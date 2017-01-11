General Motors - Several Promising Factors For The Bolt And EV Prospects Generally

However, as EV prices come down, their range increases and they become easier to recharge, we expect them to gain market share, which we believe will be positive for GM.

The Bolt, the first affordable EV with 200+ mile range, has also garnered positive reviews. Bolt sales might boost low (1%) EV market share slightly, but probably not much.

The Chevy Bolt has been designated Top North American Car of the Year, which likely will be a big part of GM's marketing campaign.

The Chevy Bolt has been designated the Top North American Car of the Year by a panel of approximately 60 automotive journalists. This award likely will play a big part of GM's (NYSE:GM) marketing campaign. The Bolt is the first affordable EV (electric vehicle) with a range above 200 miles. It has an EPA-estimated 238 mile range, which will alleviate some of the range anxiety consumers have about driving EVs.

Click to enlarge

Early Bolt reviews are positive. According to The Verge, the Bolt "is more than capable of merging into highway traffic without any issues," "handles curves well" and "the range is so good that unless you're driving a particularly long distance (or you've neglected to charge up for a few days), you really don't have much to worry about." Forbes notes that, "Except for the quiet, you'd forget you're in a battery powered car."

The Bolt represents an industry shift within the EV niche. The sticker price of most EVs is significantly higher than that of most traditional cars, making them unaffordable for mass market adoption. EVs and hybrids comprise less than 1% of the total number of cars sold in the world.

EVs experienced 51% sales growth last month, but given their low base, that wasn't enough to raise their share much. According to EV Obsession, domestic EV and hybrid auto sales reached 19,133 units in December 2016 and 144,455 sales for 2016 overall, which represents 30% year-over-year annual growth for 2016. These metrics put EV market share at a record 1.13% for the month among all passenger automobiles and 0.82% for the year.

The Bolt might be able to increase those metrics slightly, but probably not in a meaningful way - at least right now. However, over the next few years, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) also plan to introduce long-range EVs that are more affordable. Tesla is expected to introduce the Model 3 sometime in late 2017. Nissan has indicated that its next generation Leaf will be available sometime this year. Like the Bolt, these cars are also slated to be longer range vehicles priced for mass market adoption.

Last year, GM purchased a 9% stake in Lyft (Private:LYFT) for $500 million and created a strategic alliance to develop a domestic network of on-demand autonomous cars. Trade publications have indicated that many of the first Bolts will be designated for the ride-sharing service. This might be another positive to spur EV purchases, if Lyft passengers generate positive word of mouth about their experience riding in the Bolt.

Many of the first Bolts have also been designated for California, a state that has stricter emission rules than many others. It is not surprising, therefore, that California is the country's largest EV market, according to trade publications, with the state's drivers owning nearly 50% of the country's electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Ten states, including California, require that 15% of automobile sales be zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

If other states follow California's lead and as the nation's infrastructure to support EV recharging expands and EVs become more convenient and affordable, EV market share is likely to expand more significantly, we believe. In turn, we would expect this to benefit GM.

On the Road Recharging Getting Easier

Right now, the infrastructure to charge EVs on the road lags the extensive network of gasoline refueling stations significantly, despite the Energy Department's greater than $115 million invested to help build a nation-wide charging infrastructure, with the installation of more than 18,000 chargers nationwide.

Automakers and other private businesses have also installed chargers, bringing the network of public electric vehicle chargers to more than 8,000 different locations with more than 20,000 charging outlets. By comparison, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 114,533 gas stations in the U.S. at the end of 2012, the last year for which data is available.

The Bolt's 200 miles of capacity is available if needed and likely will allay drivers' concerns about possibly getting stranded far from a recharging station. According to a 2013 study by the California Center for Sustainable Energy, 70% of potential drivers said they'd be satisfied with an EV that can drive 200 miles on a single charge, up from only 9% who would be satisfied with a range of 100 miles. Even in cold weather, when battery range can be reduced significantly, Bolt drivers will have more than the standard sub-100 miles that most drivers need for local everyday use.

GM has also indicated that the Bolt can recharge up to 90 miles range in 30 minutes, making the lack of a recharging network less of an obstacle for local driving. The Bolt supports Level 1 charging, which is at a rate of about 4 miles per hour of charge. Level 1 can be done from a standard 120-volt power outlet. The Bolt also supports 240-volt Level 2 charging, which is at a rate of 25 miles of range per hour of charge. Level 2 can be accomplished both at home and at public charging stations. The Bolt can also recharge using DC Fast Charging, which charges at the rate of up to 90 miles in 30 minutes or 160 miles in an hour at equipped public chargers.

Moreover, the number of recharging locations continues to grow. Right now, the largest network of EV recharging stations is ChargePoint, which has more than 30,000 charging locations. Last year, ChargePoint, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) announced the completion of EV fast-charging station corridors on both US coasts. The West Coast corridor extends from Portland to San Diego. The East Coast corridor goes from Boston to Washington, D.C. ChargePoint also continues to add new stations.

To facilitate sales, GM is also educating potential buyers about EVs and has launched an informative website with the tagline, "All about driving electric, from the experts behind Bolt EV." The website aims to answer questions ranging from how to charge the vehicle and the cost of recharging to where to find a recharging station. The website also includes links to videos featuring Bolt engineers and ChargePoint representatives. Tesla also does a lot to educate consumers about EVs. Tesla's and GM's initiatives to educate potential buyers will also help overall EV market share over time, we believe.

In conclusion, as EV prices come down, their range increases and they become easier to recharge on the road, we believe they can gain market share. In our view, this is positive for GM, an early leader in the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.