Oil Markets Daily - Libya Geopolitical Risk Increases With Russia's Involvement

Understanding geopolitics is a very tedious task and the conclusions derived from rigorous analysis are very uncertain. However, oil (NYSEARCA:USO) markets rely just as much on understanding fundamentals as understanding geopolitics. One particular country that requires heavy amounts of scrutiny is Libya.

General Khalifa Haftar in the picture above taken by Reuters

It was an important piece of news today that General Haftar, the faction leader of the East who opposes the UN backed government of the West, visited a Russian aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean. To the bystander, this might seem to be non-material, but in our opinion, an alliance between General Haftar in the East and Russia signals a potential escalation in the conflict in Syria.

We've written many times in the past on the situation in Libya and in particular our last update highlighted the significance of how geopolitics in Syria could worsen with Russia's involvement. It's not rocket science to figure out that with Russia's backing, General Haftar will now have the largest army in Libya along with air support from Russia. The issue has always been that the West controlled the money, while the East controlled the oil ports. Ras Lanuf and Es Sider are two of the largest oil ports in Libya and both are under control by General Haftar's forces. They took it out of the Petroleum Facilities Guard control late last year.

All oil revenue sales currently go into Libya Central Bank which is controlled by the West's UN backed government, DNC. DNC controls the flow of money and the National Oil Company. The East government attempted to sell oil before, but was quickly blacklisted by the UN and the cargoes had nowhere to go but to return back to Libya.

The issue for Haftar and his forces is that without control of the funds from the oil sales, they don't have the grip that they need. While they have control of the major oil ports, if they threaten to shut it down and negotiate for a better deal, the harm on Libya's economy will be just as severe. Haftar understands not to burn the hand that feeds him and his forces, but at the same time, the East is under the stronghold of the West due to the fund flow situation.

The only real way for a compromise is if the West offers Haftar a leader position in a unified government, but we don't see Haftar settling for anything less than the top gun. Libya will continue to be the most interesting country to pay attention to throughout 2017. Geopolitical ramifications there will have ripple effects in the oil markets. Nigeria, the other exempt OPEC member, continues to face production issues, and Libya's recent increase in oil production has been offset by Nigeria's decline. It's not certain yet whether Libya will be able to grow production to 900k b/d, but the latest update indicates production has grown to 700k b/d.

Our conclusion from today's report is that Russia is planning to sabotage any agreement the DNC might have for a unified government. With Russia's backing, Haftar can ask for more during the negotiations and with the oil ports under his control, he will have more leverage than the West when the conflicts begin.

