Kinder Morgan Puts All Its Eggs In One High-Risk Basket

In this article, I do my best to my best to distinguish realty from repartee regarding the company’s prospects for serious dividend growth investors.

Even so, views of the company’s future dividend growth potential vary greatly after the 75% cut less than a year ago.

What Happened?

On Wednesday Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline extension project won environmental approval from British Columbia's provincial government. Even so, the approval comes with 37 conditions intended to address concerns raised by communities and aboriginal groups. The federal government approved the $6.8 billion expansion in November after the National Energy Board recommended moving ahead if 157 conditions are met.

Furthermore, a new bullish article was published regarding the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project. This project's success is the key to Kinder Morgan's future. The article was by Brandon Dempster titled "Good Luck Walking Away From Kinder Morgan." In the article Dempster claims the shippers involved in the Trans Mountain Expansion project cannot terminate the contract if the costs exceed $6.8 billion. I beg to differ. In The follow sections I make my case the Trans Mountain Expansion project is much more risky than currently perceived by many.

Dempster's position

In his article, Brandon challenges the fact that shippers have a termination clause related to the project exceeding certain cost limits. Dempster states:

"Clark talks about two potential problems with this increased project cost. First, he says that if costs rise too high, suppliers who have agreed to contracts with Kinder Morgan may opt out. Is it that simple? Absolutely not."

As a matter of fact it is that simple. The shippers and carriers both have termination clauses in the contracts for various reasons. The shippers always have the option to opt out of the project if the revised toll limit exceeds the open season toll limit.

The project costs directly affect the toll limits. According to a news report from the Canadian press, the project cost upper limit for the TMEP is $6.8 billion CAD which is where it is currently sits right now. Dempster goes on to say:

"Since we can't see any of these contracts (heck, if you find one anywhere I haven't looked yet, let me know)."

Well, I have not seen this particular contract. However, I was a registered FINRA representative in a former life and sold limited liability partnership units. I have seen many of these types of contracts. I can tell you unequivocally the shippers and carriers have several termination clauses attached.

The primary one for shippers is in regard to the toll limits and time to complete. The open season toll limits are given at the start of the project and are based on the original project cost estimate. Once the project gains the proper approvals, Kinder Morgan will reevaluate the project costs and revise the toll limits accordingly. If the project cost becomes overly excessive by the time the revised toll limits are calculated, it may no longer be financially viable for the parties in question. This has happened many time in the past regarding pipeline projects. Here is the nuance I believe Brandon is missing.

Termination clauses are necessary and negotiating tools

Brandon makes a good point that it will be hard for the shippers to simply walk away. They need their oil shipped. The thing is these clauses are more often than not used as negotiating tools. That is, if the project costs are still workable.

The bottom line is no shipper hands a carrier a blank check. Which is what signing a contract without a cost ceiling opt out clause would be essentially. In fact, that was one of the major risks Enterprise Transfer Partners (NYSE: ETP) stated regarding the Dakota Pipeline Project.

Enterprise Transfer Partners shipper issue

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota has successfully stopped Enterprise Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline as of now. ETP is hoping the incoming Trump administration will give the project the go ahead.

Even so, if the protestors succeed in significantly delaying the project, it may fail under its own weight. ETP states they expect to lose nearly $84 million each month the Dakota Access pipeline is delayed.

Furthermore, ETP states the delay could cause them to lose shippers which could result in the projects cancellation altogether, according to a court filing. This does not sound like good news for Kinder Morgan as far as I am concerned. What's more, it appears Kinder Morgan has put all its eggs into a Trans Mountain basket at present.

The Bottom Line

Kinder Morgan has essentially put all its eggs in one basket with the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. Presently, the project represents over 40 percent of the capital spending Kinder Morgan identified for 2017 and beyond.

Click to enlarge

Source: kindermorgan.com

The company is still in the process of pinning down more accurate figures once the final determinations are made regarding open environmental and financial agreements.

I believe Kinder Morgan will complete the Trans Mountain Pipeline project at some point. I do not think it will be the windfall it was expected to be. The project is already two years behind schedule. Time is money as they say. I would wait for news of the revised toll limits and what kind of deal Kinder Morgan gets for selling off half the project prior to starting a position. The fact a dividend double is potentially on the table is very tempting. Yet, at this juncture I believe the risk is not worth the reward.

Even though Brandon says "Good Luck Walking Away," that is exactly what happened to Kinder Morgan's much heralded NED project. Kinder Morgan said in a statement on the pipeline:

"Despite working for more than two years and expending substantial shareholder resources, Kinder Morgan did not receive the additional commitments it expected. As a result, there are currently neither sufficient volumes, nor a reasonable expectation of securing them, to proceed with the project as it is currently configured."

The NED project was one of Kinder Morgan's key projects. KMI's East Region Natural Gas Pipelines President Kimberly S. Watson made an eerily similar statement as Kean did Monday about the project. Watson stated prior to the project being scrapped:

"Together with our shippers, we have worked hard to develop a regional solution that is a win-win for New England. Securing anchor shippers provides an important foundation for the successful development of the NED Project."

This does not set a great precedent as far as I am concerned. My confidence in Kinder Morgan's ability to bring these projects to fruition is extremely low at this point. For me, it is an easy pass for dividend and income investors.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours! Do you believe the Trans Mountain project will be completed? What do you think the final price tag will be? Is Kinder Morgan a buy right now for dividend growth and income investors?

