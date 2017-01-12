Sell Facebook? Au Contraire

This episode has been seen before, stay put or build more of your position in Facebook, but history says you only have till the end of the summer.

With a recent onslaught of articles calling to sell Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) based on projected growth slowing, it's time to revisit why Facebook is anything but a sell. First, let's establish why most folks are calling to sell your position, or their own, or in some cases both.

During the most recent earnings conference call, Facebook CFO David Wehner issued a statement laying out the company's plans to invest heavily while setting expectations for a decelerating growth in revenue:

...as I mentioned last quarter, we continue to expect that ad load will play a less significant factor driving revenue growth after mid-2017. Over the past few years, we have averaged about 50% revenue growth in advertising. Ad load has been one of the three primary factors fueling that growth. With a much smaller contribution from this important factor going forward, we expect to see ad revenue growth rates come down meaningfully. ...we anticipate 2017 will be an aggressive investment year. Adding top engineering talent remains one of our key investment priorities as we continue to execute on our 3, 5, and 10-year roadmap.

While we're taking in some of David Wehner's comments let's review some others he has made:

...we believe that we have very substantial growth opportunities in front of us and we plan to invest aggressively to capitalize on those opportunities. As such, we plan on [next year] being a significant investment year.

What you probably don't recognize right away is the immediate above comment was from 2014 talking about 2015. While 2015 only saw 25% net income growth compared to 2014's 96% growth, the biggest piece to the puzzle is examining what came of 2015's investment year. This can be found in 2016's earnings. As of right now, based on Q4 estimates, growth would land in the 160% range.

Let me think about this:

Facebook uses the same quarter in 2014 to call out 2015 as an investment year. As such 2015 returns only a growth of 25% in earnings but 2016 sees a 160% growth in earnings. Do I think Facebook invests wisely and with great results?

The answer is an adamant yes.

What about the stock performance? Between October of 2014 and now Facebook has returned 70%.

Not only does Facebook have great business results but it also has great shareholder results.

Sure, I agree past results are no indication of future performance; however, Facebook has established its ability to invest produces widely successful results. If today's date fell in 2014 and I was laying out this thesis I would have less history to fall back on; I would take a more cautious approach not knowing how management would perform and how the business would take to the investments. However, this is not today's situation.

Let's take another step keeping Facebook's track record of beating EPS estimates in 12 of the last 12 quarters in mind to understand if 2017 will be similar to 2015.

To keep the comparison consistent non-GAAP numbers will be used. Wall St. is expecting $5.18 in earnings for next year compared to this year's expected $4.09, giving us a year-over-year growth of 26.6%.

Hmmm. Very interesting.

It's almost like the Street and the market already know how to play this one. Given the drop in Facebook's share price since the third quarter earnings call I'd say the market adjusted its expectations and has valued it where 2017 will be earnings wise.

However, as 2017 wanes on, 2018 will come into light. Based on 2015's chart, things were pretty quiet until the summer where the stock began to take off as it factored in 2016's large expectation of refueled earnings - earnings that pleased.

Sell now? The market is laughing at you.

But what about revenue, something I've neglected to discuss thus far. It's a fair question and could influence 2017 and 2018's earnings.

I don't find it coincidence or carelessness the CFO used the words "ad revenue" in his description of revenue contribution. He wasn't talking about overall revenue; he was very specific and purposeful in using the category ad revenue.

This leaves the door open for other revenue streams to take part in driving growth. A year full of investments may see other products take up some slack where ad revenue may slow. What are those "other" products? A great question - one I took some time and in-depth explaining in my article about seeing all of Facebook's assets as future contributors to revenue.

Beyond revenue growth there is another key factor in Facebook's future earnings: margins. This, too, I already outlined and gave some foreshadowing of this article where I called it a terrible time to sell as the market had (and still has) yet to factor in the payoff year after investments take hold.

Could it be Facebook is coming into its next maturity phase where revenue is predicted to slow for good? Sure, I don't overlook that possibility but I challenge anyone who is expecting these investments not to pay off in the form of revenue and earnings to take a good, hard look at what Facebook is capable of.

Say 2017's 25% growth is followed up by only double that in 2018 - which wouldn't even be half of 2016's growth. A 50% growth of $5.18 would mean $7.77 in EPS for 2018, giving FB a forward P/E of 16 at today's prices. Given a company of its size having 50% earnings growth I would expect it would trade for closer to a 25 P/E or $194 a share in 2018 - a 55% gain from today and 25% on an annualized basis.

The possibility is always open for Facebook to fall short in its earnings but analysts and estimates are pretty accurate because Facebook is greatly predictable and follows a consistent seasonality. The probability of management suddenly falling off the track after showing they have precise vision and masterful execution puts this possibility in the low odds court.

Since I have never touched a single share of my Facebook position since IPO I will carry on by holding my position steady with no intention to sell in the foreseeable future. I may instead buy LEAP calls to position myself for the run I expect using January 2018 or 2019 options.

