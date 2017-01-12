The Market Is Wrong: Pharmaceuticals Will Rally Under Trump

By Parke Shall

It certainly looks as though it is shaping up to be an interesting upcoming four years. With the way that the market reacted to President elect Trump's presser yesterday, it is going to be tough to make it through these next four years without the occasional jolt of volatility. We think that the market in general is going to experience a lot more volatility under a Trump presidency it because when he speaks, the market perceives him to mean what he says and the market does not discount the fact that he may not follow through with what he is suggesting. If he says it at a press conference, the market is going to take it seriously and react.

We saw this yesterday when Mr. Trump started off his press conference by making a small statement about pharmaceutical companies. All he said was "they are getting away with murder" and the entire industry crashed mid day. Take a look at the below chart of the biotechnology index, alongside some pharmaceutical names that we watch, all with sharp declines in the middle of the day yesterday.

Trump has talked about taking on the pharmaceutical industry for the last few months and made it a part of his campaign nearing the election. We did note in a previous article that we didn't think his tone was as violent as people thought it was with regard to the industry, but the market does hate volatility and that's exactly what Mr. Trump is bringing to the picture with the pharmaceutical sector.

We don't necessarily think that Mr. Trump is going to be terrible for the pharmaceutical industry. We actually think that part of his administration's plans could be beneficial to the pharmaceutical industry and that some of these inflammatory comments may present opportunistic buying opportunities for investors that have a longer-term horizon and are not put off by Trump's inflammatory sounding comments. We wanted to take a second and review why this president, who everyone thinks is going to be a negative for pharmaceuticals, may actually wind up being a positive.

The first reason is that we don't think Trump really wants to attack the industry as badly as he is making it sound. He spoke very fondly of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) while he was on the campaign trail and sounded more disappointed, instead of mad, that they needed to domicile themselves overseas for tax purposes. He stated over and over that all he wanted to do was bring the business back to the United States.

This may have been a negative months ago under the Obama administration, where these companies would have been taxed to death to bring their companies back to the United States, but under a Trump administration we are anticipating new rules that will allow countries to repatriate cash and benefit from lower corporate tax rates here in the United States. If the United States isn't as bad of a place to do business for corporations as it was over the last four years, it may not be such a negative for companies domiciled overseas to make their way back to the United States. Many companies based right here in the United States have rallied over the last month in anticipation not only of these corporate tax cuts, but also of coming deregulation in their respective industries.

Here is what the ideas of deregulation and tax cuts have done to other sectors over the past month,

As baffling as it is to think about it right now, we may even see new regulations in the pharmaceutical industry that may help spur and encourage new business.

Though we can't think of any industry specific deregulation that could benefit pharmaceuticals, we do know that the entire tone of the presidency is going to be pro-business. We think this should excite businesses across the board, including those in the healthcare space. We believe that at his core, Mr. Trump wants all businesses (including pharmaceuticals) to find new levels of success under his presidency.

The market is trading like Mr. Trump has it out for the pharmaceutical industry, but we think it is mostly just rhetoric. Mr. Trump spent his entire campaign talking about Ford and General Motors shipping jobs to Mexico and overseas. He resolved his conflict with both of these companies in a series of quick meetings before he even assumed office. Mr. Trump is an efficient business person, he likes to arrive at solutions quickly, and when he does he appears to move on and keep the ball rolling.

We think this is exactly what will happen with the pharmaceutical sector. He will probably come out and give the sector grief on more than one occasion going forward, opportunities that we may look at as potential buying opportunities. From there, once Mr. Trump has resolved his outstanding conflict with the industry, we expect him to arrive at a resolution with a select few number of companies, make a statement, and then move on to other problems that he will have to deal with.

The market is trading like his entire administration is based around changing the pharmaceutical industry, which we can assure you, it is not.

All in all, we thought yesterday's move for the pharmaceutical industry may have been a bit excessive and we are actually optimistic about what Mr. Trump can do for the pharmaceutical industry, as well as all businesses, going forward. We would not write off his ability to help transform a sector in order to make it even more successful than it already once was going forward. The problem is that a lot of investors know that the entire sector and its profits are built on scheming and kickbacks. Whether or not this behavior comes to an end is up in the air for debate. However, we are confident Mr. Trump's ability to find a net positive result for the sector moving forward from here and we will look at bad headlines as an opportunity to buy longer-term cash generative pharmaceutical investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.