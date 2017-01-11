Casino REITs Head To Head: Gaming And Leisure Properties Vs. MGM Growth Properties

"It's cheaper to buy a house and finance it than it is to rent in many markets." -- Barry Sternlicht, CEO Sternlicht Capital Group, REIT investor

Permit me a stipulation first: As a general rule, I'm opposed to REIT conversions in the casino business, a rationale I've detailed in many other articles here on Seeking Alpha. My fundamental concern is this: Casinos and casino resorts are single purpose buildings. Should economic headwinds churn up dramatically, triggering a need to shed realty assets, who would be a buyer other than another casino operator, probably subject to similar headwinds?

If you think that's just theoretical navel contemplation, cast your eyes on a place called Atlantic City. Battered by regional competition and recession since 2007, four casinos were closed down and the "for sale" signs went up. Many buyers came by to kick the tires. Rumors abounded that the buildings would be converted to apartments, college dormitories, senior living complexes, classrooms, straight hotels, and, yes, scaled down casinos. But no dice -- excuse the pun -- thus far, the ghost buildings of A.C.'s past sit forlorn and vacant, including The Show Boat, Trump Plaza, Revel, and Taj Mahal. The buildings just can't make sense for other tenants because of their locations and the configurations of the buildings.

What if these once shining properties been publicly traded REITs? The barber shop's open, take a chair and get your buzz cut.

That said, the targeting of the REIT structure as a pathway to unlocking shareholder value has been gaining currency since 2013 when Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) split its realty into a REIT, now trading as Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). On the heels of that transaction, we had the Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) bankruptcy in January 2015. The principal feature of its restructuring plan was to split the surviving entity into an operating company and a REIT. Now that the company has finally reached agreement with recalcitrant junior lenders, it's expected they will vote on the REIT plan in this quarter sometime and exit bankruptcy majority owned by its lenders. Will this turn up the heat on the casino REIT sector for other U.S. regional operators? That's a good question to ponder for would-be REIT fans in the investment community who see the structure as a value unlocker.

As this witch's brew stirred in the cauldron, another gaming company stepped up to the plate to take a swing at a REIT: MGM Resorts International, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) formed MGM Growth Properties, Inc., an umbrella partnership REIT with an IPO last spring that raised $1.2 billion at $21 a share. Unlike the GPLI deal, this one is a parent-controlled subsidiary (70%). It was aimed at unlocking shareholder value for increasingly antsy stockholders.

We know other gaming operators are still mulling similar moves, so we thought it timely to take a look at the two existing ones to see how REIT life is treating shareholders and what their relative prospects are going forward into 2017. Misgivings about the REIT casino strategy having been stated here; we realize that the attractions of these companies continue for dividend/yield conscious investors. So the question arises: Which, if any, of these two entries have a better texture for growing returns as well as appreciation?

This viewpoint expands beyond the core metrics usually applied to valuing the shares of REITs, and attempts to provide some guidance to interested investors who may be considering moving money into the space now. Here's a snapshot of the basics of both.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.

Price at writing: $31.08

52-week range: $29.32 to $38.20

Market cap: $6.44B

P/E: 28.65

EPS (ttm): $1.09

Dividend and yield: $2.40 (7.68%)

One-year target: $34.67

The company owns 36 gaming properties in 24 states split off from two large regional operators: Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK). The properties run the gamut from straight, freestanding racino slot operations to full-fledged regional integrated resorts. The geography is national, with obvious multiple concentration in states where casinos are legal. All operate on triple net leases, pretty much standard for the REIT structure. We've reviewed the portfolio by area: West, Midwest, East, South and Nevada strip or locals. Quality varies, but from an overall business perspective they are well-maintained, have strong cost controls, have veteran management teams, and are deft in marketing their databases. Their debt maturities are long and prospects for refinancing present no problem.

Based on our review of the cash flows of the individual properties in the GLPI portfolio, we see no problem in any of them meeting their triple net lease obligations for the foreseeable future. The biggest fly in the ointment could be the greater economy going into a full-blown recession. This could compromise their ability to meet rent obligations and possibly even force the REIT landlords to write down the rental scale. Such a downdraft could seriously impair the income and, by extension, dividend yield. However, there are other considerations longer term.

There are several challenges to note:

The U.S. gaming market is mature, totaling around $68 billion in annual revenue, of which $26 billion is generated by non-public, tribal properties. The outlook for 2017 is spotty by region: In the West, particularly Colorado and the Las Vegas locals market, the news is mostly positive, while the South continues to bump along registering either small gains or slight declines almost entirely due to oversupply. The possibilities of GLPI adding to the portfolio by adding new converts among smaller public gaming operators is diminishing as a far more powerful propulsive factor begins to form: consolidation.

As an example, take Isle of Capri (NASDAQ:ISLE), a regional operator of 11 casinos spread through Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania, and a race track operation in Florida. Its roughly $1 billion in revenue for FY 2016 (ending in April) and prospects going forward were evaluated by a new incoming CEO, Eric Hauser, with a financial industry background. At that time, I wrote that I sensed a transaction in the making. Recognizing that the company occupied a middle ground between regional giants and small-cap geographic operations, such as those in Nevada, a transaction seemed logical. And the REIT structure certainly came in for review by the board.

Instead, they opted for a more logical course by deciding to sell themselves to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) a solid regional operator with deep roots in the Reno market. This move is indicative of what we expect to happen, as smaller regionals think about the consolidation trend and not, for the moment, move directly into the REIT structure. This trend might limit GPLI's possibilities in expanding its casino realty holdings from small U.S. regionals.

One of the big selling points the company had to move on Pinnacle was that operator was already in the early stages of creating a REIT, but after considering the arduous and costly process of a REIT conversion, which included wading through the horrendous IRS bureaucracy to get an approval letter, Pinnacle decided it was wiser to just sell its properties to GPLI. This made good sense. Then MGM entered the fray and proved there was a faster, easier cheaper and smoother way to accomplish the same end: The umbrella REIT, a structure in which the parent (the tenant to be) retains majority ownership of the REIT (the landlord to be) and, by extension, more comprehensive strategic management decisions going forward.

Interest rates are on the move. Historically, when rates move up REIT economics can dramatically shift. If indeed we see a steady rise in the Fed rate after the Trump administration takes hold, we'll need to take another hard look at the dynamics of REITs for casino properties. Borrowing to acquire at a much higher rate presages higher triple net lease deals for the operators, which in turn pressures operating margins. As a standard REIT, GLPI could face these kind of headwinds to portfolio expansions in gaming. Management has repeatedly stated it did not expect to confine its future realty buys in gaming alone and would be seeking properties in other fields. This might be a plus, but thus far there has been little actual activity in this area.

GLPI is a good company with a nice dividend yield and a savvy management group culled mostly out of gaming. They know what they're about. However, we think their shares are edging on pricey given some of the trends that lie ahead in regional gaming.

MGM Growth Properties, Inc.

Price at writing: $25.48

52-week range: $14.44 to $27.89

Market cap: $1.47B

Dividend and yield: $1.55 (6.05%)

One-year target: $27.77

We like MGP a lot better. Here's why:

As an umbrella REIT, it is 70% owned by MGM, which gives it immense leverage to move properties from its operating company as it did at inception when it IPO'd in spring of last year. In addition to the 10 core Las Vegas and regional properties contributed to the portfolio, MGM has since bought out the 50% it didn't own of the market leading Atlantic City Borgata from its former partner, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). Promptly after completing the $600 million transaction, it moved the property into MGP. Two more MGM developments hover around for consideration. There's the recently opened MGM National Harbor in metro D.C./Virginia, which since its opening early last month has been killing it, posting over $44 million in gaming wins for its first full month of operation -- way beyond the most optimistic pre-opening projections. Whether the parent company opts to put this property into MGP or not remains to be seen, and at this early stage is unclear. However, its other development project, now at least over a year away from opening in Springfield, Mass., faces far stiffer headwinds than does its southern sister.

It will need to compete with the Penn National slot parlor in nearby Boston, the two tribal properties across the Massachusetts border (which are planning a fighting brand casino to close off the MGM property from the Hartford/New Haven market). Its prospects are not as lofty as National Harbor, but neither is its projected cost, currently estimated at around $850 to $900 million. We ran potential numbers on that property against its competitive grid to be and have concluded that even in a worst-case scenario, it can generate sufficient cash to justify its being moved into the MGP portfolio quickly under a triple net lease number that its parent will control.

So, in effect, MGM is able to use its umbrella REIT as a virtual marketing tool: Setting rent levels that won't choke the property to death in its early stages. Current expectations are the game-changing New England blockbuster to come -- i.e., the Wynn Resorts, Inc. Boston integrated resort that won't open until mid-2018 at the earliest. It should post a threat to MGM Springfield, which we believe will open first. We've discounted cannibalized revenue from the Wynn development into our calculations and still come out with a Springfield property that, given its modest scale, can compete and pay its rent to the parent.

The heart and soul of the MGP portfolio lies deep inside the MGM parent's strategy: dominance of the Las Vegas strip. The contributed properties mostly from Vegas there bring 27,233 rooms, 1 million square feet of gaming floor, 100 retail stores, 200 dining outlets and considerable convention and meeting capacity. So what we really have here is not a collection of regional slot parlors, some resorts, and racinos, but a diverse REIT within a REIT in the sense that the diversity of non-gaming amenities in the contributed properties are realty as well. So MGP shareholders, in addition to gaming, are landlords of shopping, entertainment and dining revenue streams.

Clearly, if there is a major recession, Las Vegas will suffer and that would translate into problems for the MGP portfolio. But the difference between MGP and GPI is that the leverage in a market where visitation numbers could tank, there is still an underlying base in our calculations of somewhere between 38 and 39 million arrivals vs. the current 42.3 million. Credit the high concentration of properties, room pricing, entertainment options, convention capacity and gaming creating a kind of "secret sauce" in Las Vegas that is capable of operating even under economic duress of the degree experienced in the down year of 2009. And MGM offers all these amenities at price ranges attractive to every possible demo.

GLPI's long-term debt sits at $4.7 billion and MGP's at $3.62 billion; both are high, but clearly debt is the mother's milk of REITs. Let's be honest, what REITs do is simply convert debt acquired at a lower rate to realty, an asset class that, given good leases, converts that debt to superior returns than what straight portfolios of U.S. treasuries can produce. It remains to be seen as we turn the corner of a new administration as to how the spread between REIT borrowings converted to dividend returns will manage.

At this point, it's difficult to speculate on what impact Caesars' imminent exit from bankruptcy and subsequent split into an operating and property company will have on REIT sentiment in the casino space. One thing is certain: It will be big, visible and put lots of attention on the strategy. The company's new owner could opt to sell off some of their regional properties. The ideal buyers would be companies like GLPI or MGP. My view is that in such a competition, MGP would bring an edge to the bidding due to its structure as a subsidiary of MGM, the parent.

Meanwhile, because it's parent controlled and its portfolio sited in fortress markets added to the current relative price entry points, we like MGP as the better of both casino REIT alternatives. We see yield moving up closer to GLPI's as the next phase of MGM the parent unveiling its strategy. You'll want to be part of that move.

