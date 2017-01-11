Dollars And Daydreams

I think it might be time for (another) vacation.

In an apparent attempt to entice me (or make me jealous, I'm not really sure which) an acquaintance who lives a few miles from one of my favorite coastal hiding places sent me the following picture on Wednesday morning:

Cue the daydreams. All that's missing from that scene is me and a cigar.

But it's not just beach envy that's telling me to get away. The repetitiveness of the news flow and the uniformity of recent research is grating on my nerves.

Every day is about Trump and every note is about the same four or five crowded trades.

And the problem is, you can't ignore the trends.

That is, you can't not talk about Trump. Even when he underwhelms (as he did at Wednesday's highly anticipated press event), he still manages to move markets. For instance, had you decided to tune out on Wednesday, you'd have missed the plunge in biotech (NASDAQ:IBB):

And you can't not talk about rates (NYSEARCA:TLT). Not when you've got positioning like this going on:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

And finally, you can't not talk about the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) - for obvious reasons:

(Chart: Barclays)

While lounging in the sand doesn't change what's trending, it does give you a bit more perspective as a writer and typically leads to more nuanced posts.

But alas, that will have to wait. In the meantime, I'll do what I always do: try and track down anything incremental that adds value to what I've already explored regarding this year's trending topics and consensus trades.

With that, I'll turn once again to the dollar. I've spilled what feels like gallons of digital ink on the greenback this week (see here for instance), but one nice thing about the excessive focus on a few key themes is that it typically means each successive piece will be more coherent and hopefully more succinct. I know that's the case with sellside research although I'm not sure "succinct" is a term that will ever apply to my own musings.

To summarize (with regard to the long dollar thesis), I contend that Citi is correct to point out the growing importance of the relationship between rate hikes and currency appreciation.

This is a particularly vexing issue for the Fed because when it comes to the USD, there are already enough reasons to believe that the long-term trend will be up (despite the fact that the broad dollar is sitting at YTD lows). Here are some examples I cited on Tuesday:

For the Fed, the problem is aggravated by the distinct possibility that factors largely beyond their control will contribute to further dollar strength. For instance, a tax holiday designed to facilitate the repatriation of overseas corporate cash could give the dollar yet another shot in the arm. As Citi reminds us, the 2004 Homeland-Investment Act triggered a 10% rally in the currency "in the middle of a 10-year downtrend." A sequel to that piece of legislation would very likely have a similar impact. Additionally, the adoption of a more protectionist stance towards trade under Trump should also be supportive of a strong dollar bias. There are also all kinds of other circular dynamics at play. For instance, if EM corporates (including those in China) that borrowed in dollars decide this is a one-way trade, they could very well try to pay that dollar debt down early - that is, before the greenback rises even further. Of course that could lead to still more dollar strength, etc., etc.

So you know, if you hike into an already bullish environment, it's like throwing fuel on the fire. The policy divergence between the Fed and its DM counterparts is already substantial. More rate hikes will only make it wider.

I talked above about "incremental" analysis. I don't want to cite material that just restates what I've already said. The following excerpts from a new Deutsche Bank note do add quite a bit of nuance to the arguments I've presented this week. In many respects, what you'll read below extends and expands upon some of the concepts I've discussed. Consider the following (my highlights):

While most attention is focused on US fiscal stimulus, we think corporate tax reform stands out as the biggest positive driver of the dollar in 2017. Lower tax rates, border adjustments and a tax holiday on unrepatriated earnings all matter. Border adjustments would impose a 15-20% tax on all US imports while exempting export income from taxation. The policy would amount to a 15% backdoor competitiveness gain for the US economy. A mechanical application of trade elasticities would imply that the US basic balance would go back to the highs seen at the start of the century (chart 1). A tax holiday and shift to a territorial system of taxation would allow more than $1 trillion of dollar liquidity and $200bn of annual future earnings to be brought back to the US. Most of this cash is already in USD: but the withdrawal of offshore liquidity will maintain widening pressure on cross-currency basis pushing offshore dollar yields higher. Corporates are likely to use the liquidity for buybacks and dividend hikes which together with corporate tax cuts would encourage equity inflows and further support the dollar. With foreigners not having invested in US equities for the last five years, there is plenty of potential for foreign buying of the S&P (chart 2). Click to enlarge

Next, Deutsche explains the idiosyncratic (i.e. country specific or, in the case of the EU, "bloc" specific) factors that could drive the dollar higher against its G3 counterparts.

Note that these aren't "new" concepts per se, but I like the way the bank juxtaposes the political situation in the EU against that which exists in Japan (my highlights):

Beyond America's shores, idiosyncratic drivers point to a stronger dollar against both the JPY and EUR. In the Eurozone, negative surprises in either the French or potential Italian election open up existential risks. Even if all goes well, the beginning of ECB taper could accelerate record portfolio outflows: wider spreads (and redenomination risk) and more volatility in bunds should further lower demand for European assets. Japan stands out for the opposite reasons: political stability will allow the BoJ to continue targeting JGB yields unhindered, further increasing policy divergence with the US. We expect EUR/USD to break parity and USD/JPY to approach its all time-highs this year.

In other words, should populist candidates manage to pull off another upset (or three) at the ballot box, the EUR (NYSEARCA:FXE) would come under significant pressure. Meanwhile, the BoJ has the green light to buy as many JGBs as it needs to keep the 10Y anchored at 0% - as I've said before, that amounts to a blank check and it's bearish for the yen.

Finally, Deutsche makes a less nuanced argument that will resonate with those who prefer a more technical rationale for their trades. Put simply, history suggests the cycle still has room to run:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

Personally, I could care less about that particular chart, but there it is for those who put stock (no pun intended) in those types of comparisons.

I think (I hope) the above serves to flesh out the long dollar thesis a bit. As I said, it's a consensus trade but one that I think has merit for a number of reasons.

With that, it's time for more espresso. And perhaps a call to my travel agent.

Happy trading.