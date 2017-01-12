Volatility Is Key To Making Money With Silver

You can say that it is very interesting to have a small position in silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) and fulfill an appropriate strategy. But there is one very important thing before anything else: the entry price.

It turns out that this investment is thought for the long term so it is not extremely important to capture an ideal average purchase price because our goal is to buy low and sell high while waiting for cycles of large increases as planned in my initial article. But it's really very different to start a position with a price of $13 or $16, for example.

So what is advisable to do? It will be good to buy quietly by taking advantage of pullbacks and minor or major corrections. Of course, if the decision to start a position happens when SLV is - as in recent weeks - at an average level of ~$15.50 then it makes perfect sense to make that investment if there is a favorable outlook in the medium and long term. Here, it will make little difference to spend a little more than you would like. Do not forget that the market does not evolve to facilitate our investments and does not go down when we need or go up when we like. Waiting sometimes is useless and translates into lost of time and money.

You may ask me: why invest in an asset like silver that is subject to such large variations? This is exactly the right reason to do it -- large variations. With this volatility of silver that is sometimes dangerous we should not invest (in this case, risk) with short-term objectives. However, the potential for silver to rise is great and may even be exceptional given that its use goes far beyond the mere store of value. In the long run it is very likely that we can take advantage of many situations where SLV prices may rise in a very strong way. Even in the short and medium term, using the strategy I have recommended, we can take advantage of silver price movements by building an increasingly lucrative position.

My investment strategy is based on the volatility of silver. Without it we would not have the opportunities we expect to make money from this asset. In addition, silver is likely to be valued sustainably at higher levels according to its fundamentals which are crucial. It is important to remember that silver is an indispensable metal. Industrial demand for silver is very significant accounting for more than 50% of the worldwide demand for this precious metal.

Let's look at this 1-year daily chart. Below we have Bollinger Bands and the indicator of volatility given by the standard deviation of 21 days.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com. Note: The chart is in semi-logarithmic scale.

Put simply, the standard deviation measures the variability of prices around the average. It is at the same time a measure of volatility. This variability is the difference between the current value and the average value. In a normal distribution (assuming a classic bell curve), 68%, 95% and 99.7% of price observations are within one, two and three standard deviations, respectively. In short, the increase or decrease in the price of an asset rarely exceeds two standard deviations and hardly ever exceeds the three standard deviations.

A standard deviation of 21 periods has to be analyzed in relation to the underlying price of the asset base. Regarding silver we can say that the standard deviation has a historical average close to $0.40, although with great oscillations. Currently, this level corresponds in a simple way to a daily average price change until 2.5% ($0.40/~$16), which is a very high value. This volatility allows price variations to be greater than normal and on many occasions oscillations can be very significant. This can be confirmed by the Bollinger Bands, whose design in terms of width denotes great volatility.

The Bollinger Bands (BB) are volatility bands set 2 standard deviations above and below the moving average of 20 periods. As can be seen, there are few times when prices are out of bands. However, it is easy to identify the large width of SLV BB meaning that the volatility is significant given that bands automatically expand when volatility increases.

Investment in silver

SLV has managed to close the last December gap (between $15.42 and $15.87) and also closed Wednesday at $15.87. In my opinion, the situation is still a bit tight because SLV has reached the gap-resistance with some difficulty denoting that other resistances ($15.95, $16.25 and $16.45) may not be an easy task to deal with.

Our investment of $25,000 in SLV (representing 5% of a hypothetical $500,000 portfolio) had a positive evolution in view of the price increase:

Conclusion

Volatility is the key factor when investing in silver. As we have seen above, the daily variation in the price of silver is quite large, making it possible to use strategies capable of increasing future profits to our position. Investment in silver is always a long-term activity to take advantage of its volatility and upside potential given that its fundamentals are very promising. In my opinion, we must learn to be patient and follow a sound strategy.

