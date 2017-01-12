5 Random-Walking Funds

During my years on the stock exchange I gradually refined my trade selection methodology after learning from experience and building on my mistakes. I came to understand that my biggest winning trades were the ones that were both sound from a fundamental and from a statistical point of view. So, now when I am considering a new security to buy or sell, I always try to look at it through both the fundamental and the statistical prism. That is especially true for closed-end funds (CEFs).

For those instruments you can usually compare the market price to the fund's NAV and see whether the fund is trading at a premium or a discount. I would normally expect for CEFs to track their NAVs closely, but in my experience I have learned that it's not always the case. Even if the market price does not track the NAV closely, usually the premium or discount that the fund trades at remains relatively stable over time. In either case, when I know that the market price has a stable relationship with the NAV, then I know that I have a strong fundamental base to step on.

If the CEF I am considering is not closely tracking its NAV, then there is still a way to trade the fund. In those cases I usually manage to find a benchmark that the CEF moves with statistically. If the fund and the benchmark are also close in terms of investment strategy, sector exposure, diversification and so on, then I feel even more confident because there is an underlying fundamental to support the statistical relationship. Of course, relying just on a connection between the fund and the benchmark to initiate a trade is less than ideal, but I have found this approach to have been profitable in the past.

Sometimes, however, nothing seems to work. The CEF neither tracks its NAV, nor a benchmark. Then my methodology just breaks down and I prefer to stay on the sidelines. In this article, I want to share with you 5 funds that are untradable using my methodology and appear to just move randomly, driven mostly by technicals, not the funds' underlying holdings. I find those funds difficult to trade and I am hoping that by discussing them with you I would get some suggestions as to how I can improve my methodology so as to capture those seemingly "random walking" CEFs.

The funds

In the table below you can find the five funds exhibiting the random walk behavior I am talking about. Click to enlarge Source: Author's software

As you can see, the CEFs on the list are not moving with their selected benchmark. And those benchmarks were the best ones I could find from a statistical standpoint. For three of the funds (PGP, CLM and IID) the selection was based on the high correlation between the funds' NAV and the benchmark. For the other two funds (HTY and FMY) the benchmark was selected based on its relatively good historical correlation with the market price of the funds. Despite the carefully selected benchmarks, however, the overall correlations of the five funds with those benchmarks seem quite low.

What is really stunning about all five funds is how low their correlation is with respect to their NAV. It is not only low, it is negative, which makes absolutely no economic sense to me. One would expect CEFs to track closely their NAVs under normal circumstances. Maybe some would trade at a premium and others at a discount, but at least the discount and premium would remain relatively stable over time. That's not the case with the funds on the list above.

So, my dilemma here is what to do with these five random walk funds. How to trade them? And also, why don't they behave the way they should according to financial logic? I am going to leave those questions unanswered here and I implore my readers to share their insights in the comment section below. I would really appreciate any thoughts on the matter.

Conclusion

With time I have developed a methodology that works pretty well in selecting securities to trade. That methodology is not working for all instruments and that is fine with me. I am not a person that is satisfied with the status quo, however, and I am constantly looking for ways to improve my trading approach.

In this article I have shown five CEFs that don't seem to conform to any financial logic and seem to move driven mostly by technicals and not fundamentals. I want to and I am trying to understand those funds in order to further develop my methodology, but I don't seem to grasp what is driving them. I would really appreciate it if any of my readers could help me decipher those CEFs.

