wal-Mart Job Cuts Put In Perspective: May Be Sign Of Things To Come In Retail And Wider Economy

Wal-Mart announced it will lay off some administrative staff this months, which may be a signal of the start of the reversal of trends from the past few years.

I have been intrigued by the constant drive of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to recruit new employees in the past few years. The local stores in Omaha have been posting banners advertising the starting wage offered of $11.50/hour for a while now. I do understand that there has been a relatively high turnover rate most likely, as many Wal-Mart employees, which felt stuck in the job during the financial crisis, gradually started finding better opportunities. Nevertheless, operating sales expenses, excluding the cost of merchandise have been rising at a 5.5% rate in the past year, while revenue increased .5% during the same period, according to the latest quarterly report.

Since Wal-Mart's fiscal year of 2014, operating costs excluding the cost of merchandise sold has been steadily rising at a significantly faster pace than revenue growth for four years now.

Data source: Wal-Mart.

There are of course other factors involved in rising operating costs, but labor costs are a big part of the overall cost. In this regard Wal-Mart has not only been increasing wages but also its headcount in the past few years. Since 2012, when the number of employees working at Wal-Mart worldwide was 2.2 million people, Wal-Mart's employee headcount increased by approximately 200,000 people as of the latest quarterly report. It has been great for the US economy, where a large chunk of the jobs additions happened, which came with the much-welcomed gains in Wal-Mart wages, but this gain is obviously out of step with the rate of revenue growth, which in my view does not come close to justifying the expansion in employment from a purely business perspective, given the data I presented in my graph above.

The wider economic perspective.

One of the significant factors which helped with the gain in employment in recent years in the US has been the boom in hiring by retail stores. General merchandise stores played a major part in this gain. At the beginning of 2010, when the recovery started to take hold, there were just over 2.9 million people employed in general retail stores like Wal-Mart in the US. At the moment there are over 3.2 million people employed in such stores.

Source: Bureau of labor statistics.

A 12% gain in employment for an industry which is not necessarily tearing up sales and earnings numbers is rather impressive and somewhat puzzling. Retail employment overall is up by over 1.5 million people since the beginning of 2010.

Source: Bureau of labor statistics.

The economy as a whole added 14 million jobs since the number of people employed bottomed, meaning that over 10% of all jobs were added by the likes of Wal-Mart and other retailers. The services sector overall has been responsible for most of the job gains in the United States since the recovery began. Manufacturing only added about 800,000 jobs since 2010 and employment actually declined in this sector in 2016. Construction added about 1.05 million jobs since the beginning of 2010, which comes within the context of over 2 million construction jobs lost in the 2007-2010 period. Retail stores alone added almost as many jobs as these two sectors combined since 2010.

Wal-Mart's recent announcement of intending to reduce its headcount mainly by laying off office staff, may be a first sign of not only a small adjustment, but rather a significant change in direction. It at the very least signals that Wal-Mart is likely to stop expanding its employee tally, but it is also possible that it may be the first step towards perhaps cutting its payroll bill, through a reversal of its hiring policies. It may be that not all the Wal-Mart employees who quit for various reasons will continue to be replaced, thus cutting its workforce without having to hand out pink slips.

It is also possible that the retail sector as a whole may go into reverse gear this year in terms of employee headcounts. With the growth of the less labor intensive on-line retail sector cutting into the more labor intensive brick & mortar retail sales for the past few years, it is frankly somewhat surprising that there has been such a significant increase in retail job growth in the past few years. Given that it has been somewhat out of step with other trends, as is the case with Wal-Mart, it should not come as a surprise if this year things will get back into sync.

For Wal-Mart and other retailers, a reversal of the trend of sales costs, excluding merchandise rising much faster than revenue, leading to a drop in profitability, is likely to be good for their financial performance and therefore also their stocks. For the wider economy as a whole however it may signal an end to the relatively robust gain in employment we have seen in the past few years. An end to employment growth in turn may in conjunction with other factors lead to the beginning of an economic downturn, which given the length of the current recovery, we are frankly due for. I think it is important to watch retail employment this year, as part of the broader monthly employment reports, because it may be an important clue in regards to where the current economic cycle is headed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.