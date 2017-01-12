Ritter Pharmaceuticals Registers Secondary Shares And It Readies Results

Investors should brace for a potentially volatile stock price in the next few months depending on those results and Aspire's share sale activity.

Ritter is expected to announce pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial results for its lead candidate in 1Q 2017.

Aspire has invested at least $3 million in the company and may invest up to $7 million more at Ritter's option.

Quick Take

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) has filed an S-1 registration for the sale of up to 3 million shares of common stock by a selling shareholder.

The company is nearing an announcement of top-line Phase 2b/3 trial results for its lactose intolerance prescription drug, RP-G28.

Two looming unknowns are the trial results announcement and whether or to what degree the selling shareholder will unload or retain its several million shares.

Company

Los Angeles-based Ritter is developing RP-G28, 'an orally administered, high purity galacto-oligosaccharide' that may potentially reduce symptoms of lactose intolerance

The company was founded in 2008 by Andrew Ritter, President, who has suffered from lactose intolerance since childhood. Co-founder Ira Ritter is Chief Strategic Officer. Ritter is headed by CEO Michael Step.

Ritter went public in June 2015 by selling approximately 4 million shares at $5 each, raising $20 million in gross proceeds.

The stock currently trades at just under $3 per share and has dropped to as low as $1.07 per share since its IPO.

Technology

RTTR completed Phase 2a clinical trials in 2013 of its lead candidate, RP-G28, and had this to say about its results:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Ritter S-1 )

As highlighted in green, the trial resulted in subjects reporting increased lactose tolerance and decreased abdominal pain.

The company has since completed a set of Phase 2b/3 trials and expects to announce topline results of the trials in 1Q 2017.

Notably, the FDA has 'encouraged us [Ritter] to schedule...meetings and communications... to include discussions of clinical pathway, regulatory requirements, statistical plan and endpoints and similar matters required for the approval of RP-G28 by the FDA.' (Source: Ritter S-1 )

So, although it is hazardous to try to read too much into management communications with the FDA, the outlook for late stage trials for Ritter's candidate is positive and intriguing

Market and Competition

According to a 2010 report by the NIH on lactose intolerance, more than one billion people worldwide experience some amount of lactose intolerance, with over 40 million people in the U.S.

Further, an estimated nine million people in the U.S. show moderate to severe symptoms for lactose-based products.

Currently, there are a number of over-the-counter aids on the market, which include:

Lactaid

Dairy Relief

Lactase

Equate

HyVee

The above-listed products are not prescription strength or designed for moderate to severe lactose intolerance.

Financials

Ritter's most recent financial results are typical of development stage drug treatment companies in that there have been no revenues, high R&D and G&A costs and significant cash burn.

Below are the company's operational results for the past three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 (Unaudited GAAP):

Click to enlarge

(Source: Ritter S-1 )

As of September 30, 2016, the company had $8.5 million in cash on hand and $3.8 million in total current liabilities.

Registration Details

Ritter is registering 3 million shares to be offered by selling stockholder Aspire Capital Fund.

These shares represent approximately 20.5% of the total common stock outstanding on December 9, 2016.

The company entered into an agreement with Aspire in December 2015 for Aspire to purchase up to $10 million in common stock over a 30-month term.

Aspire has purchased $3 million to-date, leaving up to $7 million in additional purchases by Aspire under the deal.

Notably, the company has the option to compel Aspire to purchase up to the $7 million figure based on the common share price, assuming it is over $0.50 per share, in increments of up to 100,000 shares per day.

There are numerous other provisions included in the Purchase Agreement.

Ritter will not receive any proceeds from the potential sale of the 3 million shares owned by Aspire Capital.

Commentary

Once the registration is declared effective by the SEC, Aspire will have the ability to sell its 3 million shares combined with previously registered 1.57 million shares for a total of 4.57 million shares, likely resulting in a significant stock drop if it chooses to sell.

Ritter's common stock outstanding after the offering will be 14.6 million, so potentially 31.3% of common stock outstanding could come on to the market in short order.

Also notable is the company's October 2016 grant of 140,044 equity options to each of the two founders, which will begin vesting 'on the date that the Company discloses top-line data results from its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial.'

What are investors or prospective investors to do before the announcement?

Since no one knows whether or to what degree Aspire Capital will sell shares into the market, my recommendation for risk-averse investors is that it is best to wait until well after the effective date of the registration.

For risk-on investors who believe [a] that Ritter will announce favorable topline trial results in the next few months and [b] that Aspire will hold onto their shares, perhaps buying at the current sub-$3 price level may be a worthy bet.

Lactose intolerance is a widely-experienced condition, and if Ritter has developed a prescription treatment that is effective for moderate to severe cases, the company could have a major product on its hands.

Reading between the lines on the company's discussions with the FDA is difficult, but management already knows how its latest trials are proceeding, and appears guardedly optimistic in the wording of the FDA wanting Ritter to schedule follow-up meetings.

Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-on investor, the next few months will be pivotal for Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

I write about technology IPOs, follow-ons, secondaries, and M&A. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.