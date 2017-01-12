Buy This 7% Yielder If You Are Bullish On Oil

Should the recovery in oil prices that began in 2016 continue in 2017, DNB will likely write back provisions on its oil & gas loans.

Even with its impressive run over the past five months, DNB still looks attractive.

On 16th August, we said that DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) (OTCPK:DNHBY) was looking extremely attractive, trading at an undemanding valuation, despite having a double-digit structural RoE, a 15.2% CET1 ratio and a 6% dividend yield. Since that, the stock has gained 39%. However, DNB still offers an attractive investment case.

For those unfamiliar with the name, here is a quick refresher.

DNB is the largest financial services group in Norway with a market share of 20-38% in both deposits and lending. DNB was ranked the 39th safest bank globally by the Global Financial Magazine in 2015. The safest U.S. bank, incidentally, is AgriBank - #31 on the list.

The European Banking Authority's stress tests also showed that DNB had the greatest resilience to economic crises among a peer group of 51 European banks from 15 EU and EEA countries covering around 70% of banking assets in each jurisdiction and across the EU.

Asset quality has turned the corner

Given that Norway is one of the largest oil producers, DNB has significant exposure to oil & gas and shipping loans. As a result, the recovery in oil prices that began in 2016 has had a positive impact on DNB's asset quality and its cost of risk. Importantly, the Baltic Dry Index, an economic indicator, which provides an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea, has increased by 227% since the 1Q16 trough. In our view, the Baltic Dry Index dynamics bode well for stable provisioning charges on shipping loans in 2017.

Strong capital ratios

Capital accumulation has been a key feature of the DNB equity story as of late. DNB's capital position remains ample, with the group's CET1 printed at 15.7%, well above regulatory requirements. Given DNB's strong organic capital build-up, we expect DNB's CET1 to reach 17% in 2017. Solid capital ratios should allow DNB's management to increase the company's dividend payout ratio to the higher end of the 50-75% range, in our view.

Write-backs on the cards?

As mentioned, oil price dynamics did improve the credit quality of DNB's loan book. Should the recovery in oil prices that began in 2016 continue in 2017, DNB will likely write back a proportion of the amounts which the company has previously set aside to cover losses on those problem O&G/shipping loans. Most importantly, the write-back is not built into current consensus estimates.

In addition, we are more positive on DNB's earnings outlook than consensus due to more favorable net interest income trends as Norway is the only Nordic market where interbank rates (NIBOR) have risen following the U.S. presidential elections.

7% dividend in 2018

The market currently expects DNB to pay a 6% dividend in 2018. We see upside risks to this estimate due to higher-than-expected capital adequacy ratios, potential provisions write-backs and more favorable margin dynamics. According to our estimates, a payout ratio of 75% coupled with a 2018 EPS of NOK13.4 should allow the bank to pay a 7.5% dividend for FY2018.

Valuation

Our valuation model suggests potential upside of 23% from current levels. We assume a sustainable RoE of 10.9%, a CoE of 9.5% and a sustainable growth rate of 2.0%. These assumptions imply a fair P/B multiple of 1.19x.

According to relative valuation metrics, DNB does not look expensive, trading in line with valuations of its European peers. We believe the stock deserve a premium, given its superior capital adequacy ratios, an attractive dividend yield and strong earnings outlook.

P/B vs. RoE

P/TB vs. RoTE

