The Go-To-Guide To Commercial Mortgage REIT Investing

We will show you why – just facts, no fluff.

If you are worried about increasing rates, CRE mREITs are the way to go.

Investors should consider the return history of CRE mREITs relative to agency and resi/hybrid mREITs.

While many investors prefer the liquid collateral of agency mREITs, we prefer the CRE mREIT sector.

As many readers know, we prefer commercial real estate mortgage REITs to residential mortgage REITs (both agency and non-agency). We recently wrote an article on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and a reader messaged asking about the effect of rising rates on mREITs.

While in the article we explained that many of the loans held by CRE mREITs are floating rate, we thought that it might help to put out a "proof in the pudding" no fluff note on the subject.

First, a look at the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REM) versus the ten year Treasury rate:

Note that as rates rose, REM fell - until the middle of 2015. The correlation broke down as rates fell and REM fell, reflecting the expectation of a tightening move by the Fed, which was received in December of that year. By the beginning of 2016, expectations of further tightening moves dropped, which resulted in lower long-term rates and a higher price to the ETF.

In the second half of 2016, expectations for another rate hike increased, rates increased and, interestingly, so did REM. A breakdown in the correlation between the two. If an investor was to look at the most recent history of REM and rates, they might get the opinion that hedges were in place and mREITs were set to capitalize of the direction of rates. We found this interesting and looked into it as well.

In order to assess how the various types of mortgage REITs react to rates, we looked at the following:

CRE mREITs:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD).

Agency mREITs:

American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC)

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS)

Hybrid/Residential mREITs:

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY)

Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO)

All of these have been owned by Mike at Rubicon or myself at some point, which is why they were chosen out of the mREIT universe.

The following table shows three of the larger rate increases over the last four years, the change in the treasury rate and the change ($ and %) of the mREITs listed above:

The outperformance of the CRE mREITs is clear and significant, with an average change (equal weighted) of the CRE mREITs of 6.5%, while the residential REITs dropped on average of 16.3%. Twenty two percentage points of outperformance and consistent outperformance. While this is based on a price change, not total return, the yield differential between the mREIT types is not so significant as to change the end results.

The following charts look at each of these mortgage REITs against the ten year treasury for a more granular view.

BXMT took off running last year and hasn't looked back, despite the increase in treasury rates.

LADR also increased, but didn't keep pace with Blackstone.

Starwood started out strong, but flattened out when rates spiked at the end of the year.

Annaly has held in well considering the increase in rates, partially because of their hedging and partially due to their diversification into the non-agency residential and CRE space.

The pure agency mREITs, however, performed as one might expect, heading lower in the face of rising rates. This is true for AGNC (above) and CYS (below).

Two Harbors continues to be an interesting mREIT, where the correlation to rates isn't as high (although the general directionality eventually holds) and the price has been mixed in the face of rising rates.

Seems pretty straightforward, doesn't it? While the time period looked at doesn't cover an extended period, many of the CRE mREITs were just getting fired up in over the last few years, so data going back to the GFC or earlier is hard to come by.

It must be noted, however, that the table and charts above are based on share price and do not take dividends into consideration. We wanted to know what effect, if any, the dividends would have on returns from the sectors. The result was the following table:

Click to enlarge

From the table, we make the following observations:

Agency and resi/hybrid mREITs have a higher dividend than CRE mREITs, which creates a higher cash flow. CRE mREITs are assigned a higher value relative to book value and all of those selected trade over 1x book value. The book value stability and lower leverage have helped CRE mREITs perform better from a total return standpoint over longer periods.

The chart below shows the five year total return price of the smaller sample of mREITs originally addressed:

The CRE mREITs have led the charge higher (also, look at Two Harbors).

As the chart blow shows, the CRE mREITs have also had a more consistent dividend yield:

No Fluff Bottom Line: We are longer-term investors, so performance over longer periods and greater stability are important to us. As a result of this, we have focused on CRE mREITs and will continue to do so.

Click to enlarge

Mike at Rubicon contributed to this research note and has various exposures to mREITs in both common and preferred stocks. These include: CYS, NLY, BXMT, LADR, NYMT and MTGE.

Join me at the DIY Investor Summit where I share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways I'm positioning for 2017.

I am honored to partner with Seeking Alpha and Investor in the Family as a presenter at the DIY Investor Summit. In total, 25 of the best investors on Seeking Alpha have gathered to share detailed tips on our core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways we're positioning for 2017.

This is a unique event that you will not want to miss. FREE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN (for a limited time). Learn more by CLICKING HERE

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.