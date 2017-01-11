Scorpio Tankers - A Dividend Reduction (Or Elimination) Is Very Likely In 2017

We believe that it makes sense to consider selling/shorting the stock in 2017.

Absent a material market recovery, our cash flow analysis shows the need to reduce or eliminate the dividend sometime in 2017.

The charter rates in the product tankers market have recently declined by about 50% vs. last year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) currently owns a modern fleet of 77 product tankers (21 LR2s, 42 MRs and 14 Ice-Class Handymaxes). The company has also chartered-in 16 product tankers, and it has 10 vessels under construction (2 LR2s and 8 MRs).

We believe that a significant number of investors are holding positions in STNG due to the hefty dividend yield of about 10.6%, which we do not view as sustainable, based on the analysis that is outlined below. Hence, we believe that investors should either sell the stock if they own it or short it.

The company earned an average time charter equivalent of $13,737 per day in the 9-month period ending in September 2016 and generated an operating cash flow of $155 million in the same period. It also paid $65 million of dividends. The current dividend is set at $0.50 per share annually, and the company had 174.6 million shares as of November 2016, which translates into $87.3 million of annual dividend payments.

The current charter market is lower than in the recent quarters as evidenced by the charter fixings in Q4-2016 as reported by the company: LR2s at $13k per day (vs. $19k actual in 9-month 2016), MRs at $10.5k per day (vs. $12.5k) and Handymaxes at $7k per day (vs. 10.3k). Hence, the market is definitely lower.

However, as most of the analysts point to a better market we have used the following assumptions about charter rates in our analysis which are higher than the company's reported charter fixings in Q4-2016: LR2s at $17.5k per day, LR1s at $13.5k per day, MRs at $12.5k per day and Handymaxes at $9k per day.

The reference period of our analysis includes five fiscal quarters, starting from Q4-2016 and until the end of 2017.

These charter rates translate into revenues of $493 million. Using the most recent assumptions about operating expenses, general and administrative and charter-in costs, this results into an EBITDA of $194 million. Adding the cash balance of $139 million as of the end of Q3-2016, it means that the available liquidity is $333 million.

Let's now see the use of this liquidity.

Debt repayment: $191 million (assumes a 15-year loan profile for the secured loans and the repayment of the $52 million senior unsecured notes in October 2017). The upcoming maturities of the secured loans are treated as being extended with a 15-year loan profile amortization. We believe that the cash will be extremely scarce and valuable but do not think that the company would risk the repayment of the notes in October 2017 entering into a potential default.

Interest payments: $90 million (assumes an average LIBOR of 1.20%)

Net CAPEX payments: $51 million until the end of 2017 (assumes a loan of $30 million for each LR2 and $20 million for each MR).

The sum of the amounts for debt repayment, interest payments and CAPEX is actually about equal to the available liquidity of $333 million. This means that there is no room for dividend payments.

Hence, the company does not seem able to maintain the current dividend level, absent a material market recovery. Possible options that the company may use are: a) raise equity, which would in a way subsidize the dividend; b) amend the repayment schedule of the loans with the banks; c) delay the delivery of new-buildings; and d) sell assets. We do not believe that the company will elect to use some of these options in order to maintain a hefty 10.6% dividend yield.

Having said that, we would recommend entering into a short trade if Scorpio Tankers' share price appreciates by about 5-10% from its current levels. It is expected to be a heavy winter, especially in the US, which will most likely affect positively the charter market. Scorpio Tankers is very leveraged to any upside in charter rates, due to its operational exposure, and its share price can potentially move materially higher in a very short period of time. We would consider such a possible appreciation as an opportunity to short the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.