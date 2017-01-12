Preferred Stock Convexity Can Help You Tackle Rising Interest Rates

In a recent article, I spoke about preferred stock duration and how it can affect how sensitive preferred stocks could be to interest rate increases. In this article, I would like to extend the discussion and include convexity in the equation. I am hoping that by doing so, I would be able to help readers understand better preferred stocks as a financial instrument and benefit from an improved toolset. Without much further ado, let's dive in.

Convexity

Before we explore the idea of preferred stock convexity, let me give you some details on the convexity of conventional bonds (no embedded options). As defined by Investopedia:

Convexity is a measure of the curvature in the relationship between bond prices and bond yields that demonstrates how the duration of a bond changes as the interest rate changes. Convexity is used as a risk-management tool, and helps to measure and manage the amount of market risk to which a portfolio of bonds is exposed.

In mathematical terms, bond convexity measures the slope of the duration function at different interest rate levels and is calculated by taking the partial derivative to the price function with respect to interest rates. I will not be going any deeper into technical details regarding the derivation of the convexity formula, as we are more interested in the financial implications of the concept. Below you can find the actual formula.

Source: thismatter.com

To better understand what convexity is, it is nice to see first how duration of conventional bonds changes with respect to different levels of interest rates. I have chosen DTQ and TDE, two bonds issued by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE: TDS), respectively, to illustrate my point. Focus on the slope of the duration function - that is what convexity actually represents.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The duration functions are both steeper at lower levels of interest rates and flatter at higher levels of interest rates, which gives you some intuition of what to expect about the functions of bond convexity. Now let's see the convexity functions for DTQ and TDE:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Our previous observation from the duration chart is confirmed. The convexity metric is high at lower levels of interest rates and sharply decreases with the increase of interest rates. Also, in our particular example, both DTQ and TDE seem to have almost identical convexities. The difference, although small, is in favor of TDE, which has a higher nominal yield. Generally speaking, bonds with higher nominal yields have lower convexities. Also, as is visible from the formula for convexity, the latter has a positive relationship to time to maturity, so one would expect to see higher convexity for bonds with longer maturities.

Why is convexity something we should care about? Well, it allows us to understand better the relationship between interest rates and bond prices. When a person uses duration as the preferred metric to measure price sensitivity to changes in interest rates, he/she assumes that the relationship between prices and rates is linear. For small changes in interest rates, that is a good enough approximation, but for large swings in rates, the linearity assumption results in differences that could be costly.

If you are holding a portfolio of fixed-income instruments, the convexity metric can tell you more about the sensitivity of your portfolio to interest rate volatility. If the metric for the portfolio is high, that means you are more likely to suffer losses in a sudden increase in interest rates, especially when those rates are currently at very low levels.

Convexity could also be used to make adjustments to the accuracy of duration as an indicator of interest rate sensitivity. By adjusting for convexity, market participants could better understand what interest rate risk they are taking on when investing in bonds.

Convexity of a preferred stock

Before I present to you the convexity formula for preferred stocks (again, in this section, I am assuming no embedded options), I want to show you how the duration of a typical preferred stock compares to the duration of a conventional bond. By doing so, I want to give you some intuition behind the mathematical formula. I have chosen TDE and WPG-I, a preferred stock issued by Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG), to illustrate my point. The comparison between the two durations can be seen in the chart below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As a reminder, convexity measures the slope of the duration function, so even without any formulas, you can clearly see that conventional preferred stocks have higher convexity and are thus more susceptible to price declines due to sudden changes in interest rates.

Now, the part with the math. The formula for the convexity of a preferred stock is below:

Convexity = 2/(current yield)^2

Seems pretty straightforward. Now let's compare the convexity of the conventional bond with that of the preferred stock to see how they differ from each other.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Compared to WPG-I, the graph for TDE looks completely flat, which goes to show you how much more convex preferred stocks are, especially at lower levels of interest rates. And more convexity means more exposure to sudden shifts in interest rates. Be careful, though, I am assuming no embedded call options in any of the securities here. In the next section, I will try to see how derivatives change the whole picture.

Call options

Call options completely change the dynamic for the preferred stock price function, because they put a cap on the potential price appreciation of the callable preferred stock. It is not just preferred stocks, however; other fixed-income instruments with embedded call options, such as baby bonds, suffer from the same limitation on price appreciation.

The cap on the price means that as interest rates fall, the price of the preferred stock increases more slowly than it would if it didn't have an embedded call option. In some cases, the price of the preferred stock can actually fall as interest rates fall. In such cases, we say that the preferred stock has a negative convexity or that the preferred stock has a concave function.

Traditional formulas for duration and convexity of preferred stock do not apply to ones with embedded options, but they are a good first approximation. To have a better understanding of how changing interest rates affect prices of preferred stocks with embedded options, you might be better off using a metric called effective duration.

How to trade it?

What does it mean to be long convexity? What does it mean to hold an instrument with higher curvature? It just means that you are more susceptible to interest rate volatility. So if interest rates are indeed on the rise - something that we are currently seeing in the markets - then preferred stocks would be affected more negatively than conventional bonds. Moreover, with rising interest rate volatility, which is likely to follow the recent FOMC meeting, the value of the embedded call option to the issuer increases, which makes it more likely to be exercised. So how can we benefit from this? Well, remember that preferred stocks tend to exhibit negative convexity. And that usually occurs when their market price approaches the call price. In those circumstances, preferred stock prices can actually increase with the increasing interest rates, especially when volatility is also on the rise and a call becomes more likely. So, the best preferred stocks for me at the moment are those that are trading close to their call price, are callable and have a positive yield to call. I am currently rummaging through my tradable universe to identify potential candidates that fit the description above.

Conclusion

The preferred stock is an instrument that has a higher convexity than other fixed-income securities. That makes its price more susceptible to rising interest rates and more volatile when the general level of interest rate volatility increases. The embedded call option that most preferred stocks have can actually play in your favor, because it sometimes leads to a phenomenon called negative convexity. When a preferred stock has a negative convexity, its price can actually rise with the rising level of interest rates. There are some opportunities out there that could actually allow you to benefit from investing in preferred stocks, even in a rising interest rate environment, and I have shared with you some preferred stock features that make a particular security desirable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.