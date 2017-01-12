AGNC Investment's Q4 2016 Income Statement And EPS Projection - Part 2

Part 3 projects the net valuation fluctuations within AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio (largest asset class). As such, readers should hold off on final judgment until Part 3 is provided.

My projections for AGNC’s net income and EPS for the fourth quarter of 2016 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2016 regarding the following account (including several "sub-accounts"): 4) "gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net". PART 2 will also discuss AGNC's projected net income (loss) and earnings per share ("EPS") amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projection, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the fourth quarter of 2016, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 2) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 3) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 4) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

- Estimate of $683 Million; Range $433 - $933 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "4" in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Projecting AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never "fully" know management's derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC's overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. I believe this detailed analysis is critical once again in regards to the fourth quarter of 2016. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have continued to provide highly accurate projections within this account over the past several years.

Now let us take a look at AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC's quarterly SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures within Table 4 below are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 - AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below:

a) TBA MBS

b) Interest Rate Swaps

c) Interest Rate Swaptions

d) U.S. Treasury Securities

Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts listed above will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the "Ref." column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 9/30/2016):

- Estimate of ($480) Million; Range ($630) - ($330) Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account "a)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC's "at risk" leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC's at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account's valuation in a given quarter. The first factor is the "net dollar roll" ("NDR") income (expense) generated on the net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the "settlement" of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter (one example is a "re-rolled" TBA MBS position).

As of 6/30/2016, AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $6.8 billion (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company's net long TBA MBS position to $14.9 billion as of 9/30/2016. When calculated, this was an increase of $8.1 billion during the third quarter of 2016. Simply put, doll roll financing continued to look attractive when compared to agency repo funding heading into the fourth quarter of 2016.

As will be discussed further in PART 3 of this article, MBS pricing across most coupons materially decreased during the fourth quarter of 2016. As such, AGNC's TBA MBS portfolio likely also experienced a notable net valuation decrease during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Through interpreting management's comments via several prior investor presentations and earnings conference calls, I have made the assumption AGNC only eventually decreased the company's net long TBA MBS position as of 9/30/2016 towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2016. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company's projected quarterly NDR income of $50 million and a quarterly net valuation loss of ($530) million, I am projecting AGNC's TBA MBS position had a total net valuation loss of ($480) million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 9/30/2016):

- Estimate of $845 Million; Range $595 Million - $1.10 Billion

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts "b)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the fourth quarter of 2016. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($34.2) billion as of 9/30/2016 (based on notional amount). AGNC had interest rate payer swap additions of ($2.4) billion and interest rate payer swap expirations or terminations of $3.4 billion during the third quarter of 2016.

There was only a minor amount of activity within AGNC's interest rate swaps during the third quarter of 2016 for two main reasons. First, as was discussed in PART 1 of this article, AGNC only slightly altered the company's combined on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the third quarter of 2016 (based on par value/notional amount). Second, due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") continued rhetoric regarding slow, methodical increases to the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate, management believed the risks associated with the fixed-rate agency MBS market were relatively unchanged going into the fourth quarter of 2016. Due to AGNC's slightly more aggressive risk management strategy, the company's hedging coverage ratio decreased from 79% to 75% during the third quarter of 2016. While AGNC's hedging coverage ratio was above the fixed-rate agency mREIT average as of 9/30/2016, it would have been advantageous to have an even higher hedging coverage ratio to start the fourth quarter of 2016.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) for AGNC's interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC's "net periodic interest costs of interest rate swaps" expense. If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC's interest expense account during PART 1 of this article. In regards to AGNC's interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 9/30/2016, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 1.52% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 0.78%. When excluding forward-starting interest rate swaps, this weighted average fixed pay rate was 1.40%. When calculated, AGNC's weighted average fixed pay rate (when including forward-starting interest rate swaps) decreased (11) basis points ("bps"). In addition, AGNC's weighted average floating receive rate increased (14) bps. Both movements were a positive trend as the spread between AGNC's fixed pay rate and floating receive rate continued to narrow.

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, I project AGNC will record a relatively unchanged net periodic interest costs of interest rate swaps expense for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is due to the following three assumed interest rate swap factors during the quarter: 1) slight increase in the average notional balance as AGNC remained fairly cautious regarding its risk management strategy; 2) increase in the weighted average fixed pay rate on all newly created contracts when compared to terminated/settled contracts; and 3) modest increase in the average floating receive rate on all contracts. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC had a net periodic interest costs of interest rate swaps expense of $50 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. This calculates to a decreased expense of ($1) million when compared to the prior quarter. This should be seen as a cautious projection (possibility of an even higher reduction within this secondary sub-account).

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC's interest rate swaps. Basically across all tenors/maturities, there was a material increase in the fixed pay rate of all interest rate payer swap contracts during the fourth quarter of 2016. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity towards the shorter-end of the yield curve (1 - 3 years) had a 20 - 65 bp increase during the fourth quarter of 2016. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity towards the longer-end of the yield curve (10 - 30 years) had a 80 - 95 bp increase during the fourth quarter of 2016. It should be noted these movements were extremely large for just one quarter.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC's second secondary sub-account had a net valuation gain of $895 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC's interest rate swaps had a total net valuation gain of $845 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 9/30/2016):

- Estimate of $18 Million; Range ($7) - $43 Million

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account "c)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial "up-front" costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking).

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the fourth quarter of 2016. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($0.7) billion as of 9/30/2016 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC had no interest rate payer swaption additions and $0.4 billion of interest rate payer swaption exercises, expirations, or terminations during the third quarter of 2016. As of 9/30/2016, AGNC's interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 5 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 7.0 years.

I am projecting AGNC's interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation gain of $18 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The probability of AGNC's interest rate swaptions being worthless decreased during the quarter. This is due to the fact AGNC's interest rate swaptions had an underlying weighted average fixed pay rate of 3.10% as of 9/30/2016. This percentage decreased by (28) bps during the third quarter of 2016 due to the exercised, expired, or terminated swaptions. In addition, as referenced above, the fixed pay rate of an interest rate swap of a similar tenor/maturity notably increased during the fourth quarter of 2016. Simply put, this increases the probability AGNC may exercise some (or all) of the company's interest rate swaptions prior to expiration. With that being said, there is still a chance some (or all) swaptions will expire worthless (ultimately management's decision).

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 9/30/2016):

- Estimate of $300 Million; Range $150 - $450 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate

- See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts "d)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company's investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as "security borrowing transactions" and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value ("FMV") based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the fourth quarter of 2016. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 9/30/2016: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of less than $0.1 billion; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($5.3) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($2.0) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account's face amount ("par"). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC increased the company's net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position from ($4.8) billion as of 6/30/2016 to ($7.3) billion as of 9/30/2016.

Three likely scenarios occurred within this derivative sub-account during the fourth quarter of 2016. If the assumption is made that AGNC switched back to a net long U.S. Treasury securities position towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, then the company would likely have a modest total net valuation gain for this derivative sub-account (lower end of my projected range). If the assumption is made that AGNC materially increased its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the first-half of the fourth quarter of 2016, then the company would likely have a very material total net valuation gain for this derivative sub-account (higher end of my projected range). If the assumption is made that AGNC maintained a modest net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position throughout most of the quarter, then the company would likely have a material total net valuation gain for this derivative sub-account. The amount of the total net valuation change would be dependent on the timing of the net long (short) positions as yields fluctuated throughout the quarter. These three scenarios are not "every" possible scenario that could have occurred within this derivative sub-account. However, I believe these three scenarios would have caused the greatest amount of FMV fluctuations. To put things in better perspective, yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities increased 79, 83, and 85 bps during the fourth quarter of 2016, respectively. Similar to fixed pay interest rate swap movements across basically all tenors/maturities, it should be noted these yield increases were extremely large for just one quarter.

Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC's U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation gain of $300 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. This should be seen as a cautious projection.

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically discussed above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. As such, these immaterial derivative sub-accounts will be omitted from any analysis even though a projected net valuation gain (loss) has been included in Table 4. This includes valuation projections on the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only ("IO") and principle-only ("PO") strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities ("VIE"); 3) REIT equity securities (no position as of 9/30/2016); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC's derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation gain of $683 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Brief Discussion of MTGE's and NLY's Derivatives Portfolio:

I see some general similarities between AGNC and the company's affiliate MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) regarding hedging strategies. However, there usually are a few differences between AGNC's and MTGE's derivatives portfolio as well. One minor difference was each company's TBA MBS position as of 9/30/2016 (proportionately speaking). As stated earlier, AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $14.9 billion as of 9/30/2016. This was equal to 33% of AGNC's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio. In contrast, MTGE had a net long TBA MBS position of $1.2 billion as of 9/30/2016. This was equal to 41% of MTGE's on-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio. Another difference to note was MTGE had a modestly lower net (short) interest rate swaps position as of 9/30/2016 when compared to AGNC (proportionately speaking). When all derivative sub-accounts are taken into consideration, AGNC and MTGE had a hedging coverage ratio as of 9/30/2016 of 75% and 58%, respectively.

When it comes to AGNC's sector peer NLY, I see a couple similarities and differences that would impact the derivative sub-accounts described above. I will note one similarity and one difference here. AGNC and NLY had a similar TBA MBS position as of 9/30/2016. As discussed earlier, AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $14.9 billion as of 9/30/2016. In comparison, NLY had a net long TBA MBS position of $16.0 billion as of 9/30/2016. Simply put, both AGNC and NLY continued to utilize the financing advantage of the TBA forward market. With that being said, due to the events surrounding MBS pricing during the fourth quarter of 2016 (will be discussed in PART 3), AGNC's and NLY's large net long TBA MBS position at the start of the quarter will "eat into" each company's derivative net valuation gain (impact to AGNC discussed earlier).

AGNC and NLY had a notable difference in each company's hedging coverage ratio as of 9/30/2016. As stated above, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 75%. In sharp contrast, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of only 49%. As such, NLY was more vulnerable if mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields modestly - materially increased during the fourth quarter of 2016. Simply put, this is exactly what occurred. As such, NLY's lower hedging coverage ratio at the start of the fourth quarter of 2016 was a disadvantage for the company which will likely lead to a lower total net valuation gain within its derivatives portfolio when compared to AGNC (proportionately speaking). Further analysis of NLY's MBS and derivatives portfolios was discussed within the following two-part article:

Side Note: Four remaining accounts within AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company's net income (loss) amount are the following: 1) management fee income; 2) compensation expense; 3) general/administrative expenses; and 4) income tax provision (benefit). While all accounts have been projected within Table 5 below, these four accounts are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

A) Net Income (Loss):

- Estimate of $816 Million; Range $566 Million - $1.07 Billion

- Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $2.44 Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range $1.69 - $3.20 Per Share

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High See Red Reference "A" in Table 5 Below Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net income for the fourth quarter of 2016. This information is provided in Table 5.

Table 5 - AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 5 is a summation of the following consolidated statement of comprehensive income accounts for the fourth quarter of 2016: 1) interest income of $310 million; 2) interest expense of $90 million; 3) loss on sale of agency securities, net of ($75) million; 4) gain on derivative instruments and other securities, net of $683 million; 5) management fee income of $4 million; 6) compensation expense of $10 million; 7) general/administrative expenses of $6 million; and 8) excise tax of $0. Therefore, when these eight accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC had net income of $816 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. After accounting for AGNC's quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of $2.44 per share.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the fourth quarter of 2016 (refer back to Table 5 above):

4) Quarterly Net Gain on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of $683 Million

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net income and EPS amounts for the fourth quarter of 2016 (also refer back to Table 5):

A) Quarterly Net Income of $816 Million and Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $2.44 Per Share

AGNC's projected net income of $816 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 is a notable improvement when compared to net income of $511 million for the third quarter of 2016. This is mainly due to AGNC's projected net valuation gain of $683 million pertaining to the company's derivatives portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2016. For the same account in the prior quarter, AGNC recognized a net valuation gain of only $242 million.

As stated in PART 1 of this article, AGNC's OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company's consolidated statement of comprehensive income but EXCLUDED from the company's net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I STRONGLY suggest holding off on a "final verdict" regarding AGNC's projected results for the fourth quarter of 2016 until PART 3 of this article is released. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC's"comprehensive income (loss)" amount is more important than the company's net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

Final Note: PART 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2016. As such, a "final" conclusion will not be provided yet. PART 3 of this article will just pick up where PART 2's analysis ends. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2016 and the company's CURRENT BV sometime in late January which will be available to readers prior to management's earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2016 in late January/early February.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

