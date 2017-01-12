Gold: A Tail Of Two Types Of Markets

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair." - Charles Dickens

The above quote was stolen from the famous book 'A Tale Of Two Cities', but could not be more true of the 2016 gold market. What started out as an explosive bull market, quickly turned into a violent bear market. What started out as a spring of hope with mining stock's share prices blossoming under the April sun, ended with many of those same stocks being derailed from their uptrends, and left for dead by December. Fortunately for gold bulls, the 'best of times' may be back upon us. The Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) is looking more constructive each day, and the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) price is flirting with its fated $1,200 level. While the price of gold still remains under resistance and its 200-day moving average, the bulls have sentiment in their corner. Gold currently has a reading of 37% bulls, and sentiment is trending higher in a very bullish alignment. There's no telling whether the bulls will take out $1,200/oz, but they've certainly come prepared.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

In late December I shared Daily Sentiment Index (DSI) data with readers, and explained that we were at the most pessimistic reading in history for bullish sentiment. The 21-day moving average for sentiment had fallen below 10% bulls, and bullish sentiment was stuck under a 20% reading for a record 31 trading days. I shared the below table to show what the past 31 days of sentiment looked, compared to the previous record for pessimism in late 2014.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Table)

This total despondence in the gold market had many investors wavering from their typically bullish stance, as they watched in utter disbelief as the metal melted lower day after day. At the same time as this was happening, investors were tripping over themselves to get into the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). Bullish sentiment on the USD was at an 18-month high, and sentiment closed at a reading of 96% bulls on December 16th.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

I was interested to see what previous returns for gold were after such a frothy reading for the US Dollar, so I ran a quick study. Fortunately for gold bulls, the results were quite encouraging. As we can see from the below table, gold was higher 1 month later in 83% of cases. In addition to being higher the majority of the time, the average return was over 3%. The most impressive part about this statistic was that it gold saw a higher forward 1-month return 83% of the time, despite the USD being higher 83% of the time. What this told me was that when US Dollar exuberance hits that level, gold has typically already bottomed. There will be people that will argue that the US Dollar and gold have nothing to do with each other, but over the past 60 years they have a negative correlation of 0.76. This means that more than 75% of the time, they will trade in the opposite direction. Therefore the fact that this relationship breaks down when USD sentiment is over 95% was of interest to me.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Author's Table)

Despite all of these studies showing a likely bottom being in for gold, I was waiting for some type of confirmation from my Sentiment Trend system. When I finally got this confirmation in late December, I moved to my largest net long position in the miners since February of last year. Below is an excerpt of my analysis from my Christmas Eve article:

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how does any of this tie in with Charles Dickens?

Over the past 3 months, any spikes higher in the price of gold have been sold into. There's no example more obvious than election night, when the price of gold spiked $50/oz higher but closed down on the following trading day. The daily candles on gold have shown this, and almost all of the 'wicks' or 'tails' for these candles have been at the top. Between August and November in gold, all investors saw were topping tails. These were daily candles which showed the price of gold up modestly during the day, but having been sold off before the end of the trading day. If an investor was lucky enough to see tails at the bottom of candles, it was very rare that this resulted in a green day for the metal.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

What I've begun to notice recently in gold, is that we are seeing the exact opposite. Starting in mid December we begun to see tails on the bottom of candles, which showed that buyers were stepping up to the plate and buying weakness. This was a complete change of character from August-November where any strength in the metal was being suppressed by the close of the trading day. One of the most obvious examples of this was on January 3rd. The price of gold touched $1,146/oz early in the morning, but managed to close positively for the day at $1,162/oz. Today we saw another example of this as the metal was accumulated into weakness. The price of gold touched $1,177/oz at 10:15 am, and by mid afternoon gold was back to its high at $1,197/oz.

Click to enlarge (Source: TC2000.com)

What seems to be occurring is that the gold market is changing. We have moved from a market where strength was suppressed, to a market where weakness is accumulated. These are often signs of a market transforming from a bear to a bull, and it's worth monitoring if this continues going forward.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

I have built sentiment charts like the one above from DSI data to help traders visualize what sentiment looks like on different markets. As we can see from the above chart, bullish sentiment on gold is trending higher at a modest pace. The sentiment moving averages are trending higher with price, and should provide support on any pullbacks. Typically the 10-day and 21-day moving averages provide the most support, and they are currently at 24% bulls and 16% bulls, respectively.

The most powerful buy signals generated by my Sentiment Trend system come when bullish sentiment closes above all of its moving averages, after closing beneath a reading of 10% bulls. This occurred in early 2016, and has now occurred once again in late 2016. There is no guarantee that this will play out like early 2016 did, but the goal is to place myself in high probability trade setups. Based on the current reading of 37% bulls, I believe the bulls are in a good spot to take a run at $1,200/oz. Sentiment is nowhere near exuberant yet, and if gold does fail at $1,200/oz, the sentiment moving averages should be able to catch it, so it can make a second crack at this resistance level.

Some readers may be wondering why I'm only long a half position in the metal if I've been so bullish on gold? The reason for this is very simple. My trading system puts more weight on trend following than it does on my Sentiment Trend system. This means that for me to take a full position in a market, I must have confirmation from both the trend and sentiment. Due to gold being below its 200-day moving average still, I am only getting confirmation from my Sentiment Trend system. This means I must resist taking a full position in gold, until the metal closes back above its 200-day moving average.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Taking a look at a daily chart of gold, we can see that a clear downtrend has been in place since mid October. The spike higher on election night briefly pushed above this downtrend line, but nothing was confirmed as price closed below it. In addition to this, gold is trading below its 200-day moving average. My line in the sand for bull and bear markets is the 200-day moving average, therefore it's difficult to get very aggressive on the metal itself until we close above there.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Now for the good news...

The good news is that gold is certainly looking constructive from a short term point of view. The 2-hour chart continues to make higher highs and higher lows, and is back in bull mode based on my short term trend system.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a daily chart, there is more good news to report. For the first time since election night, gold is back above its 50-day moving average. In addition to this, it's also back above a rising 20-day moving average. These are typically early signs of a potential trend change, and some more confirmation would come if the 20-day moving average was able to cross back up through the 50-day. The 20-day crossing down through the 50-day was an ominous sign in late August, and a cross back up would certainly give the metal some more signs of life.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming out to a weekly chart, we got the bounce from the level we were looking for. Gold bounced off of its descending weekly channel, and did so with a vengeance. This is where I anticipated gold would bounce from, and it's acted as a nice bear trap for those that assumed the metal was in no man's land with no support below. The bulls want to defend this level, and do not want to see gold fall back into this channel. The breakout from this channel was one of the main drivers of my bullish thesis for gold last year, and the bulls need to fight to keep it above there.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

The next week should be very interesting for gold, as the inevitable battle at $1,200/oz should commence. The bulls have sentiment in their corner, while the bears have resistance in their corner. If gold can close and hold above $1,200/oz, I believe the bear thesis to be on very thin ice. The Gold Miners Index is still holding above $22.50, and the bears are going need to push the index back into its descending channel soon to save face. The longer the GDX remains above its descending channel and 50-day moving average, the more difficult it will become to hold the bulls back.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Despite the rally in the miners the past couple weeks, I am holding my positions and refraining from taking profits. The Gold Miners Index is looking better each day that it holds above its 50-day moving average, and I have very little risk on this trade. I got long the majority of my miners during tax loss season in December, and am risking next to nothing to hold and see if this is a new bull market.

Click to enlarge

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

Click to enlarge

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

I remain long a half position on gold from $1,176/oz, in addition to being long mining stocks with 44% of my account. The maximum allocation I allow myself in one sector for diversification purposes is 45%, therefore I am at my maximum allowable exposure. For full transparency I have shown my main two accounts above so readers can see my positions.

My largest 3 positions in the mining sector in no particular order are:

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF)

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, MRLDF, BTG, TORXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.