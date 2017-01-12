Weight Watchers Short Interest Leaps To 17.2 Million Shares

Last night after the bell, the Nasdaq and NYSE short interest data for the period ending 12/30/2016 was released. Like a kid counting down the days for Christmas morning, I have been eagerly awaiting the release of this data. Per the WSJ, we now know that Weight Watchers' (NYSE:WTW) short interest leapt from 15.25 million shares to 17.2 million shares for the period ending 12/30/2016. Although, I speculated using information from a 12/23/2016 Barron's article that short interest could be close to 19 million, we now have confirmation the shorts were in fact adding in the face of the December 22nd pop.

Enclosed below are two snapshots from the WSJ showing the 12/30/16 short interest and its increase from 12/15/2016.

For perspective, WTW's short interest on 11/30/16 was 13.9 million shares. So during the month of December 2016, WTW's short interest has increased by 3.3 million shares. This is significant because it confirms, at least in my subjective mind, how nervous the hedge fund shorts are from letting the proverbial short squeeze levee break. These 3.3 million shares that were shorted has been enough to keep from the flood waters from cresting onto the shore, but because the fundamentals are turning, I continue to adamantly believe that the hedge funds have miscalculated. Perhaps, badly.

I am not going to rehash the math and rewrite the moving parts of the physical supply and demand of Weight Watchers' stock float. Instead, interested readers can get up to speed by reading: My Spidey Sense Suggest Weight Watchers' Shorts Are Nervous, published exclusively here on Seeking Alpha on December 29, 2016.

Switching gears: within the comments section of December 22, 2016 article: Time For An Epic Short Squeeze piece, I have got into a fun exchange of ideas with hedge fund manager and occasional SA contributor, Suhail Capital. The latest commentary between Suhail and me has also spilled over to the comments section of my January 3, 2017 article: Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In.

Suhail Capital made the fair initial comment that my Epic Short Squeeze piece was thin on details and not very well done. As a point of clarification, and I did a poor job of capture this in that piece, I too was super bearish on WTW at $18 and then again at $23 in late October and then early November 2015. Please see the snapshots. I neglected to include this information in the Epic Short Squeeze piece, hence why when I decided to get long WTW at $11.50 after not owning shares since the summer of 2014 and very publicly doubting the initial Oprah short squeeze, my 180 degree shift was significant, at least in my mind.

So perhaps, your beloved author, has an inflated sense of his analytical abilities to pick stocks, or I did a poor job of providing the context of how I have following the company since early 2014. That is neither here nor there, and I am on stage and on the record long Weight Watchers at $11.50 and then again at $11.75, so I will either look like a genius or a complete jack@ss. Either way, I am very confident in my research and work, but I will admit and accept defeat if WTW doesn't beat Q4 2016 consensus estimates and if they don't provide strong FY17 guidance relative to consensus estimates. Perhaps, I have miscalculated and will look foolish. If so, we are long and we will get stung in our pocketbook.

In terms of imagery, I am having fun writing this piece, with Chariots of Fire on in the background. So beside the short interest information, I write to present the court of public opinion with some more qualitative, albeit anecdotal evidence. At the end of the day, after I pick up our two sons from daycare, on our 45 minute drive home, we occasionally listen to podcasts. We currently are blessed with a 13 month old and 3.5 years old, so if we aren't discussing the events of our oldest's day or listening to Raffi, we tune into the brilliant and insight Tom Ashbrook and his On Point show via a recorded podcasts. Incidentally, or perhaps call it ironically, when I opened the podcast feed on my iPhone app, on Tuesday, the show that appeared at the top of the screen was The Making of "Making Oprah". I listened to half of it before we pulled into our driveway. However, at the risk of generalizing, I would argue many hedge fund shops are run by alpha males, and perhaps, just perhaps, they are naively underestimating Oprah. Within the podcast, author Jenn White magically articulates the secret sauce behind remark phenomenon of the Oprah show. I am not sure if these hedge fund folk realize that during Oprah's pinnacle, she was averaging a weekly viewership of 40 million. Moreover, Oprah's authenticity, life long struggle with weight, and her pioneering of the empowering women movement are powerful forces that can't be underestimated. Also, my mother in-law has informed me that see love the Connect App, which see calls the Facebook of Weight Watchers and she mentioned that Oprah delivers a weekly 30 minute podcast to subscribers.

In closing, to the hedge fund shorts, I will see you on the battlefield. Good luck and please no more naked shorting.

