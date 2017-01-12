Too Many Alligators To Drain The Swamp?

On this week's radio program David Stockman and Chen Lin return.

The stock market makes new highs as investors buy the notion that fiscal stimulus and tax cuts under Trump can return America to prosperity and rejuvenate the Middle Class. Never one to wear rose-colored glasses, former Reagan budget director Stockman explains why a grand bargain with Russia and the disassembling of the American empire is an imperative first step toward draining the swamp.

But with many swamp-residing alligators threatening to consume Trump for lunch, a gradual and peaceful withdrawal seems highly unlikely. More likely, the Empire will first implode from its own self-inflicted wounds. Given his knowledge of how Washington and markets work, what are David's predictions for stock, bond and precious metals markets for 2017?

As usual, we talk about Michael Oliver's reliable momentum market guidance and conversed with Chen Lin who has found ways to make money in all kinds of markets will share his favorite themes in the New Year.

David Stockman was formerly a senior managing director of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX). Prior to joining Blackstone, Mr. Stockman was a managing director at Salomon Brothers, Inc. He served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Reagan administration from 1981 to August 1985 and was the youngest Cabinet member of the twentieth century. From 1976 to 1981, Mr. Stockman represented Michigan in the House of Representatives.

Chen Lin had been a doctoral candidate in aeronautical engineering at Princeton. However, Chen found his investment strategies were so profitable that he put his Ph.D. on the back burner to devote full time to private investing and writing a newsletter titled "What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?" Chen's track record has been phenomenal! In one account we track in which he used no leverage, he was able to grow $5,411 starting in 2002 to over $2.2 million by the end of 2012. You can visit his website.