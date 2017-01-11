MLPs In A World Of 2.5% 10-Year T-Bills, $50-$55/bbl Oil, And $3.25 Natural Gas

The outlook for the MLP sector is much different than last year, but is still very attractive based on higher oil, natural gas, and NGL pricing.

While the 10-year T-bill rose dramatically after the election, it has fallen back from its high of 2.6% and is still historically very low at 2.35%.

Almost one year ago, I published an article on Seeking Alpha titled "MLPs In A World of 1.8% 10-year T-bills, $30/bbl Oil, and $2 Gas." I wrote the article because the severe sell-off across the broadly-based MLP sector was way over done compared to the fundamentals and to what I considered to be a short-term dramatic sell-off in oil and gas. Indeed, since that article was published the board based Alerian MLP Fund (NYSEARCA:AMLP) delivered a total return of around 50% (~40% on capital appreciation + ~10% yield):

What drove my investment thesis in AMLP was that the big drop in oil and gas prices was certainly going to have impact on MLPs, but many had MVCs (minimum volume contracts) that were commodity price insensitive, and some of the MLPs attached to refiners were going to benefit from the low cost of gasoline. Meanwhile, interest rates were still historically very low. High quality MLP yields were very attractive. So while it was a contrarian call, it looked to be a fairly low-risk/return opportunity. That worked out quite well for investors who allocated some funds to AMLP.

10-Year T-bill Yield

But what a difference a year makes. The yield on the 10-year T-bill is up 0.5% over the past year. However, note the big jump wasn't so much the Fed hike, but as a result of the November 7 election results. However, the Trump bump in the 10-year yield has backed off the post election high of 2.6%:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite the recent move higher, it is important for investors to view the 10-year T-bill with a longer-term perspective: and interest rates are still very low and accommodative on that basis:

To put it another way, the current 8% yield on AMLP is still very attractive and more than 3x higher than the current 2.4% 10-year T-bill. The 10-year yield also pales in relationship to midstream MLP margins in the 8-12% range.

The Oil Price

WTI is up from $30 to $52/bbl, or 73% since the article last year was published. OPEC has agreed to production cuts and the North American rig count is currently 870 - up by 40 rigs as compared to one year ago. Indeed, according to the EIA's recent petroleum report, U.S. field production - while below one year ago - is up +500,000 bpd from the trough in July of 2016.

Click to enlarge

Source: EIA

Meantime, NGL exports are rising at a fast clip. So too are exports of crude oil and gasoline - both of which have risen dramatically since the start of the U.S. shale renaissance and the lifting of the crude oil export ban. As of October 2016, exports of both crude oil and gasoline averaged around 20 million bbls/month:

Click to enlarge

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural Gas

Natural gas is currently trading at $3.29/MMBtu, up ~65% yoy, while LNG exports are rising as Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) has two LNG trains up and running, and exports to Mexico are also rising. I am more bullish on natural gas and NGLs than I am on oil. This is a bullish devlopment for big natural gas pipeline companies like Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) and is likely a signficant factor in Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) decision to buy the company lock-stock-and-barrel. Spectra, of course, owns one of the highest quality MLPs in the sector: Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - which has a plethora of large-scale natural gas pipeline projects coming online over the next couple years - the other big reason ENB is buying Spectra (see "Spectra Energy Sells Out To Enbridge - But Hold Onto Your Shares").

Propane prices are also rising, which is an indication that NGLs might, finally, be in the early stage of a price recovery:

This is bullish for the entire NGLs complex, and particularly for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and its new Freeport LPG export terminal, which sells part of its capacity on the spot market. It is also bullish for PSX's MLP - Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), which owns and operates the Clemens Caverns storage facility. Clemens is 15 miles southeast of Phillips' Sweeny Refinery. The facility includes five newly developed caverns that will have storage capacity of 7.5 million barrels of Y-grade NGL, propane and butane, and has the capability for future capacity expansion.

Summary and Conclusion

The MLP sector outlook is bullish in my opinion. Interest rates are still very low on an historical basis. Oil, gas, and NGLs prices have firmed considerably. Demand isn't spectacular - but shows steady growth. Export demand is fairly strong. While the outlook for broad MLP sector total returns isn't near as good now as this time last year, they are still very good. I say that because yields are very attractive compared to the 10-year T-bill, and the outlook for volume growth - and therefore distribution growth - is very good.

The top-10 holdings in AMLP are shown below. AMLP currently yields 8%. I suspect capital appreciation this year would fall in the 4-8% range, which would equate to a total return estimate of ~14%.

Source: Morningstar

