Lamb And Weston: Incredible Execution

I have previously highlighted ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) as a reliable dividend play and covered the decision to split into two separate companies as an interesting move for shareholders. Recall we have a new separate ticker trading as Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW). I expect both stocks to move higher over time given the previously whole company's recent performance, its commitment to maintaining a strong dividend and the value creation of the split. That said, the new Lamb Weston just reported its first earnings as a standalone company and I felt it prudent to discuss the performance of the name following this historic event.

Before hitting the material I want to remind you that the new Lamb Weston was the commercial component of the former ConAgra. The new leaner ConAgra consists of the following segments for reference:

· Grocery & Snacks - Branded, shelf-stable food items sold in retail channels in the United States

· Refrigerated & Frozen - Branded, refrigerated and frozen food items sold in retail channels in the United States

· International - Branded food items sold in retail channels outside the United States

· Foodservice - Food items sold to restaurants, foodservice operators, and commercial customers primarily in the United States

With that understanding, let's talk about Lamb Weston's standalone Q2. Thankfully, we can compare year-over-year results since the new company is wholly carved out from the old ConAgra. First, I want to point out that the company surpassed estimates on the top and bottom lines. Revenues rolled in at $791 million, beating estimates by $14 million and rising a strong 7% year-over-year. The rising sales were a direct results of strong volume gains. This is something the former full company struggled with.

Costs were kept in line as well which helped income from operations and net income grow. Impressive as the brand struggled under its former umbrella company, highlighting the value of the spinoff. Income from operations spiked 15% year-over-year to $126 million. This also included a $9 million hit from the spinoff. A very favorable price/mix and volume helped propel income higher. Factoring in expenses, the company saw net income jump 19% to $87 million. On a GAAP basis earnings per share were $0.59, and with adjustments came in at $0.63, crushing estimates by $0.11, and rising from $0.50 last year.

Wow. Segment specific performance was equally impressive. The company's three segments, Global, Foodservice and Retail saw across the board favorable increase in key metrics, with Foodservice seeing a whopping 40% increase in margin growth.

As we look ahead for this new name I am bullish. We should be looking for mid-to-high digit growth in sales. The company sees mid-single digit sales growth. Further, I expect to see earnings of $2.25, whereas the company has guided for $2.20-$2.28. My higher earnings point stems from the notion of higher sales. I predict higher sales following this quarter and general trends in the Foodservice and Global segments, as well as much higher consumer demand for potato products. With this level of execution, expect significant value creation.

