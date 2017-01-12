Cisco: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

The company is heavily investing in its future, and the near term estimates are causing downward pressure for the stock price.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares slightly outperformed the broader market in 2016, as the company's stock price increased by ~15% while the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) increased by only ~11%, but I believe that CSCO shares will greatly outperform the market over the next three-to-five years because the company is the midst of a major transformation that has the potential to create a tremendous amount of value. However, investors should not expect for Cisco's stock price to shoot straight up from the current levels (~$30) because 2017 is anticipated to be a "challenging" year for the company.

Fiscal 2017, Short-term Pain For Long-term Gain

Cisco's stock price has been under pressure more recently, CSCO shares are down ~3% while the S&P 500 is up ~6% over the last three months, as the market started to price in expectations for a challenging year ahead for the company.

To this point, management provided the following full-year 2017 guidance during the recent conference call:

"We expect revenue to decline in the range of minus 2% to minus 4% year-over-year normalized to exclude the SP Video's CPE business for Q2, fiscal year 2016. We anticipate non-GAAP gross margin rate to be in the range of 63% to 64% and the non-GAAP operating margin rate is expected to be in the range of 29% to 30%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate is expected to be 22%. Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.57."

No matter how you slice it, 2017 is projected to be a lackluster year for this tech giant. In addition, analyst estimates show that Cisco is only expected to grow EPS by under 1% YoY, which is significantly below the industry average.

However, and more importantly, investors must remember that Cisco is in the middle of a restructuring plan that will help transition the company from a stodgy old hardware company to a company that will rely more on recurring revenue streams, i.e. platform model, in several key growth industries (more on this below). Therefore, Cisco is not expected to have a tough year simply because the company's businesses are in decline, but instead, the year ahead is expected to be challenging because management decided to turn their attention away from the legacy businesses and focus more on the real long-term growth opportunities. As such, management is willing to deal with the short-term stock price pain in order to better position Cisco for the future, which will allow for the company to create substantial long-term shareholder value.

"We have also continued to manage our portfolio by optimizing our cost base in lower growth areas so as to invest further in key priority areas such as security, IoT, collaboration, next-generation data center, and cloud. These areas are delivering the most value for our customers and, we believe, will drive our future growth and create long-term value for our shareholders." -- Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, 2016 Annual Report

The Investments Being Made Today Will Be The Key Growth Drivers Of Tomorrow

Cisco's management team is consistent in touting their approach to innovation -- build, buy, partner, invest, and co-develop --as a strategy that will allow for the company to continue to be a leader in the ever-changing digital world. Throughout 2016, Cisco stayed true to its innovation strategy and put some serious capital to work on building out several key businesses, as the company invested more than $6b in research and development. To look at one component of the innovation strategy, the slide below lists the acquisitions that were made in fiscal 2016.

(Source: Cisco's 2016 Annual Report)

This is a busy slide, but, in my opinion, it shows how committed this management team has been at acquiring companies in key growth areas. Most of these acquisitions will not move the needle this year, or even in the next few years, but I do believe that these acquisitions, along with the other transactions being made to jump start innovation, will help management better position Cisco for the future.

In my investment thesis for Cisco, I keep coming back to the opportunities that the company has in the Internet of Things, or IoT, industry. The projections for the IoT industry are all over the place, but almost every estimate shows a significant amount of growth potential for the companies operating in this space. For example, I wrote an article on General Electric (NYSE:GE) that highlighted the conglomerate's opportunities in the Industrial Internet of Things, or IIoT, space and I was blown away with the growth expectations for this industry. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) recently estimated that the IIoT could add trillions to the global economy by 2030. The crazy thing to think about is that the IIoT is only a subsection of the entire IoT industry, so, in my opinion, Cisco has a real chance to jump back into growth mode in 2018 and beyond. Plus, Cisco has a leg up on the other technology outfits because the company is already widely viewed as the go-to player in the IoT industry.

(Source: ZK Research; via NetworkWorld)

If Cisco is able to properly re-position its businesses over the next few years, the opportunities that the company has in the IoT space have the potential to materially increase the company's long-range earnings potential.

This All Sounds Good, But Are CSCO Shares A Buy?

Let me start by saying, it depends. Investors may want to look elsewhere if they want to get rich in 2017 because I do not anticipate significant stock price growth in the current year. On the other hand, I do believe that Cisco shares are a great long-term buy at today's price for three main reasons:

1. Paying Investors To Be Patient - Cisco is already paying an above-average dividend (~3.5%) and some in the financial community are projecting for the company to raise its dividend by 15% in the near future. Therefore, investors are being paid to wait out the restructuring plan.

2. Overseas Funds - There is a chance that Cisco will be given an opportunity to repatriate its overseas funds at a more-favorable tax rate, and investors will be the beneficiaries, as described by Mr. Chuck Robbins in this interview, if the president-elect comes through on his campaign promises.

3. Valuation - Cisco is currently trading at an attractive price-to-earnings ratio, especially when compared to the industry average.

Cisco is trading at a slight premium to HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), but, in my opinion, Cisco is a best-of-breed company in several key areas so the slight premium is warranted (and will expand).

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Cisco's long-term business prospects, especially in the IoT industry, but I fully expect for 2017 to be a challenging year for the company. Management expects for the company's top-line to decline and for the bottom-line to be flattish, so investors should plan for Cisco to have an "investment year". However, it is important to remember that this company is a major player in the industries that will matter in the years ahead so the 2017 headwinds should be considered short-term concerns.

Cisco is a core holding in my R.I.P. Portfolio, so my money is where my mouth is. Moreover, I plan to grow this position in the quarters/years ahead. In my opinion, investors with a long-term perspective should treat any significant dips as buying opportunities because Cisco's story is intact.

