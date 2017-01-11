Cobham's (CBHMF) CEO David Lockwood on Post-close Trading Update - Call Transcript

Cobham Plc (OTCPK:CBHMF) Post-close Trading Update Conference Call January 11, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

David Lockwood – Chief Executive Officer

David Mellors – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rami Myerson – Investec

Nick Cunningham – Agency Partners

Ben Heelan – Bank of America

David Lockwood

Thank you, Mathew. Welcome everyone. I have with me David Mellors on his day seventh and Julian Wais has been here just a little bit longer. So as many of you will know, I became Chief Executive in the middle of December 2016. And as I just said David Mellors joined me on the 1st of January this year. Given that David and I have only recently started at Cobham. I’m obviously extremely disappointed to be speaking to you today somewhere ahead of our scheduled release of Cobham’s full year results.

However having got a preliminary review, the draft management accounts for 2016, David and I together with the whole board concluded it was important for us to communicate with the market at the earliest opportunity and the life of the material information contained in today's announcement. You will have read in today’s post-close trading update that Cobham’s draft group trading profit at £245 million is below the £255 million to £275 million range set out in the trading update of 24 October.

Given the timing of this announcement, you will also note that the actual number is necessarily unaudited and before completion of our enhanced year-end process, which will include a thorough balance sheet review including major contract and asset values. However, we do not believe the completion of our work which will be communicated on the scheduled date on the 2nd of March will increase this profit number.

As I’ve said we made this announcement the earliest opportunity. Consequently, I'm sure you can understand that we can't get further trading detail today to supplement the headline information. Of course as you would expect, we will provide the formal full details in the preliminary results announcements in the 2nd of March. Importantly, we've also said today there is significant uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the KC-46 tanker programme. Cobham remains in discussions with its customer on the commercial terms for the complex conformity and qualification phases of this contract. As we said in the announcement, which are taking place now concurrently with the early production.

These discussions are not concluded. It may take some time and therefore we won’t speculate on potential outcomes today. We will let you know we have further significant firm information. As well as the trading profit position, our net debt position at 31st December has increased compared to the half year to £1.03 billion translated at the year-end exchange rate. Therefore in the light of the trading performance and the higher than expected debt, the board has decided not to recommend the final dividend payment for 2016. The dividend policy for 2017 and beyond will be set out following a full review of the group's financial position.

So having said all of this, I have been fortune enough before I started to visit some Cobham’s sites in both Paris and in Australia as part of my soft induction and I’ve had a full immersion into the Wimborne activities. I can only be impressed by the people we have on the commitment. I’ve seen some fantastic technology and also experienced the key role we play in many of our customers major programs. All of this supports the decision I made to join this company because of its long-term potential. And I don't – I haven’t really changed my view on that potential at all although probably have a slightly different view of how I might be spending my first six months.

So with that within the confines of what we can say today and the limited information we have, as I said earlier, David and I have 24 days experience between us. We'll be happy to take any questions you might have.

So, Mathew, over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Rami Myerson

Good morning gentlemen.

David Lockwood

Good morning, Rami.

David Mellors

Good morning.

Rami Myerson

I missed the first couple of minutes of the call, but just to clarify the change to your expectations is that solely due to the KC-46 or are there additional issues that have led you to the increased caution?

David Lockwood

So that sounds like a David Mellors question. David?

David Mellors

Yes, so, hi, Rami. The number, the £245 million is how the trading has turned out in the management accounts. What it is before is the detailed year-end review and contract review, which obviously will include KC-46. So any financial adjustments that come out with that detailed review, which would narrowly we wouldn't be communicating until the 2nd of March anyway will be further and on top of that £245 million.

Rami Myerson

Okay. So the £245 million – so, given the issues that have had happened last year, this is a continuation of some of the issues that were already flagged during 2016?

David Mellors

Yes, fundamentally that’s it. So it's a continuation of the soft trading in the two sectors, so visibly CCC and CAVS that you’ve seen before and this is how the trading has turned out.

Rami Myerson

And the cut to the dividend has come through probably a little bit earlier than expected. Can you think, I mean, what's the Board's thinking about a comfortable level of gearing? And how should we think about a possible raising of equity over the next 12 to 24 months?

David Lockwood

It’s David Lockwood. I will have the first go with that and then David Mellors can campaign the profit financial position. I think in sequence our role is to establish the baseline by completing the 2016 work, so that we know the look forward position from the position of great certainty to complete the budget process, which you will help us give a forward look and to understand the risk profile in the business. And I think only at the end of that can we work out what the right capital structure is to maximize shareholder value with an appropriate level of risk.

And we're really still in the first of those three processes. And so, we’ve completed that. It’s quite difficult to form a view of what the underlying market and business risk is that enables you to form a view of what the optimal capital structure is. So that’s a bit of a no comment, but explaining the process we're going to go to, to get to the considered answer. I don’t know if you want anything else to add…

David Mellors

That's exactly right. And the final dividend decision has been made on the basis of the trading, which we're announcing and the debt position that we're announcing and that’s all we have available today on the 2016 and given those it would be the wrong things for the business to do anything other than recommend no final dividend.

Rami Myerson

Thank you, gentlemen.

Nick Cunningham

Thank you very much and good morning gentlemen. I mean just to follow up on the debt and dividend and cash flow issues. It looks like, notionally, you're on about 3 times net debt to EBITDA now, and I think the covenant was at 3.5 times. Is there any risk that the final numbers that you develop for both the balance sheet and the earnings will lead to a covenant breach? And would that necessarily mean that you would have to have another rights issue because presumably there wouldn't be time to sell assets.

And then the second question, on KC-46, the statement is not clear about what direction the final outcome might go. I mean are we talking about a charge for cost to complete or you haven't paid them something or them paying you something. Is there any sort of clue as to at least what direction that that might go in? Thank you.

David Lockwood

So I will take the second question first and then David can answer the more complicated question. So I’ve, as you would expect, given its importance conducted – actually this is David Lockwood. I will let David Mellors [indiscernible] the first question up. I’ve conducted a complete review once around the [indiscernible] on the internal positions player on map

We've yet to engage. Well that’s happening very shortly with the customer. It is very complicated and then it happens – it’s happened many times in my career that at this point in a major program when equipment is in trial and serves lots of [indiscernible] problems come through. It’s a very complicated commercial and technical situation with lots of interdependency. So, it's very difficult to speculate on the outcome, which is why we didn't.

To be honest if we hadn't felt the need to clarify information in the market, we would much prefer to do nothing till 2 of March and I would have hoped [indiscernible] will answer these questions more with more certainty. But that’s all we have, which is – and that’s a clear understanding of the baseline aimed, meeting schedule with the customer in the near future. So the answer is not sure at the moment. I’m not sure I can define it anymore than this brief because if I could I would have. David, do you want to talk about the financials?

David Mellors

Yes, sure. So the debt number that we published today is at the closing balance sheet rates as it should be and so that is the debt position. You asked about ratios. The ratios are calculated at the average rates and average rate of the year was something like 135 as opposed to 124. So there is a different adjusted debt number that would go into those ratios. We haven't published the covenant ratio and nor would we expect to before March, but you might want to take that into account in the sums that you do.

In terms of the balance sheet review, we haven't performed the work. So it would be wrong to speculate what the answer is. So I don't think that would be appropriate right now or we can tell you now is what the management accounts given us.

Nick Cunningham

Thank you.

David Lockwood

Okay. We’ll give another ten seconds and then we will call the day. So there are no more questions. So I think what I would close with is just what my focus is, David focus and the rest of the group executives clearly after the last eighteen months this company has been through we really need to focus on three things. We're not going to financially engineer our way out of this. We need stability. We need to internal – so we just need – we need to calm everything down.

We need to focus particularly on our customers and customer related issues because we do have great market positions on which we can build. And finally, we need to exhibit great leadership to the best of the ability of the executive and non-executive team to provide the direction and enthusiasm and reinforce the commitment about people to deliver. And then I think we can make this business over time the business shareholders wanted to be. So with that thank you very much. Thank you, Mathew.

Ben Heelan

Hi, guys, yes, thank you.

David Lockwood

Good morning, Ben. As a result of coming in now, you’re going to have to do the wrap for me.

Ben Heelan

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you. So, yes, I mean, we were kind of having a quick look at the numbers and it kind of implies quite a weak free cash flow performance in 2016 to get to the £1.03 billion. I mean is that the case that cash flow, free cash flow equity was very weak this year in 2016 as a result of the fall in the trading profit and working capital headwind, et cetera., in the year?

David Mellors

So, I will take that Ben. So we obviously haven’t given all the detailed results and the detailed cash flow nor would you expect to see. If you look back from the net debt and you workout the foreign exchange correctly that might help you get back to some kind of view on the cash flow. My own view and I might be completely wrong on this is there are a number of folks who are expecting a net debt number of around the 900 million mark.

And it appears that they may have been using average exchange rates dropping and closing exchange rates. So I expect that this is pure speculation on my part that the largest delta between expectations and closing position is due to the exchange rate translation, which is not academic, its real debt that we have to pay off. So we know that although clearly with trading being below expectations that will have a component of it to.

Ben Heelan

Okay, cool, thank you.

David Lockwood

Is that’s it, Mathew?

David Lockwood

Okay, well, I won't bore everyone by wrapping up, so I thank you all for your time. Thank you, Mathew.

