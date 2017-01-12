Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q4 2016

Every quarter I like to review baby DivHut's portfolio and dividend income. With the start of the new year, it's time, once again, to look back at the fourth quarter of 2016 and see how the portfolio has fared. Generally speaking, there is not much change in his portfolio on a month-to-month basis as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him every month.
Still, with dividend reinvestments, stock spin-offs and a couple of small buys I made, his portfolio continued to grow in size from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily capital appreciation rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever increasing passive income stream. With that being said, let me point out some of the changes to his portfolio from last quarter.
First, baby DivHut enjoyed his very first stock spin-off when he received 14.3245 shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) as a result of his Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) ownership. Next, I added 2 shares each of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to further diversify his relatively small portfolio. All holdings are set to automatically reinvest dividends.
Let's take a look at baby DivHut's current holdings, sector allocation and dividend income for 2016.
Portfolio
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Quantity
|
Cost Basis
|
Market Value
|
Cost/Share
|
Gain or Loss
|ABBV
|ABBVIE INC.
|2.0000
|$124.02
|$122.28
|$62.01
|(-$1.74)
(-1.40%)
|ABT
|ABBOTT LABORATORIES
|8.9858
|$336.63
|$369.14
|$37.46
|+$32.51
9.66%
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC.
|15.2221
|$1,014.17
|$1,440.77
|$66.62
|+$426.60
42.06%
|EMR
|EMERSON ELEC CO. COM
|37.3804
|$1,943.84
|$2,151.99
|$52.00
|+$208.15
10.71%
|GIS
|GENERAL MLS INC. COM
|2.0000
|$122.43
|$121.96
|$61.22
|(-$0.47)
(-0.38%)
|ITW
|ILLINOIS TOOL WKS INC.
|6.2469
|$523.46
|$769.37
|$83.80
|+$245.91
46.98%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|8.3644
|$837.96
|$959.65
|$100.18
|+$121.69
14.52%
|UL
|UNILEVER PLC - ADR
|13.2169
|$524.21
|$543.88
|$39.66
|+$19.67
3.75%
|VFC
|V. F. CORP.
|27.4367
|$1,750.61
|$1,440.98
|$63.81
|(-$309.63)
(-17.69%)
|YUM
|YUM! BRANDS INC.
|14.4460
|$759.65
|$931.62
|$52.59
|+$171.97
22.64%
|YUMC
|YUM CHINA HLDGS INC. COM
|14.3245
|$324.66
|$373.30
|$22.66
|+$48.64
14.98%
Total Investment Balance: $9,224.92
Gain or Loss: $963.28
Grand total for 2016 dividends: $230.37 an increase of 271.3% from 2015.
Sector Allocation
|
Sector
|
Sector %
|
Market Value
|Industrials
|47.29%
|$4,362.13
|Consumer Cyclical
|29.77%
|$2,745.89
|Healthcare
|15.73%
|$1,451.06
|Consumer Defensive
|7.22%
|$665.84
Of course, this portfolio is not complete by any means. There are quite a few stocks I would like to add to his portfolio over the coming months and years in sectors he already owns as well as some others like finance and utilities to name a couple. In the meantime, as I mentioned above, I'll let all dividends received automatically reinvest and I'll average down his cost basis on any stocks in the red when I can.
What do you think about baby DivHut's portfolio and sector allocations? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above.