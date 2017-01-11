Tesla: Has Short Interest Peaked?

It was roughly a month ago when I detailed how short interest in electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) had surged after the company's acquisition of SolarCity. This may not have been a surprise, given the large amount of SolarCity shares short, as they were likely converted into Tesla shares short. However, a month later, this patter has reversed a bit, making me wonder if we've seen a peak in Tesla short interest for now.

As you will see in the chart below, the month December was one where shorts decided to cover in total. Short interest declined by more than 1.5 million shares, the largest decline since July 2016. While the chart below shows things still at the upper-end of the range, investors should remember that Tesla's outstanding count has risen from 105 million to over 160 million since the chart started, per the company's 10-Q filings (149.8 million as of Q3 2016 + SolarCity shares converted during Q4). More shares outstanding and a larger float generally means more shares available to short.

(Source: NASDAQ Tesla short interest page)

In the second half of December, Tesla shares regained the key $200 level, which may have been a key value for short sellers, as well as the rebound above 50-day and 200-day moving averages during the month. There are probably some investors/funds that did not want to show a short position in their year-end holdings. Additionally, some may not have wanted to hold into New Year's weekend, given the potential for an announcement on Q4 deliveries. While the company did disappoint given more production problems, shares have continued to rise this month. Tesla shares closed Wednesday up more than 26% from the close of December 2nd.

I'm very curious to see what short sellers did in the first few weeks of January, given both the Q4 delivery announcement as well as the rise to nearly $230 a share. Given the company's miss on Q4 deliveries, analysts have been taking down their estimates, highlighted in the table below. Whether or not Tesla can deliver a profit in the quarter is one of the key items left surrounding Q4. Analysts see more losses coming after the company delivered a surprise profit in Q3 2016 thanks to large ZEV credit sales.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

After the sharp rise in short interest for Tesla after the completion of the SolarCity deal, it appears that things have returned to normal. More than 1.5 million shares were covered during December, with most of that being in the second half of the month. The next major move should come after the Q4 earnings report, especially if there is any big news regarding this year's expected Model 3 launch. Do you think Tesla short interest has peaked, or is this just a short-term move? I'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.