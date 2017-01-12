Market-Maker Odds Of Price Gains Ahead For: Investment Industry Stocks

Looking for Winners? Skip to Figure 6. Concerned over a holding? Check if it is in Figures 2, 4, 6. Details in Figures 3, 5.

These Active Investment Management actions compare to same period buy&hold passive market price return CAGRs in SPDR S&P500 ETF SPY of 8%, worst drawdowns of -4.4%.

Forecasts of coming price ranges by market pros for the best of these stocks has won profits in 85% of 379 cases over the past 5 years.

Disclaimer:

This is an analysis of securities prices, not of the underlying economics behind the securities themselves. It draws from the informed, rational behavior of major investors as they adjust their holdings in multi-million dollar block trades, and the assistance provided them by the sell-side of the street market professionals in the block-trading community.

Here is how their prices moved in the past 52 weeks

The group has had a very good one-year up-move, and only a couple of present prices have given up more than they gained during the year.

Figure 1

Click to enlarge

source: Yahoo Finance

Here is how market pros see them likely to move soon (3 months).

Figure 2

Click to enlarge source: blockdesk.com

Upside forecasts expect more than enough to return to highs of the past 52 weeks in all but a few cases.

Those upsides are implied by Market-Maker [MM] hedging deals done to protect firm capital put at risk while aiding big-$ fund portfolio manager clients adjust their holdings.

Here are the specifics of their forecasts, with averages for the group and for market-index ETF SPDR S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Figure 3

Click to enlarge

source: blockdesk.com

Average price range size of 37% in ~3 months marks these securities as quite volatile and not suitable as buy&hold items.

But they do present attractive gain prospects, averaging targets 11+% higher, a Reward prospect. Against this a Risk exposure of -9% can be compared. That is the risk of the worst price drawdowns each issue encountered in the 3 months following prior forecasts like today's.

Not only for the stocks in the subject group, but at the bottom of the figure also an average of SPY, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF as an indication of a "market" average outlook. The group average is +3% better on reward and -5% worse on risk.

Their reward~risk co-ordinates are what is mapped in Figure 4.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

In the map, good is down and to the right. The diagonal is equality of risk and reward, with uncertainty increasing as it rises. Risk and reward, while of prime concern, are not the only considerations driving capital investment commitments.

Odds for profit and size of payoffs also impact choices. Here is how they and some other considerations, drawn from the experiences of prior forecasts like today's, may be of influence:

Figure 5

Click to enlarge

source: blockdesk.com

These are qualitative details, of passing interest for some investors, given the impact of their shorter-term presence in a portfolio of 50 to 100 issues being turned over 5 to 10 times in a year.

For others earlier in the wealth-building process, perhaps holding only a dozen names initially, their proportions of influence on the overall portfolio, even when briefly held, are worth more intensive consideration. Given the compounding effect of repeated commitments in a year, that proportional holding presence is even more important.

The columns of Figure 5 are numbered ( ) to simplify their identification when in combination with one another, or describing their role in the comparative evaluation and capital commitment process of selecting holding choices.

The (2) Range Index [RI] is a measure of the proportions of price change prospect seen in the current MM forecasts of near-term likely price extremes seen, as presented in Figure 2. Its RI value is the percentage of the whole forecast range that lies below the current price. It is a sort of common-denominator "price-tag" for the security's profit prospect, in terms of the potential price drawdown exposure that may have to be endured in attempting to capture the upside.

A zero RI occurs when the current market quote is at the bottom of the forecast range, 100 signifies the forecast range-top market price presence. A few red 130 values may appear, used as a method of identifying when current information for some reason is outside of our forecast quality control limits, and the most recent qualified forecasts are being shown on a "better than none" basis. We tend to exclude such situations from any commitment comparison conclusions.

The remaining columns are all averages of prior daily forecast samples having similar-level RIs during the past 5 years. Their sample size used here and total available daily forecast counts of the past 5 years are in (7).

The samples have been subjected to the TERMD portfolio management discipline. In it a holding is acquired at a cost of the closing price of the subject on the next day after the forecast, and is sold on the first closing day occurrence of a price at or above the top of the forecast range. If that has not occurred by the 63 rd market day (3 months) after the forecast, the holding is sold regardless of price gain or loss, to be immediately reinvested in a best available choice at the time, as would it be after reaching a sell target.

TERMD provides a directly-comparable standard of relative investment performance which includes both risk and reward components by recording what the average worst-case price drawdowns have been during the periods when positions were actually held. That statistic is shown in Figure 2, and is the risk component in the Reward~Risk Tradeoff map of Figure 3.

Another dimension of the risk component is how often a price-drawdown below cost remains at the 3-month ends of holding periods. Stated in positive terms, its complement is the Win Odds of (3). The profitability impact of such losses is included in the net % Payoffs of (4).

The ultimate price performance measure (6) of Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR] involves both time (5) and Payoff (4). Because of the powerful influence of (5) time in (6), the credibility of forecasts (8) is taken as what proportion of the upside price prospect shown in Figure 2 and comparison-mapped in Figure 3, has actually been delivered by the similar prior sample forecasts in (4).

This (8) is a key qualitative dimension, voided by any non-current (2)s, and impacted by (3). The ratio of forecast reward to experienced risk mapped in Figure 3 is quantified by the ratio in (9).

Everyone has his/her own balances of importance in these considerations. Think about where yours are.

A figure-of-merit [fom] combining odds, payoffs, availability, risk, is calculated (10) to provide an arbitrary "score" for each security. They are compared for the line items in Figure 5 as a bar graph in Figure 6.

Figure 6

Click to enlarge source: blockdesk.com

In addition to this ranking, compare any issue's details with the group's averages, and the "Market" averages via SPY forecasts, also offered as a norm.

In this group comparison, at this date, the Investment Industry stocks average show an average price relative to forecast expectations {RI of 29 in (2) of Figure 5} substantially cheaper than the big-cap market index ETF of SPY which is now up to 36.

On the minus side, the Investment Industry stocks group average Win Odds average of 65 (less than 7 out of 10) is worse than the SPY achievement of 70, and substantially less than the 80 out of 100 of the current top 20 ranked stocks and ETFs of the population's 2,608 issues.

But the big differences show up in (4), where achieved % net payoffs of the top-ranked 20 out of the population delivered +15.2% net gains from prior forecasts similar to today's, compared to the Investment Industry stocks group at +3.0%. The SPY did much worse , at +1.8%

Those % payoff differences are further magnified by their holding periods as the SPY's +1.8% is magnified only to a CAGR of +8%. The Investment Industry stocks group substantially bested that at 26%. The top 20's away out front prior payoffs expand enormously to a CAGR of +140%.

These are history of achievements past, not forecasts of what may be to come. (Each day's top 20 list is subscribe-able as market-pro's "Intelligence" at blockdesk.com.)

Conclusion

Figure 6 suggests the better choices on an arbitrary standard of quality factors integrated the way we put them together in fom (maybe not your way) would be Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), and Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

These are the top four dozen plus stocks in the sector by this ranking. Since nearly half of these have negative scores, those of interest not listed will have poorer outlooks. At present many in the group are not competitive in near-term price prospects.

But by stepping away from a choice focus restricted to Investment Industry stocks, we see 20 other stocks and ETFs currently available from the broader population with far more attractive wealth-building potential.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.