Petrobras: Deleveraging Its Way To Success?

The company also has a high level of liquidity risk brought on most palpably by near-term debt maturations and potential upcoming litigation settlements related to outstanding SEC and DOJ cases.

Based on my current interpretation of Petrobras’s risk profile, the company should pay-down about $25 billion worth of debt to safely pare down a large portion of its credit risk.

Petrobras is currently in the process of deleveraging through a combination of operational and financial improvements, asset sales, debt refinancing, and other capital management tactics.

Thesis : Petrobras's (NYSE:PBR) main method of improving shareholders returns lies in a series of maneuvers designed to use free cash flow and excess capital to deleverage from its current debt base of around $124 billion. A successful deleverage can provide shareholders with upside close to $20 per share (even without revenue growth) but until there is material evidence that this can or will take place PBR will remain a speculative investment like practically all significantly overleveraged companies.

Overview

I wrote in a previous post that Petrobras could unlock a large amount of value by rebalancing its capital structure to a more efficiently managed level, potentially doubling (or near-doubling) share prices. Naturally, though, this will be a long and difficult task with the headwinds facing the business.

The company suffers from declining liquidity, with just two years of debt coverage. It is also constrained by high financial leverage, and its second consecutive year of negative earnings and negative free cash flow, against a backdrop of a volatile industry, mercurial domestic currency, and stressful economic environment. Brazil's recession now spans ten quarters in duration measured year-over-year.

With Petrobras's breakeven oil price at approximately $45, or $50-$52 if the cost of deep-water natural gas extraction is included, and crude prices hovering in the low-$50's since early December, the company's upstream operations remain pressured and will likely continue to be with the ongoing supply glut. Its downstream business is plagued by industry competition and flagging demand.

In October, Petrobras announced a new, more transparent fuel pricing policy that will be based on global market prices plus an additional premium to pass along a portion of trade and tax costs onto the customer. This was seen as a positive development for the company given the previous pricing policy was perceived as obscure and subject to political whims. In the past, the company has been criticized for selling fuel below equilibrium market prices in order to tamp down on domestic inflation. Fuel prices are of particularly significance as Brazil given rail and shipping are far less prominent modes of shipping products than road transportation. Accordingly, most goods are highly prone to volatility in price as a consequence of fuel price inputs. Therefore, investors in Petrobras always need to be cognizant that as a state-owned company (the Brazilian government owns over 60% of its voting shares), it can be used a conduit to guide favorable macroeconomic outcomes for the country as a whole.

The change reflects the growing competition of imported petrochemical products from lower-cost producers, which has been undermining the company's market position. Transparent fuel pricing will also help attract capital into its downstream operations (refineries specifically), which can help the company raise funds to assist in deleveraging the company.

While investors in Petrobras are faced with multiple headaches, there are still many positive aspects. The company has historically had dominant, monopolistic control over the Brazilian oil and petrochemical industry due to its size ($247.4 billion worth of assets as of the end of Q3 2016) and robust base of oil and fuel reserves at over 10.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company's deep-water drilling capabilities also place it at a competitive advantage to most other producers in the region. And although the Brazilian economy is struggling with its current fiscal situation and the government itself has a non-trivial default risk of its own, Petrobras's importance to Brazil provides a level of state-level backing that investors in private companies do not enjoy.

The company's current stance on capital spending is subject to debate, but I believe management is taking the right approach. Capital expenditures are currently low to improve operating margins and is on a southward trajectory in conjunction with additional asset liquidations. In part, this is a negative influence on the company's future financial health due to reduced quantities of production, reserves, and can lead to top-line stagnation/contraction. However, with the most pressing need to improve margins and de-lever, asset divestitures and a cutback on capital expenditures takes precedence over revenue growth.

Over 2017 and 2018, Petrobras will have $21.4 billion in debt payments due, which is barely under the company's Q3 2016 cash balance of $22.7 billion. Although 2016 saw asset sales of $13.6 billion to better account for its liquidity shortfall, the company plans to divest of another $19.5 billion by year-end 2018 to better shield against this risk. Petrobras also issued approximately $10 billion in unsecured subordinate debt to retire a portion of its near-maturity bonds and effectively push out the maturity profile of its debt.

With a struggling financial and operational profile, the company faces risks related to unguaranteed asset liquidations (or failure to sell at desired price levels) and with respect to the successful execution of its business plan dedicated to the five years' forward. Petrobras is also still under investigation by the US Securities Exchange Commission regarding accounting distortions and the Department of Justice concerning graft allegations. The prospect of one-time legal fees are especially onerous given the unknown timing and monetary penalty that could be placed on the company.

Even despite the legal issues, Petrobras has a clear focus toward improvement, especially as its domestic fiscal situation improves. Asset sales should continue to mitigate the company's liquidity risk, pricing policy transparency will work to instill investor confidence in the downstream operations, a moderation in the crude supply glut (if applicable) will assist its upstream assets, and further shrewdness with respect to debt refinancing, pay-down, and other forms of capital management should work to gradually rebalance its debt-heavy capital structure.

Below is my personal interpretation of the proper shape of Petrobras's capital structure curve, with optimal leverage at around a debt-to-capital ratio of approximately 20%, though anywhere in the "flat area" above that running from 20%-45% appears adequate. (A company's value is maximized when its weighted-average cost of capital ("WACC") is minimized.)

With $123.8 billion worth of short- and long-term debt outstanding as of the end of Q3 2016, the company's current debt-to-capital ratio is approximately 65%. A deleveraging down to the flat part of the curve would take a minimum of approximately $24.8 billion in debt pay-down.

Naturally, if we were to assume that Petrobras's financial performance is likely to be stormier than current market expectations - either for the sake of conservatism or out of genuine belief - to the point where net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) shrinks down to 3%, for example, the minimum point of the WACC versus debt-to-capital curve would consolidate toward the left end of the horizontal axis.

If NOPAT were to contract all the way to zero, the WACC versus debt-to-capital curve would simply be a straight upward-sloping line, with the stock price analog chart showing a steepening non-linear increase in share price as leverage is reduced.

In other words, companies with no free cash flow and little future hopes of generating a positive cash balance should not hold any quantity of debt.

Where Petrobras falls with respect to the shape of its own curve will rely on the success in navigating through its various headwinds and improving its financial and operational profile through the set of strategies currently in motion.

