SunTrust On A Tear: Do The Fundamentals Support It?

Risks include growth of its consumer and C&I loan portfolios, while capital ratios remain below those of industry peers.

The bank’s cash balance accounts for about 60% of its share price and efficiency gains in the business have improved profit margins.

SunTrust’s stock has been among the best performers in the financial sector over the past year.

Central Argument : SunTrust's appreciation over the past year, and especially over the past two months, have created what appears to be a fully valued stock.

Overview

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) has been on a tear over the past six months, increasing 33%, and 43% over the past 52 weeks. A large part of it can be attributed to the recent rise in the financial sector over the past two months specifically. Anticipated support of an expansionary fiscal policy in the incoming administration has created expectations that growth and inflation should receive a boost, with accompanying increased rates, a steeper yield curve, and deregulation in the banking sector. Many industry peers have seen double-digit percentage growth in share prices since the November elections as well.

But part of the difference can be attributed to business improvements in SunTrust itself. The bank has a very strong liquidity position equal to about $34 per share, equal to about 60% of the stock's value. The company is currently trending along an 8% ROE and a profit margin of around 23% over the past four quarters. Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming loans comprising just 0.67% of total loans, with lower provision for credit losses mainly due to increasing asset quality in the residential loan portfolio.

In terms of higher risk exposure, commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan growth expanded 1.2% (1.6% in annualized terms) in the first nine months of 2016. Consumer loans expanded by 11.9% (16.2% annualized) and comprised 17.6% of the portfolio as of the end of Q3 2016, up from 16.3% at the end of Q4 2015.

(Source: company Q3 2016 10-Q filing)

The consumer loan profile is likely to expand further and represents one avenue to increase lending returns in a persistent ultra-low rate setting, but comes at the price of increased risk. Even so, SunTrust's risk profile remains low relative to that of peers, which would likely subject the company's earnings to less volatility in a downturn.

If there is any criticism to SunTrust from a financial perspective, specifically relative to its peers, it lies in the bank's relatively low capital ratios. Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") stands trends just below 10% on a fully phased-in basis, below the 13.1% ratio for all US banks.

Click to enlarge

(Source: bankregdata.com)

Part of management's tolerance for lower capitalization may stem from its diverse risk profile, with lower exposure to volatile sectors than many peers (e.g., energy) and limited sectoral concentrations generally.

Moreover, SunTrust's large but low-cost deposit franchise allows the bank to lend without overly compressing its margins in a low-interest environment. And even with a continuing low-interest regime, SunTrust employs swap derivatives in order to hedge away a degree of interest rate risk. Nonetheless, like virtually all lending institutions, the firm will be poised to benefit from higher interest spreads should rates rise in the US over the following year as expected.

Valuation

- Discounted cash flow

Valuing financial institutions via DCF can be done with just a few main items: net income, book value of equity or tangible book value of equity, return on equity, dividend payout ratio as a percentage of earnings, and a cost of equity to discount the cash flows back to the present.

Net income through the first nine months of 2016 came to $1.41 billion, putting the company at a pace to come in at around $1.85-$1.90 billion in earnings for the year. With book value of equity at around $24.4-$24.5 billion, this provides a return on equity of just under 8%. The company's forward-looking dividend comes to $1.04 per share, for a yield just under 2%. This would generate a retention ratio (percentage of a company's earnings that are retained) of about 73% based on an EPS of $3.80.

A stable payout ratio can be estimated by the equation: 1 - (long-run growth rate of economy) / (long-run ROE). If we take the US Federal Reserve's estimated long-run growth rate of 1.8% as accurate and SunTrust's long-run ROE at about 10%, this would suggest a payout ratio of 82%.

However, banks rarely pay out dividends that high. If earnings are valued at 15x, this would entail a payout ratio above 5%. A range of 2%-4% is more typical and retaining a higher level of earnings allows the bank to grow its book value of equity at a more rapid pace. In the model, I normalized the payout ratio from today's 27.4% rate to 50% by 2021 in the five-year projection period. The bank's current retention ratio (1 - 27.4% = 72.6%) combined with its ROE (8%) provides an expected annual growth rate in the book value of equity of 5.8% (72.6% * 8%).

If ROE normalizes to 10% by 2021-end, aided in part by somewhat higher interest rates and bank regulation, this would expect to generate earnings of about $3.0 billion, or above $6.00 per share. Median historical ROE tends to hover around the 10% level, with lower and upper quartile performance coming around 6% and 15%, respectively.

If I discount at a cost of equity of 10% (i.e., expected returns), I obtain a fair share price of around $47 (shares are $55-$56 at the time of writing).

(Source: author; units in millions aside from price per share)

Adjusting the return expectations by +/- 100 basis points generates a valuation range of $41-$55. Therefore, based on these assumptions, SunTrust would be trading at forward returns expectations of close to 9%.

- Earnings

Following from the assumptions listed above, year-end 2017 ("2017E") to year-end 2021 ("2021E") earnings run in an estimated range spanning from $3.94-$6.21 per share. SunTrust's earnings trade at a higher multiple than most banks (13x-16x), whereas for many, 9x-14x is more common. SunTrust is also one of the few banks that trades above book value, though many are coming close with the recent rise over the past two months. It may be a combination of asset quality, its low-cost deposit franchise, and a lower overall risk profile relative to peers.

Earnings of close to $4 per share at the end of 2017 valued at an expected multiple of 13x-16x would place shares at $51-$63.

Click to enlarge

If ROE was to normalize to 10% (up roughly 200 bps from today's levels), SunTrust could expect to return high-singles or low-double digits in terms of annualized returns:

If banks remain in the doldrums (i.e., economy remains stagnant) and ROE fails to improve, then returns expectations will remain in the low- to mid-singles moving forward.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Clearly, the market is pricing in higher rates and a more amenable lending environment ahead. A long position at this price would likely entail beliefs of upcoming 3%+ real growth in the US economy plus a more aggressive rate-hiking actions by the Fed over the coming quarters/years.

