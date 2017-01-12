Focus On Energy And Bank Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (1/11/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, January 11.



The averages fell on Wednesday after Trump's conference where he called for more price competition for drug companies. The market ultimately finished higher with tech stocks leading the way. "I bet Health and Human Services is going to do something about this whipping boy that will involve substantive rollbacks before this episode is over," said Cramer.

Just because Trump is pro-business, it doesn't mean he is pro-stocks. He believes that everyone does well when businesses are better, even if it means some industries have to be punished. Cramer believes that Trump doesn't care for costs and benefits of orphan drug status and hence healthcare stock owners have to be cautious. If there are taxes on imports, retail will not be able to make money.

"If you are picking individual stocks beyond just the S&P 500 index funds that I always stress for your retirement, you want to avoid mall-based retailers or drug stocks," said Cramer.

Trump's cabinet appointments suggest that he wants the oil & gas companies to work. Therefore, energy and bank stocks are on the sweet spot and investors should buy those if they go down on upcoming earnings.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Break-ups of companies always brings value for shareholders. When Honeywell (NYSE:HON) had a failed merger attempt with United Technologies, it made a new plan to spin off its nylon and fertilizer business as a separate company called AdvanSix.

"I could see how a fresh spinoff like AdvanSix might seem enticing, but at this point, I think it's too speculative to recommend after such an epic run," said Cramer.

Their main product is called nylon six, a popular form of nylon used in everything from toothbrushes to guitar strings. It accounts for approximately 45% of the company's overall revenue and the rest comes from fertilizers and various chemical intermediates.

They make all their products in the US which keeps them off the Trump radar and have a vertically integrated business model, which means they control their supply chain.

In a good economic environment, AdvanSix will move higher. Cramer would like to see the stock come in lower before buying it.

Obamacare Repeal

President-elect Trump wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act after taking office, although there are no clear plans what will it be replaced with. "We are looking at a very confused environment for the health care sector, especially the health maintenance organizations that are so heavily impacted by the law," said Cramer.

No one knows what will happen to the millions of people who will lose insurance coverage and subsidies. This a problem for health care stocks too as laws and policies govern healthcare.

In Cramer's opinion, the only winner of this group is UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) even though it is up 14% since the election. The company has removed itself from all healthcare exchanges although other competitors are still participating and profiting from the exchanges making them vulnerable to the repeal of Obamacare.

Cramer thinks Trump's administration can go to UnitedHealth as the company has been very critical of the Affordable Care Act. The Act prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage or charging higher premiums to those with pre-existing conditions. Many companies had pulled out of the exchange or charged high premiums as not enough young people were signing up.

"Repealing the Affordable Care Act would probably be a wash for most of the industry," said Cramer. UnitedHealth is the best of breed play as it is the nation's largest provider of health insurance. Its pharmacy benefit manager division Optum is good. The company is also diversifying itself into other areas.

"UNH reports next Tuesday, so you might want to scale into this one slowly, just in case the market doesn't like what management has to say," added Cramer.

CEO interview - Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

If the NFIB small business optimism indicator is to be believed, it's a good sign for technology companies like Pegasystems. They develop custom applications for marketing, sales, customer relationship management and business process optimization and have clients like AIG, PayPal and Kraft. Cramer interviewed CEO Alan Trefler to find out what lies ahead.

"We have three core technologies that we have put together into one unified platform. Very different from our competitors, which have bought lots of stuff and stacked them and stitched them together," said Trefler.

He added that he is not a fan of mergers in the software industry as it hurts the quality and evolution of the software which in turn hurts the long-term prospects of the industry. Companies do better when they evolve by focusing on the customer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN): Their numbers are not strong and Cramer thinks their same-store sales are just about okay. He wouldn't buy.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It's a good buy even near its 52-week high.

Synergy Pharma (NASDAQ:SGYP): It's a speculative buy.

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): Cramer thinks the stock is a buy despite the disappointing trial.

