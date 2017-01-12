Market Challenge: Biotech Under Pressure

Given what may be an unfriendly regulatory climate for the industry, is it time to exit biotech?

On Wednesday, Donald Trump took aim at biotech, criticizing the cost of medication, shipping drug manufacturing to other nations and the sector's lobbying prowess in D.C.

Update: Despite some potential regulatory pressure, investors still like biotech.

Stay in biotech - look beyond the noise - 73.9%

Hold biotech - some of these companies are dividend friendly - 10.9%

Avoid - too much uncertainty in the market - 6.5%

Time to sell - an unfriendly administration suggests trouble ahead- 8.7%

The biotech sector is again being targeted by the president-elect.

Is it time to exit biotech/pharma, and for good?

Your thoughts on biotech in 2017? Is the industry a good bet? Or should investors stay away?

