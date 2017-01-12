Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q4 2016

Every quarter I like to review baby DivHut's portfolio and dividend income. With the start of the new year, it's time, once again, to look back at the fourth quarter of 2016 and see how the portfolio has fared. Generally speaking, there is not much change in his portfolio on a month-to-month basis as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him every month.

Still, with dividend reinvestments, stock spin-offs and a couple of small buys I made, his portfolio continued to grow in size from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily capital appreciation rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever increasing passive income stream. With that being said, let me point out some of the changes to his portfolio from last quarter.

First, baby DivHut enjoyed his very first stock spin-off when he received 14.3245 shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) as a result of his Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) ownership. Next, I added 2 shares each of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to further diversify his relatively small portfolio. All holdings are set to automatically reinvest dividends.

Let's take a look at baby DivHut's current holdings, sector allocation and dividend income for 2016.

Portfolio

Symbol Description Quantity Cost Basis Market Value Cost/Share Gain or Loss ABBV ABBVIE INC. 2.0000 $124.02 $122.28 $62.01 (-$1.74)

(-1.40%) ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 8.9858 $336.63 $369.14 $37.46 +$32.51

9.66% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 15.2221 $1,014.17 $1,440.77 $66.62 +$426.60

42.06% EMR EMERSON ELEC CO. COM 37.3804 $1,943.84 $2,151.99 $52.00 +$208.15

10.71% GIS GENERAL MLS INC. COM 2.0000 $122.43 $121.96 $61.22 (-$0.47)

(-0.38%) ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WKS INC. 6.2469 $523.46 $769.37 $83.80 +$245.91

46.98% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 8.3644 $837.96 $959.65 $100.18 +$121.69

14.52% UL UNILEVER PLC - ADR 13.2169 $524.21 $543.88 $39.66 +$19.67

3.75% VFC V. F. CORP. 27.4367 $1,750.61 $1,440.98 $63.81 (-$309.63)

(-17.69%) YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 14.4460 $759.65 $931.62 $52.59 +$171.97

22.64% YUMC YUM CHINA HLDGS INC. COM 14.3245 $324.66 $373.30 $22.66 +$48.64

14.98% Click to enlarge

Total Investment Balance: $9,224.92

Gain or Loss: $963.28

Grand total for 2016 dividends: $230.37 an increase of 271.3% from 2015.

Sector Allocation

Sector Sector % Market Value Industrials 47.29% $4,362.13 Consumer Cyclical 29.77% $2,745.89 Healthcare 15.73% $1,451.06 Consumer Defensive 7.22% $665.84 Click to enlarge

Of course, this portfolio is not complete by any means. There are quite a few stocks I would like to add to his portfolio over the coming months and years in sectors he already owns as well as some others like finance and utilities to name a couple. In the meantime, as I mentioned above, I'll let all dividends received automatically reinvest and I'll average down his cost basis on any stocks in the red when I can.

What do you think about baby DivHut's portfolio and sector allocations? Please let me know below.

