DryShips: How Does Massive Dilution Sound?

Two months ago, I detailed how many shipping stocks were in extreme bubble territory. This phenomenon was highlighted by DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), which went from less than $5 to more than $100 in very short order. The stock fell after announcing a massive share offering, and DryShips closed barely above $2 on Wednesday. While many investors may think the worst is behind them, another surge of dilution could continue to make the situation much worse.

The company recently announced another equity deal, which will add much-needed cash to the balance sheet, but it comes at a large cost. As of September 30th, 2016, the company had just over 1.1 million shares outstanding, when adjusting for the 1:15 reverse stock split. The recent sale of $43 million worth of stock at a $3.05 purchase resulted in an additional 14 million shares of common stock issued.

After this deal, more than 48 million shares of stock will be outstanding for DryShips, a massive amount compared to where we were just a few months ago! Worse yet, the equity deal allows the buyer to purchase up to an additional $157 million worth of common stock, which becomes more and more dilutive at lower prices, detailed in the chart below.

At Wednesday's closing price of just $2.19 per share, DryShips would be issuing another 71.7 million shares if the full equity deal is completed! That would mean that current investors would own just a small fraction of the outstanding shares, and they've already been diluted by more than 40 times! Short interest has surged in the last two months as seen below, but that pattern seems destined to continue as the outstanding share count continues to soar.

You can read all of the company's recent financing moves here on Seeking Alpha, but the overall issue here for investors is the massive dilution that is ongoing. The company's share count has already soared by an incomprehensible factor, and it could keep going higher at a dramatic rate if the company raises more funds at lower and lower stock prices. Even though the stock has already fallen from over $100 to barely $2 a share, it might be best to avoid catching this falling knife.

