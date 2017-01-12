Currency Exchange International's (CURN) CEO Randolph Pinna on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Currency Exchange International Corp (OTCPK:CURN) Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call January 11, 2017 3:00 PM ET

Executives

Bill Mitoulas - IR Manager, CXI

Randolph Pinna - President and CEO

Peter Scherer - CFO

Analysts

Dylan Steuart - Industrial Alliance Securities

Marc Charbin - Laurentian Bank

Robin Cornwell - Catalyst Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Stephanie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Currency Exchange International Year End 2016 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations Manager with CXI. Please go ahead, Mr. Mitoulas.

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, Stephanie and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the Currency Exchange International conference call which will discuss the financial results for the three and 12 months periods ended October 31, 2016. Thank you all for joining us.

With us today are President and CEO, Randolph Pinna and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Scherer. Peter will begin with the commentary on the financial results for the full year and fourth quarter. He will also share more color on the restated financials which were announced in last week's news release. Randolph will then update us on the current CXI operations, ongoing sales and marketing efforts along with the general outlook for 2017 after which we will open up the line for your questions.

Today's conference call is open to shareholders, prospective shareholders, members of the investment community including media. For those of you who may happen to leave the call before its conclusion, please be advised that this conference call will be recorded and uploaded to CXI Investor Relations website page along with the financial statements and MD&A.

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking information based on number of assumptions and actual results could differ materially. So please refer to our financial statements and MD&A reports for more information about these factors.

With that, I will turn it over to Peter.

Peter Scherer

Thank you, Bill and thank you everyone for joining today's call. I will provide an overview of the results of the most recently completed fourth quarter and 2016 fiscal year compared to the restated figures for the fourth quarter and year ended 2015. These results represented in our U.S. dollar reporting currency unless otherwise noted.

As detailed in last week's press release, a restatement was made for fiscal year 2015 in order to correct the presentation of gains on foreign exchange along with the corresponding tax impact which will require to be reported as other income but were previously included in other comprehensive income.

The cumulative effect on net income was an increase of $1 million in 2015 and $0.8 million in 2014 and consequently EPS increased by $0.18 in 2015 and $0.15 in 2014. For the quarter revenues are up 12% compared to a year ago and are 11% for the full year. Operating expenses are up 20% from the year ago quarter and are 18% for the full year.

The increase in revenue is attributed to an increase in number of transactions from new wholesale relationships and new transacting locations. Since year end of 2015, the number of wholesale company relationships has grown by 407 relationships or 78% and the number of transacting locations has grown by 3,446 or 34%.

A large portion of this is due to one large Canadian Financial Institution and one large U.S. Financial Institution that were both onboard during the year. Transactional activity increased 34% for the quarter to 211,000 transactions from 157,000 transactions and increased 21% for the year to 704,000 transactions from 583,000. This again is the result of the increase in transacting locations as well as the two new large financial institutions onboarded during the year.

Net operating income for the fourth quarter was down 5% from 2015 and down 4% for the full year. Expense increases are largely due to new senior management staff in areas of sales and compliance along with additional staff in both operations and the staff required to build out the payments business. There are also increases in shipping cost due to higher transactional volumes partially offset by improved pricing per packages result of the higher volumes discounts.

Compared to a year ago, net income is down 22% however this is due to the one-time foreign exchange gain in 2015 of $1.5 million less taxes of $400,000 from the translation of currency held in the subsidiary. Excluding this one-time net gain, net income for the 2016 would be up 1% from the prior year. The consolidated tax rate is coming in at 28%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.58 for the fiscal year ended 2016 compared to $0.77 for 2015, again the prior year EPS was positively influenced by $0.18 per share from the previously mentioned restatement for 2015.

Including the 2015 one-time gain or excluding that one-time gain, EPS would have remained relatively flat over the two years. The weighted average of common shares outstanding has increased from 3% from the prior year to $6.2 million.

Below the operating line expenses related to the bank application has substantially declined as we have completed the end of the application process. The bank received its orders to commence on September 19, 2016. Other normal operating expenses required to run the bank are included in our operating expense line such that the cost running the bank is now fully reflected in the current expense run rate.

The U.S. dollar has stopped strengthening against the most commonly traded currencies and has continued to increase slightly against less traded currencies. As a result for this year there's not been any major impact on exchange volume due to the exchange movements.

For the period, the U.S. dollar is net against the companies most commonly traded currencies. In terms of our balance sheet, we continue to remain financially strong and well-capitalized with over $48 million in cash at the end of the year.

Total assets are $62 million versus $52 million a year ago or 19% increase. The company saw an increase in receivables and payables as a result of the higher trading volume in the check - as a result of increases in check cash and volume. At the end of the year, we have drawn $3 million on our operating line of credit to fund banknote inventory.

This line of credit regularly fluctuates to zero and the company has over $12 million in borrowing capacity available at this time. The increase in cash was partly due to the onboarding of wholesale clients that utilize cash inventory on consignment from CXI. Cash and entry on consignments is $6.6 million at year end.

The impact of the 2014 and 2015 restatement on the balance sheet was to decrease equity by $0.7 million as a result of an increase in cash taxes on the foreign exchange gain. The other impact was a decrease in equity reserves which was partially offset by increases in retained earnings.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Randolph Pinna, our CEO for further comments.

Randolph Pinna

Thank you, Peter, thank you everybody. Good afternoon.

As Bill said I wanted to update you on how the business is running, how the bank is coming along since it is opened and our overall outlook for 2017. So first I would like to address some comments that have come in privately around the growing expenses faster than the revenues.

As everyone knows, we have made a board decision to significantly expand our payment business. We currently do offer foreign wire transfers and check processing for several financial institutions in mostly in the U.S. and one or two in Canada. To acquire a new business that have the infrastructure needed to successfully and significantly expand the wire business would be very expensive instead we have been in house improving our technology, as well as our overall IT and finance and compliance structure so that we can accommodate the growth that is planned in the years ahead.

With that in mind, we did open Exchange Bank of Canada which allows us to expand our correspondent relationships key to foreign payments is to have a global international wholesale banks assisting Exchange Bank of Canada and CXI in the execution of all foreign exchange transactions globally.

We are proud to announce that Exchange Bank of Canada has recently joined Swift and that is part of our enhancement that is currently underway. Most importantly and what most noticeably as you've seen on the numbers, we have increased our IT team or compliance team and you're seeing the cost of such, we've yet to see a significant growth in revenues from the payments but that has been expected because it will take six months to see returns on our investments.

Most importantly as well is the fact that our pipeline remains pretty full. We have successfully integrated both of the large banks, Peter as mentioned one in Canada and one in the U.S. so that this first quarter and the entire 2017 year will recognize the gains from these relationships. We're very proud of these large relationships they are very common brand names in the homes and we look to expand those relationships. The U.S. entity actually has a very large network also in Canada and we are looking now to expand there as well.

So as we look ahead, where is the focus of CXI and EBC and me as the CEO is clearly in the main businesses we are running. First and foremost is our banknote business, it continues to be the core of our operations, it will always be one of our biggest and strongest strengths of the business and we will continue to expand our banknote operations both in the U.S. and Canada. We have already introduced home delivery and office delivery of banknotes in the U.S. and very soon will start in Canada with several of our financial institutions. This allows us a larger distribution network by being able to reach more consumers and just through the traditional bank network.

Additionally we are expanding our check business. This check business is very profitable because the cost of capital is nil. We are taking checks from financial institutions primarily using those checks to clear and once those items are clear, we pay out on them and therefore we do make exchange rate gain and fee income. Our check business is expanding both in the U.S. and Canada and it is leading the payment initiative faster than the wires. Even still the wire transfers and eventually forward foreign exchange will be expanded in the U.S. and eventually with Exchange Bank of Canada.

We currently do, do spot wire transfers both in Canada and the U.S. and this business is finally starting to get off the ground and we've expanded our sales team that is additional HR cost that you're seeing that we've added two salespeople in Canada and two in Florida as to expand this sales initiative.

Separately we are expanding our ATM network, we are going to be adding more foreign-exchange dispensing ATM machines and to complement that is our retail expansion. Our retail expansion will continue to have one - hopefully one store a quarter. We are looking at our core markets of New York, Florida and California and we continue to have the vision of not expanding retail with company-owned locations in Canada.

And another way to expand retail both in the U.S. and Canada is through a program called Inventory on Consignment. Inventory on Consignment allows the company to expand into new retail opportunities without the rent or payroll associated with the traditional company-owned store. While the revenue is shared with the proprietor, it does allow for expansion and better utilization of our cash.

So in closing, I want to just confirm with everyone the company is still very healthy, the management team and Board of Directors are very focused on the successful execution of our business plan. We continue to add new locations, we continue to see transactions going up and we do recognize that expense management and control is a key part of our growth and we are focused on doing so.

So with that short overview, I would like to turn it over to the audience and answer any questions that may be there. Stephanie, if you could open up the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Dylan Steuart with the Industrial Alliance Securities.

Dylan Steuart

Good afternoon. Quick question, I think I know the answer but just with revenues up 12% year-over-year and transactions up 34%, maybe just a reflection of I guess wholesale clients driving the transaction group just a little bit lower margins?

Randolph Pinna

Correct, with what you're seeing there's also the fact that the big Canadian Financial Institution is a large consumer of Inventory on Consignment and so you're seeing those transactions with lower values because they're spread out amongst their retail network but the profitability of those locations are better than a wholesale bulk transaction.

Dylan Steuart

Okay, perfect. And just on the expense line just a follow-up, I appreciate the color that you gave but I think in your disclosures, you expect I guess the expenses to revenues ratio to hold fairly steady to where it was - I guess in the coming year in the short term is that a fair statement?

Peter Scherer

Yes, as Randolph indicated, I mean the focus right now even though the extra expenses that we had spent the last couple of years associated with the bank have gone away or down on a regular run rate. We are building out the payments business and that’s required both IT and personal investment to get that business up to speed. So I would say that the expense margin line will hold steady for this year.

Dylan Steuart

Okay. And I guess just to follow up just on the progress since the granting of the bank license just maybe a bit more color on, I know you can't give specifics on the clients added but just how the pipeline and the additional clients sign up is going since the September approval?

Peter Scherer

Again they are going favorably, I appreciate everybody's understanding that these large financial institutions preferred not to be named on who their back-office processor of foreign currency transactions are. Yes they continue both on both sides of the border, we are either adding like for example one of our relationships in Canada owns a significant financial institution in the U.S. and so in this current quarter, they should be fully on boarded with us.

So we have continued to expand and close the deals that have been on the - in the pipeline and the pipeline is continuing to grow because now that we are a bank, we have some nice financial institutions in Canada as well as in the U.S. that have - are going through the final steps of approval, so that Exchange Bank of Canada can be a processor in the U.S. even though the bank doesn't operate in the U.S. the fact that we are now considered a bank group, the CXI sign-ups are going well as expected.

Dylan Steuart

Okay, perfect. I will requeue. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Marc Charbin with Laurentian Bank.

Marc Charbin

Good afternoon. I'm just going to go back to expenses for a bit. The nominal growth in expenses year-over-year was 17%, would you expect that to be a less in fiscal 2017 and if so could you provide a range?

Peter Scherer

We don't normally provide that detailed guidance but I think the indication we have been saying that we expect our margins to be holding steady for 2017, so I guess on that basis, the range would be - like on a wide range 15% to 20% but I would say – I would say we're continuing to grow roughly at that pace.

Marc Charbin

Okay. And again on the postage and shipping, Peter you said that your rates have declined but when I look at postage and shipping per transaction, I get an 8% increase year-over-year?

Peter Scherer

Per transaction it is total volume, okay, I will have to check that because we have had on the transaction volume is way up which has been contributing to the increase in postage and shipping, but we have had some volume discounts, so I didn't think it was high, I have to check that number.

Randolph Pinna

Part of it Peter is we are getting with the customer counter we are getting fee income on shipping and that is being put in fees and so you are recognizing the cost right on the shipping line. The other fact is that we adopted armored shipping in Manhattan, LA, San Francisco for security concerns and so there that's also probably why on an overall basis we're there.

So we do recognize that acts as our primary shipper Marc and recognize some discounts there but the overall line item has probably gone up because we did take a safe risk based approach and decided, it's wiser to spend a little more for armored shipper in our high volume markets like LA and Manhattan and that has increased a little bit of our costs in those markets and so that's part of it.

Marc Charbin

Okay. That's it from me, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robin Cornwell with Catalyst Research.

Robin Cornwell

Hi, good afternoon. The question is really focused on your new clients in Canada and U.S. Now the U.S. clients Peter I think you said they are fully integrated from an expense point of view but maybe you could expand on the transactional, was there much in a way of transactional business from your new U.S. client in the fourth quarter?

Peter Scherer

No actually, that big chunk of that U.S. client was brought on in the fourth quarter, so there is actually very little transactional volume from that client represented in Q4. Correct.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. So going into the first quarter and of course is would you expect the bank to be fully - U.S. bank to be fully ramped up in the first quarter or is that going to take perhaps two quarters?

Randolph Pinna

Robin as I said in my update, I was happy to announce that we completed adding all their coast-to-coast bank all of their locations in the - I think with December 12 was the last few that has got onboard, so the first fiscal quarter of this year we had 100% of both of the large institutions on board.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, that’s helpful. Now I guess for well both you Peter, when I see that the potential volume increased because they are both very large clients in the first quarter versus the same quarter of last year. I know your expenses are continuing to rise but is that going to have a positive impact on margins.

Peter Scherer

Well, that isolation would that as we indicated we are the - expansion has shifted to ramping up our new business. So certainly on margins for that those specific business, those are improved but they would be offset by continued expenses required to build out the payments business. So I would say, I would estimate margins to be roughly flat to the next two quarters.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, thank you. And finally perhaps Randolph, could you give us a bit of more of a timeline on your payment processing initiative as to, I know it's a bigger part cost and does take time but you know how the bank crises which sounds like it's helping you get into new clients, can you give us any timeline to I guess revenue production?

Randolph Pinna

Well, as I said we are seeing already some new revenues from it but you're already seeing the costs. So as I said we even just looking for getting the IT part which is actually more expensive than the salespeople but we have four new salespeople focus strictly on foreign-exchange payment sales and would I say they are profitable today, no, are they getting revenues, yes so, if your question is when do we see that the investment especially on the HR side seeing these people are carrying their own weight and contributing net revenues, I would say that it's going to take three to six months until they're really going. I would like to think that that's a reasonable estimate that you know by six months these individuals are contributing noticeable income from the payments business.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, thanks very much. That’s all from me.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from [indiscernible] Capital Corp.

Unidentified Analyst

Good day Randolph and Peter.

Randolph Pinna

Hi, Garner, how are you?

Unidentified Analyst

I’m very well. Thanks and I trust you guys are well, I have had three of my questions already answered by the previous questions but the one that is still outstanding is I'm wondering what any size parameters on the evolution of the gold coin in volume business?

Randolph Pinna

Good question Garner. We currently have rolled out the gold sales to all our U.S. stores. It took longer than expected because we realize our compliance team has - there is a process in which you have to be registered in each state to sell gold.

Now that that's behind us, we are identified one financial institution with quite a few locations in the southeast of the U.S that is willing to allow us to put displays on their timelines and see that we can start wholesaling the gold to this bank branches. It should thus prove successful for both us and the bank and well received by the consumer which we all think it - all of those boxes will be yes, we then intend to expand the gold sales to other financial institutions interested in selling gold.

As you know in Canada, Robin you cannot walk in the most bank branches and by gold or gold bars up quite easily. In the U.S there are very few banks that operate some of the big banks may have it through their private wealth management offices but we are intending should this be successful in our pilot with the bank to roll out the gold sales to our entire network in the U.S. In Canada we are not positioned to sell gold and it is not on our current plan to add gold sales in Canada at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And part b of that was, are the margins worthwhile and in terms of developing the breakeven point on that.

Randolph Pinna

Yes, we’re having the consumer pay the shipping and we are pricing it similar to currency, so at a retail level we're trying to get about 5% and so far the gold sales has been successful at that price and that seems to be equivalent to the retail margins of other - right now the only place to get gold coins are jewelry shops and that seems consistent with the jewelers.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s very good margin. Okay, that will work for me. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no additional questions at this time.

Randolph Pinna

Okay. Well thank you very much everybody for attending the call. As always you are welcome to contact Peter, Bill or I or anybody in the team here for specific questions if we can help answer them for you. We appreciate all of your support and we look forward to good years ahead. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.