Dollar General: Hold Rating, Risk Still Ahead

We think there is risk over the next few quarters until they lap some of this weakness.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is an industry leader at the low end of the economy but they complained about their consumer getting worse. Many retailers have come out saying holiday sales were tough. In that environment we don't see their trends improving which they probably needed to make estimates. For now the stock is fully priced with near term earnings risk.

Consumer Getting Worse

Putting their comments last quarter into today's context has us concerned about Dollar General's ability to make estimates.

Last quarter they said:

And I can tell you as late as mid-third quarter, they were telling us that their sentiment -- feeling is even more dire than it was in previous quarters in early 2016. And what they are siding and continue to say is the rise in healthcare costs that they are facing. I don't believe any of our core customers realized what they were up against on those rising cost. And then rental costs continue and they called that out second on paying rent because most of our -- again, core customers rent don't own and those rents are going up across the nation at a pretty high rate. And they have to continue to allocate their spending, so anywhere they are saving, they are doing some things a little differently than they've done before. She [is] maybe a little worse off today economically than she was even earlier in the year.

As of last quarter's report, Dollar General's consumer was getting worse.

Add to that retail trends have fallen sharply as an industry in Q4. The one's who were weak continued to weaken which probably includes Dollar General based on their worsening trends through the year.

Here's their comp trends so far this year. Trends slowed through this year going into a weaker Q4 for the industry. That adds risk to Dollar General's Q4.

Fiscal period Q315 Q415 Q116 Q216 Q316 SSS (%) 2.30% 2.20% 2.20% 0.70% -0.10% 2 year 5.10% 7.10% 5.90% 3.50% 2.20% Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

While Q4 last year was similar to the Q3 trend last year the two-year trend picked up. That makes this year's Q4 tougher on a two-year basis to drive growth than they had in Q3.

Add to that a worsening state of their consumer's psyche along with weaker industry trends has us expect more weakness for Dollar General.

Deleverage

Gross margins last quarter were down as they tried to support their slowing sales by lowering price. We'd expect more of the same in a more competitive fourth quarter.

Add to that the company states that they leverage SGA expenses with a 2-3% comp sales rate. With comps well below that trend there should be deleverage on SGA.

Down gross margins and SGA deleverage gives us continued down EBIT margins.

China

China is another risk. Come Jan. 20, there is expected to be major change and potential tariffs on incoming goods. 6% of their goods are direct import from China. 75% of their goods are consumable national brands which are sourced locally. Other than their direct source some other suppliers do source from China.

If there are tariffs on incoming goods those higher prices will need to pass along to the retailer. Dollar General has said their consumer is weak and tapped so probably will not be able to afford as many units at higher prices. That can slow sales.

Overall

Here's our model. They have an extra week which can benefit earnings which we tried to account for. The company said on last quarter that it should benefit by $.09 for Q4.

For the year, for now we are lower than the street by simply expecting recent results to continue. That said, they recently said their consumer was weakening before we arrived at Q4. Therefore our downside versus the street seems reasonable over the course of the next year.

Fiscal period Q316 Q416 Q117 Q217 Q317 Q417 SSS (%) -0.10% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2 year 2.20% Net sales 5,320,029 5,551,285 5,528,704 5,661,486 5,586,030 5,828,849 Growth 5.0% 5.5% 5.0% 5.0% 5.0% 5.0% Gross profit 1,587,510 1,749,729 1,665,601 1,737,548 1,638,955 1,808,071 Margin 29.8% 32% 30% 31% 29% 31% bp chg -0.5% -0.30% -0.50% -0.50% -0.50% -0.50% SG&A 1,194,519 1,134,030 1,199,783 1,243,030 1,266,190 1,202,072 Growth 7.3% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% Adj EBIT 407,055 615,698 465,818 494,518 372,765 605,999 Margin 25.6% 35.2% 28.0% 28.5% 22.7% 33.5% bp chg -2.2% -1.2% -1.8% -1.8% -2.9% -1.7% Interest expense 23,877 23,000 23000 23000 23000 23000 Other 0 Adj EBT 383178 592698 442818 471518 349765 582999 Income taxes 133799 210408 157200 167389 124167 206964 34.9% 35.5% 35.5% 35.5% 35.5% 35.5% Adj earnings 249379 382290 285618 304129 225599 376034 WADSO 281,283 278,283 275,283 272,283 269,283 266,283 Chg QtQ Shs -2,833 -3,000 -3000 -3000 -3000 -3000 Year Elazar EPS 0.89 1.37 1.04 1.12 0.84 1.41 4.40 Street EPS 0.89 1.42 1.05 1.17 1.01 1.50 4.73 Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Valuation

The stock has traded in a P/E range of 15-22 over the last few years. Given we are in a weaker period we are biased to the lower end.

That would give us 15x our $4.40 for next year or a $66 target versus the current $74. We are not ready to buy since there could still be downside. Later in the year, as we lap these weaker trends, there is always a chance for business to improve. For now, we don't see upside.

Conclusion

The combination of slowing trends through they year and weak reports from other retailers has us worried about downside for Dollar General. We're on hold.

