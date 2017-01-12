Berkshire Hathaway B Shares Are Undervalued - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/11/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Cramer is a fan of SAP.

American Electric Power and Dominion are good utility stocks.

Don't buy Halyard Health.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, January 11.

Bullish Calls

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): Cramer thinks the stock is undervalued.

Wisconsin Energy (NYSE:WEC): It's a good company. Buy as it comes lower.

SAP (NYSE:SAP): They are doing well. Cramer is bullish on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) too.

Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD): It's a little overvalued, but it can be bought as it comes lower.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR): It's a good infrastructure play.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): The company has got its act together and is fixing the balance sheet. Cramer likes copper and thinks FCX can go higher.

Bearish Calls

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR): Cramer prefers Dominion (NYSE:D) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH): The company has not been able to show the numbers and Cramer is disappointed with it. Don't buy.

