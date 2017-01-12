Berkshire Hathaway B Shares Are Undervalued - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/11/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, January 11.

Bullish Calls

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): Cramer thinks the stock is undervalued.

Wisconsin Energy (NYSE:WEC): It's a good company. Buy as it comes lower.

SAP (NYSE:SAP): They are doing well. Cramer is bullish on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) too.

Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD): It's a little overvalued, but it can be bought as it comes lower.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR): It's a good infrastructure play.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): The company has got its act together and is fixing the balance sheet. Cramer likes copper and thinks FCX can go higher.

Bearish Calls

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR): Cramer prefers Dominion (NYSE:D) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH): The company has not been able to show the numbers and Cramer is disappointed with it. Don't buy.

