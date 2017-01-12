Hess Corporation's Guyana Gold Mine

The Stabroek block remains one of the most exciting oil discoveries found in quite some time. I've written in detail about Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) and the Liza field in my Seeking Alpha articles found here and here. To most investors, the jury is out; Liza is a world class resource. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) agrees and has already contracted SMB Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY) to provide an FPSO (Floating Storage and Offloading) vessel for the Liza development subject to the final investment decision on Liza being made in 2017 (source: SBMoffshore.com). If Exxon Mobil gets approval from the board for this investment, the first phase of the Liza field will likely produce 100k barrels per day. Exxon Mobil has a 45% stake, Hess Corp 30% and CNOOC Ltd. (NYSE:CEO) has 25%. In my past articles, I have written in detail why Hess Corp is the right player to use when trying to gain exposure to Guyana black gold; it simply moves Hess Corps needle more than the others due to the size of the companies.

The government of Guyana is already licking their chops at the prospect of a new resource industry in the impoverished country. Kaieteur News has reported the government has green-lighted plans to build a 500mm onshore oil and gas facility 100 kilometers from the capital, Georgetown. This facility is a big deal for the poorest country in South America that has a GDP per capita of just $3,700 vs. their next door neighbor Venezuela at $14,500 per capital. The Liza field and Stabroek block is a big deal to the people of Guyana who's largest natural resource in economic terms has been gold for quite some time. Two years ago there was essentially no found Oil in Guyana. Now using the upper end of the Liza field oil deposit and current oil prices, each Guyana citizen would have 98k USD of oil if you broke it down per capita. To put that in context there is approximately 450k of oil for every Saudi Arabian citizen.

Again Liza represents just one discovery, and as I will talk about later, they are looking for more. The first production of Liza oil is expected in 2020, but it has become clear to me recently that offshore oil is the way to go. Even if fracking makes sense economically at $50-60 per barrel of oil the total human and environmental costs are significantly higher. Earthquakes, poisoned well water and waste disposal are just a few issues with fracking for oil that became popular in the continual United States, the list goes on far longer than just those. When offshore drilling is done right (see the movie Deepwater Horizon to see what happens when it is not) I believe it has the least environmental impact vs. alternatives. So what's next in the depths off of Guyana?

Payara to put Guyana on the Map?

The Liza field is a great find, the biggest in 2016 actually. In addition to being the biggest find its also one of the best in regards to liquid oil. They have been finding lots of deposits rich in gas in recent years, but deposits with lots of liquid concentrates have been few and far between. Hess/Exxon/CNOOC had some shade thrown at them when the Skipjack drilling results came back negative. These oil companies and the country of Guyana have high hopes for the waters off Guyana, and they plan to keep on drilling.

The Payara well was spud in mid-November, and I would expect to see results from this well in late Jan/early Feb. I think at the current time the share price of Hess Corp is moving more with the price of oil that the various Guyana findings. If Payara is another Liza, I really think it's going to be a game changer for the area and Hess Corp. I tend to like Hess Corp for the long term because of Guyana oil, other fields, and financial position but I'd have no qualms if a trader thought it might make sense to be long shares ahead of the Payara results. I tried a similar strategy on the Liza 3 results, but I think I got a bit lucky with oil prices after the OPEC output meeting.

I think the chances that Liza is the only significant oil field in the region are extremely low. When they find oil in a region, there is often a very good chance close by there is more. For example, it's not a coincidence; there are lots of rigs close by in the Gulf of Mexico or off Southern California. I thought it was interesting that on December 12th, 2016 Exxon told Stabroek News it had drilled Payara to its total depth yet told the paper they were evaluating results and wouldn't disclose findings (source: stabroeknews.com) and then on Dec 30th, 2016 the Guyana government greenlit the oil services facility. There's a pretty good chance Exxon has at least an idea what they have found at Payara, and I'm sure they are in contact with the government. The oil facility makes sense with just Liza, but it makes even more sense if Payara turns out to be a world class asset too. I'm not going to try and mind master this anymore; I'm going in long when the results come out. If the market takes it as a huge positive maybe, I'll make a small turn in HES shares, but I want to be a shareholder all the way to first production.

Hess Valuation:

I like Hess over the long term vs. its peers for its potential new fields, existing fields and its current financial backdrop against those same peers. Hess has been careful with debt and has one of the lowest Debt to Equity ratios on the street. I put together this table with some data I will be talking about:

NAME TICKER Mkt Cap Bn Px to CF Yr Prod BEO Reserves P/S Shares Out MM Debt To Equity HESS CORP HES 19.46 16.66 113.48 3.80 316.62 32.50 EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM 356.33 18.84 1,510.74 5.96 4,146.69 21.88 MARATHON OIL CORP MRO 14.81 13.84 141.54 3.19 847.21 39.22 CONOCOPHILLIPS COP 61.53 13.57 577.93 6.62 1,239.03 62.07 MURPHY OIL CORP MUR 5.30 14.73 59.23 4.50 172.20 57.65 NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL 15.89 9.75 149.46 3.29 429.70 78.44 Click to enlarge

Hess Corp price to cash flow is north of many of its rivals but still in the same ballpark. Hess produces approximately 115mm barrels of oil equivalent per year or nearly 6mm barrels per 1bn of Mkt cap. Hess sits within the range of its peer's when looking at this ratio as well. On metric I like looking at on Hess is when you look at reserves per share. Remember when Liza was confirmed at the higher end of the range that meant Hess reserves went up by 360mm BOE or 1.14 of Barrels per share. That's a huge increase for just one finding, Looking at Exxon even the massive Liza field only increased this metric by .13 for the company. If Hess and Exxon can find just one more field the scope of Liza (or just a combination of a few that adds up to a Liza) the companies reserves per share will be up with Exxon and Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP).

I maintain that I think there is a good chance Exxon and Hess find more fields off Guyana, the Liza field is too large a resource to just be a flash in the pan. Hess has also kept its Debt in check, and only Exxon has a lower Debt to Equity ratio. This low debt load will help Hess survive the recent slump in oil prices, and will help should they continue. The company's survival means it can benefit from Guyana further in the future; that part is pretty simple. I'm sure Exxon would be most happy if Hess Corp tripped up allowing Exxon to buy Hess assets in the region on the cheap. Hess low relative debt should ensure this doesn't happen, at least not for a very long time.

I also like Hess for the long term because of its size. It's small enough to benefit if Guyana ends up being gangbusters but it's big enough that you don't have to swing for the fences and pray they make it. Hess is going to be around for a very long time unless someone buys them out. Hess has already slimmed down, shedding assets and paying down debt, it's a much leaner and meaner company than before. Sure an investor could buy Exxon, sleep well at night and collect a 3.5% dividend, in today's low rate environment that's pretty good. I'd rather buy Hess Corp. earn the 1.65% dividend and have a chance for a double or maybe a triple if Guyana turns out well and oil prices recover.

Conclusion:

I'm pretty excited to see what Payara holds, even if it's not another field the scope of Liza. A second field that is economical to develop will completely change the region and Hess Corps prospects at the same time. Guyana reminds me of Ghana in the early 2000's, if you remember that period Ghana went from no deep offshore oil (discovered) to an estimated 5-7 Billion barrels of oil by the 2010's. Ghana is a bit different as there was near shore oil patches but the speed in which they are finding potential targets reminds me of that time.

The Stabroek Block is massive and stretches nearly the whole country of Guyana. Exxon and Hess are going to find another field there; I feel it's just a matter of when not if. Perhaps the initial results are encouraging, the 500mm USD facility is not just pocket money for the Government of Guyana. The decision to build such a facility will be applauded by the country if Payara comes up productive. I'm not going to go on some big conspiracy theory tirade, but it would surprise me if Exxon didn't at least know some information on the well at Payara. You can't buy Hess on one well alone, the Liza 3 well certainly helped my thesis and subsequent stock price. That being said oil did very well during my holding period.

Hess is a bet on an oil company with a solid balance sheet and exciting up and coming region that is Guyana. If Payara doesn't hold oil, the Stena Carron drillship will have another Target and one after that too. Hess's prospects in the region will look better after every success but trying to trade around them will be difficult if not impossible. I want to be long HES shares when the next well is found, and Hess Corps solid financial position gives me the confidence to wait around for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HES over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.