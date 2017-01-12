Knight Transportation's Leverage To A Trucking Recovery Amply Reflected In The Shares

While it is a well-run trucking company with meaningful exposure to improving industry conditions, a 10x multiple on 2017 EBITDA already seems like more than adequate anticipation of those improvements.

Knight has built itself to be highly responsive to trucking market conditions, but has also paired that with exceptional operating efficiency, rivaling Heartland in terms of operating ratios.

It stands to reason that a company that is much more leveraged to trucking spot prices would outperform its peers when those spot prices start to show improvement. It also doesn't hurt when you're an above-average operator in terms of efficiency and margins. Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) wears both of those crowns, and the shares have been quite strong in what had been a challenging year for the truckload carrier market prior to the late fall.

There's a lot to like about Knight, as the company challenges Heartland (NASDAQ:HTLD) for the top spot in "clean" operating ratios and it has a long and strong track record of return on invested capital. What's more, the company's diversified customer base and spot rate exposure should serve it very well if/when capacity starts tightening up. The "but" is valuation; Knight's strong metrics and leverage to a recovering trucking market may argue for a premium, but 10x 2017 EBITDA is too rich for my blood at this point.

A More Traditional Model, With A Twist

Compared to Heartland, Knight is a more "normal" truckload carrier in the sense that it generates a little more than 20% of revenue from non-asset-based businesses like freight brokerage, freight management, intermodal, and so on. The company also operates refrigerated trucks and provides drayage, but dry van operations are nevertheless the core of the business.

While Knight is more like Swift (NYSE:SWFT) and Werner (NASDAQ:WERN) insofar as the non-asset businesses go, it is unusual in that it gets a meaningful percentage of its volume and revenue from the spot market. Companies like Heartland, Swift, and Werner generally look to operate under contracts, and most large operators strive for 10% or less exposure to the spot market. Not so for Knight, which has historically generated about a quarter of its business from the spot market. Perhaps not surprisingly, the company's revenue mix is less concentrated than peers like Heartland, with only about 40% of revenue coming from its 25 largest customers.

Operating with a large exposure to the spot market has its pluses and minuses. Bargaining power is limited in the truckload market, and in times of tight capacity, spot rates can be attractive. What's more, exposure to the spot market does give the company some added options for dealing with deadheading (hauling an empty trailer). The flip side is that spot rates are volatile and sensitive to both demand and trucking capacity; while overall pricing hasn't been too bad lately for Knight (with revenue per loaded mile down around 2% yoy), Heartland at least has seen some modest price support from its contracts.

What makes Knight's leverage to the spot market more interesting to me is how the company has also pursued rigorous efficiency. In addition to somewhat standard moves like trying to avoid deadheading and purchased transportation, it runs its service centers on a decentralized basis, with each center providing a monthly P&L and having to answer for (and/or be rewarded for) its individual performance. Knight has also been pretty disciplined with pay historically, though it has recently had to play catch-up, as recruiting and retaining experienced quality drivers is getting harder.

In real-world terms, this has translated into low 80%s operating ratios and clean operating ratios (netting out gains on sales and other non-operating factors) in the low to mid-80%s. That performance rivals (and more recently, exceeds) Heartland and puts the company will ahead of the likes of Swift and Werner, and it goes toward explaining (in part) why the company has managed to produce such solid returns on capital over time. Knight hasn't managed Heartland's year-in/year-out mid-teens or higher ROIC, but nine out of 10 years in the double digits (and 10 out of 10 if you round up from 9.9%) is quite good and all the more impressive given the vagaries of the spot market.

The Market Seems To Be Turning

While a large number of stocks have moved strongly since the U.S. Presidential election, Knight actually started moving up before that. Although revenue was down 4% in the trucking business (ex-fuel surcharges) and down 11% in the logistics business, and operating income was down 20%, management saw utilization improve year over year every week in the quarter and saw signs that the market was firming up.

That has proved to be the case, as industry metrics suggest that volumes and pricing improved through the fourth quarter and have continued to point up. Rough conditions in recent quarters have squeezed out some marginal operators, and improving economic conditions seem to be leading to improved demand volume. With mandated adoption of electronic logging likely pushing out some capacity later in 2017 (electronic logging will make it harder to violate rules on the hours a trucker can drive), the set-up for stronger volumes and pricing in 2017 and 2018 is looking a lot better.

For Knight's part, management will play the ball where it lies. The company has always been very good about pivoting toward opportunities in the spot market, and I see no reason why that would change. While Knight may not often be so eager to enter into long-term contracts, the company usually isn't too far down the list for shippers, and as increasing demand mops up capacity, Knight's phone should ring a little more often.

The Opportunity

Trucking companies don't really trade on long-term discounted cash flow, so my expectations of mid-single digit revenue growth and FCF margins improving into the double digits (a function both of good cost discipline and the higher returns on capital generated by the logistics businesses) aren't really that meaningful.

Looking at EBITDA, though, I can say that the industry has historically traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 7x. While there are swings from peak to trough for this cyclical industry, Knight is already trading at 10x the average sell-side EBITDA estimate for 2017. I certainly expect that Knight will have some years of above-average "catch-up," growth and I have no problem giving premium valuations to good companies, but 10x seems rich to me and already assumes ongoing market improvements and perhaps broader macro changes like a lower corporate tax rate as well.

The Bottom Line

Knight looks expensive to me now, but I'd be wary about shorting a stock into what looks like a cyclical recovery, and particularly when that company is leveraged to a volatile swing factor like spot prices. While the momentum crowd may want to keep an eye on this one, particularly with earnings coming up soon, I think GARP investors are going to find this a harder stock to love at this point in the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.