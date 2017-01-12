Your New Year's Anti-Resolutions

Well, here we are almost halfway through January.

How are your New Year’s resolutions working out for you?

Whether you want to lose weight, save more, learn something new or just be a better version of yourself, the start of a new calendar year seems to always get us thinking about what we want to do different in the year ahead.

Yet, as many of you know – and have perhaps experienced – many resolutions never amount to more than something we think or say we want to do.

In fact, many resolutions don’t survive more than a couple of weeks into a new year.

For instance, maybe you’ve heard this one:

I’m opening a gym called “Resolutions.” It will have exercise equipment for the first 2 weeks in January and then turn into a bar for the rest of the year.

With this in mind, I’d like to offer up some anti-resolutions for your consideration.

Think of these as things you don’t want to begin doing. Or change how you do them.

Instead, these are things you should stop doing, in my humble opinion.

If this article had a theme it would be, Stop Making Your Money Harder Than It Has To Be.

It’s been said that successful investing is as simple as “buying low and selling high.”

But I disagree with this sentiment. Buying low and selling high is really all about money.

Successful investing, from my perspective, is about enabling you to live life on your terms. It’s a key ingredient in financial independence, something that many folks tell me is important in your life.

So to be a more successful investor, I would urge you to stop:

Making investment decisions based on the news and current events

Using or accepting recommendations to use high cost investments

Trying to time the right time to get out of (or back into) the market

Focusing solely on performance. Performance is yesterday’s news and doesn’t help you plan for tomorrow’s goals

Thinking that having more than one financial advisor is a form of diversification. It isn’t

Making decisions based on Jim Cramer or Money Magazine or any other form of mass media

Relying on the hope of beating the market with active management

But of course, taking care of your life (and your money) is about more than just investing.

With this in mind, here are some other things you should stop doing:

Stop worrying about the things that are outside of your control (there are a lot of them)

Don’t accept cookie cutter financial planning advice that involves a lot of “rules of thumb”

Saving too much (you can’t “frugal” your way to wealth)

Taking too much risk (you can “risk” your way to the poorhouse)

Being under-insured (or being over-insured)

Telling yourself you’ll take care of it tomorrow (estate planning, financial planning, etc.)

Being an emotional decision maker with your money (and in general)

Not exploring who you are, what’s important to you and why

The lists above certainly aren’t exhaustive, but hopefully they’ll serve as a catalyst to get you thinking about what you’re not doing that you should begin as well as what you’re currently doing that you might want to stop.

Regardless, I hope the New Year is your best yet.